How GLO’s Customer-Centred Innovations’ Keeping Nigerians Connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba

The FIFA World Cup is more than just a football tournament. It is a global celebration that unites families, friends, colleagues and even strangers through a shared passion for the beautiful game.

During previous FIFA World Cups, it became a tradition for many Nigerians to gather in homes, viewing centres and sports bars to watch the matches together. In my own case, particularly during the 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, friends and professional colleagues regularly converged at my residence to enjoy the excitement, analyse the games and celebrate memorable moments together.

However, the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a different reality. Hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, many of the matches are scheduled to kick off at 12:00 a.m., 1:00 a.m., 2:00 a.m. and even 3:00 a.m. Nigerian time. These unusual hours make it difficult for many football lovers to travel to commercial viewing centres.

Even where viewing centres are available nearby, concerns about insecurity discourage many people from leaving their homes in the middle of the night. Added to this are the familiar challenges of unreliable electricity supply and the high cost of maintaining generators, solar systems, televisions and satellite subscriptions. For millions of Nigerians, watching the World Cup from home on a conventional television setup is simply not practical.

Fortunately, one device has become almost universal, the smartphone. With a smartphone and internet access, millions of Nigerians can now enjoy the World Cup from the comfort and safety of their homes through football streaming and live-score applications. Platforms such as Yacine TV, the World Football App, and other similar football streaming and match-tracking applications have made it possible for fans to watch live matches where available, follow live scores, receive instant match updates, enjoy highlights and remain fully engaged throughout the tournament without relying on a traditional television setup.

This is where Globacom’s recent customer-focused innovations become particularly significant.

The introduction of the “More Data More Value” initiative gives subscribers substantially more data for the same amount spent. Since live football streaming consumes considerable data, larger data allocations make it more affordable for football enthusiasts to watch matches, follow highlights, monitor statistics, engage in online discussions and enjoy uninterrupted streaming throughout the tournament.

Just as important is Globacom’s decision to expand its Borrow Me Credit service. Anyone who has experienced running out of airtime or data moments before an important match understands the frustration. Missing a decisive penalty, a dramatic comeback or the final minutes of a knockout game simply because of insufficient credit can be heartbreaking.

With the enhanced Borrow Me Credit service, eligible subscribers have an additional safety net. Even when airtime or data runs low unexpectedly, they have the opportunity to stay connected instead of being completely cut off from the action by simply dialing *303# and choosing from the available airtime or data borrowing options. This simple and convenient solution ensures that an empty balance does not necessarily mean missing the next goal, a dramatic equaliser or the decisive moments of a World Cup match.

These initiatives reflect Globacom’s customer-centred philosophy of developing practical solutions that respond to the everyday realities of Nigerians. As the world focuses on the biggest football tournament on earth, millions of Nigerians are not just looking for a network; they are looking for reliable, affordable and uninterrupted connectivity that allows them to experience every goal, every save and every unforgettable moment.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be taking place thousands of kilometres away in North America, but through innovative services such as More Data More Value and the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, Globacom is helping bring the excitement closer to millions of football-loving Nigerians. Whether they are watching from their living rooms, bedrooms, hostels or offices during break periods, Glo’s customer-centred innovations are making it easier for fans to remain connected to the world’s biggest sporting event.

Beyond the World Cup, the impact of these innovations extends even further. Thousands of small businesses across Nigeria depend on reliable and affordable internet connectivity to communicate with customers, market their products on social media, process online transactions, attend virtual meetings and deliver digital services. By providing more value through its data bundles and ensuring that eligible subscribers can remain connected through the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, Glo is also supporting entrepreneurs, freelancers, students, content creators and other participants in Nigeria’s growing digital economy whose livelihoods depend on sustainable network access.

For many Nigerians, these are more than telecommunications products; they are timely innovations that offer hope and convenience at a time when the challenges of electricity, insecurity and economic realities could easily prevent football lovers from enjoying the World Cup. They are equally long-term investments in Nigeria’s digital future, empowering individuals and businesses to remain productive long after the final whistle of the tournament has been blown.

Globacom deserves commendation for consistently demonstrating that innovation is most meaningful when it is driven by the needs of customers. Through the “More Data More Value” initiative and the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, the company has once again shown its commitment to solving real-life challenges facing Nigerians. By making it easier for football lovers to enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup and by empowering small businesses with more affordable and reliable connectivity, Glo has reinforced its reputation as a truly customer-centred and solution-driven network. These innovations are not merely new products; they are practical responses to everyday challenges and yet another testament to Globacom’s enduring commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians through innovative telecommunications solutions…

Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com