Punch, Other Media Houses Excluded As Buhari’s DSS Accredits Only 10 Journalists for Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

More details have emerged of the media houses and journalists accredited for the coverage of the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu slated for Monday, July 26, 2021.

A document seen by SaharaReporters which lists the 10 media organisations and 10 journalists accredited for the coverage of the trial, was signed by Catherine Oby Christopher, Chief Information Officer, Federal High Court of Nigeria, and dated July 23, 2021.

Those accredited include Daily Independent (Paschal Njoku), Premium Times (Ameh Ejekwonyilo), Thisday (Alex Enumah), The Nation (Eric Ikhilae), The Herald (Kayode Lawal), and the News Agency of Nigeria (Taiye Agbaje).

For broadcast media, listed are the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA-Vera Chiwuba), Channels Television (Ella Daniels), Africa Independent Television (Wunmi Obabori), and TVC (Tina Iria).

Nigerian Government through the Department of State Services (DSS) and Federal High Court, Abuja accredited the 10 media organisations for the coverage of the trial.

The memo titled ‘Media Accreditation For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial’ says “Find below the journalists that will be allowed entrance to the court’s premises for the above-mentioned trial.”

The four broadcasting stations are allowed one cameraman each.

Kanu, who was re-arrested in controversial circumstances in faraway Kenya, will be facing charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, illegal possession of arms, among others, before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

