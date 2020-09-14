Exclusive: BBN’s Erica Speaks with Kiddwaya’s Mum in Uk

By Eric Elezuo

Highly cherished ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, has spoken to her closest colleague in the house, Kiddwaya’s mother, the Boss can exclusively report.

Mrs. Susan Waya who lives in Essex, United Kingdom confirmed to The Boss this morning that they spoke for about 10 minutes, saying that the conversation was cordial and lovely.

“She’s such a sweet lady… I’m looking forward to meeting her and can’t wait to see my son very soon in Lagos,” she said.

She also thanked the Chairman of The Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, for the unshaken support for her son and their family in general.

Recall that during the ongoing BBNaija Lockdown, season five edition, the duo of Kiddwaya and Erica struck a romantic cord, which resonated positively across the globe, especially among their fans and family members.

Like star crossed lovers, which they two have suddenly become, they were evicted from the House within one week of each other.

Real followers of the show have predicted that Kiddwaya may likely be evicted as he lost interest in the show shortly after Erica left.

The intense and genuine relationship made their fans, even non fans, to tag them as #Kidrica, a phenomenon that had trended and continued to trend across all social media platforms.

