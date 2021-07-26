TY Danjuma is Not Dead – Family Source

A former Chief of Army Staff and Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma (Retd), is alive and not dead, a family source has said.

Reacting to Danjuma’s death rumours on Monday, the close family source, who craved anonymity, said the General is doing well and presently in Spain enjoying an holiday trip with his wife, Daisy.

“It’s has become urgent and important for us to respond to the rumour flying round that the Rtd General who hails from Takum LGA of Taraba state is no more, this remains a rumour as it is not true. These are just group of persons who are bent of paddling fake news and using same to gain possible traffic on their sites,” Vanguard quoted the source as saying.

Danjuma is a politician and retired Nigerian Army Lieutenant General who played a key role in post independence military and politcal events in Nigeria.

He was Chief of Army Staff from July 1975 to October 1979. He was also Minister of Defence under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

