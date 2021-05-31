Featured

APC Mourns Gulak, Blames PDP

Eric 16 hours ago
0 59 Less than a minute

The All Progressives Congress has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party is excited over the rising insecurity in the South-East.

The APC made this claim in a statement titled ‘APC mourns Ahmed Gulak, calls for collective action against criminality’, released on Monday and signed by the APC National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe.

The APC, while mourning Ahmed Gulak who was killed in Owerri on Sunday, alleged that the PDP was excited about the rising insecurity in the South East.

The statement read, “The All Progressives Congress has expressed shock over Sunday morning’s barbaric killing of Barrister Ahmed Gulak, an APC chieftain in the Imo state capital, Owerri.

“The Party joins Nigerians to mourn his death and condemn his murderers in the strongest possible terms.

“We commiserate with his immediate family as well as the government and people of Adamawa State. He was a shining political leader and patriot.

“The APC and all well-meaning Nigerians is calling for national unity to fight crimes in the country and urge relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to track down and swiftly bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

“While majority of Nigerians sympathise with the victims of crimes in the country, it is discernible that the Peoples Democratic Party is apparently excited about the security incidents being perpetrated by evil-doers against the citizens.”

Eric

Related Articles

Oshiomhole Blackmailing Me over Imo Catholics – Okorocha

November 6, 2018

PDP Sets Thursday to Screen Presidential Aspirants

September 18, 2018

Buhari, Osinbajo, Others in Crucial APC NEC Meeting

August 30, 2018

Dozens Killed as Violence Erupts in Cross River Communities

December 4, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: