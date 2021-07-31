Mahama, Lordina Celebrate Blissful 29th Marriage Anniversary

By Eric Elezuo

The immediate past President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and wife, Lordina, were all smiles on July 30, when their blissful union clocked 29 years.

Filled with love and gratitude to God for splendid both took to their social media handles to eulogise each other, recreating the atmosphere of when it all began.

In a post on Facebook, Lordina Mahama shared a photo of herself and her husband stating that marrying Mahama is the “most wonderful decision” she ever made.

Citing that life together has been a wonderful experience, Mrs Mahama acknowledged that being patient, persevering and staying committed has kept them all these years.

“The most wonderful decision I ever took in my entire life was to share my life and heart with you. It has been such a wonderful experience living with you for the last 29 years.

Mrs Mahama said she has enjoyed her journey with the former President and looks forward to many more memories with him.

“Thank you for making my life so beautiful and complete. Happy anniversary to us, my love!”

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on his part reciprocated the genuine gesture, telling the world about how loving and supportive his wife has been all these years.

It’s been 29 years and more. You have been just what a wife and life partner should be – caring, loving, supportive and a truly loving mother. Happy anniversary Lordina

For him, all he could have needed in a life partner has been provided to him by his wife for the past 29 years.

“It’s been 29 years and more. You’ve been just what a wife and life partner should be- caring, loving, supportive and a truly loving mother. Happy anniversary, Lordina,” he communicated on his Facebook platform.

We at the Boss wish the two lovebirds the best of undying love. Congratulations and happy anniversary!

