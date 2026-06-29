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Certificate Forgery: Group Seeks Tinubu’s Disqualification from 2027 Election

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The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy (CFRPA) has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Kano seeking the disqualification of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the 2027 presidential election over allegations of certificate forgery.

‎According to court documents seen by Daily Trust, the plaintiff alleged that Tinubu presented forged academic certificates from Chicago State University and a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 elections.

‎‎The suit, marked FHC/K/CS/312/2026, lists Tinubu, INEC, and Chicago State University as defendants.

‎The plaintiff contended that Tinubu never attended Government College Lagos as claimed, noting that the school was established in 1974, four years after Tinubu allegedly graduated.

The CSO further argued that Tinubu does not possess a valid secondary school certificate, which is the minimum constitutional requirement to contest for the presidency.

‎It claimed that INEC had failed to act on its petition dated June 19, 2026, demanding clarification on Tinubu’s eligibility.

‎‎In its statement of claims, the group referenced a 2023 U.S. court ruling in In Re: Application of Atiku Abubakar (No. 23 CV 05099), which compelled Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s academic records.

‎The plaintiff insisted those records revealed false entries and inconsistencies, including a forged University of Cambridge General Certificate of Education.

‎The prayers asked by the plaintiff included declaration of forgery against Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate, issuance of an order directing INEC to disqualify him from the 2027 presidential election, directing CSU to strike Tinubu’s name from its records and perpetual injunction restraining INEC from uploading Tinubu’s name as a candidate.

‎The plaintiff also submitted affidavits of non-multiplicity of action, witness statements, and letters to the NYSC and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, demanding disclaimers on the alleged fake NYSC certificate.

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Lagos Island Red Cross Holds Annual Thanksgiving Service

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June 28, 2026

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By Eric Elezuo

The Lagos Island Division of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, has held its 2026 Annual Thanksgiving, to express gratitude for another year of provision of succor and comfort to as many that are in need.

The thanksgiving service, which was held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, on the last Sunday of June, was led by the Division Coordinator, Chief (Olori) Aderonke Elegushi.

Speaking to The Boss on the activities of the Island Division of the Red Cross over the years, Olori Elegushi noted that it has been a thing of joy to be at the forefront of releasing the milk of human kindness to as many that needs it, and when they need it.

Coordinator, Lagos Island Division Nigerian Red Cross Society, Chief (Olori) Aderonke Elegushi (m), Vice Coordinator Abimbola Adeshile (2nd left), Secretary Ajibola Adu (2md right) and Saheed Ayinde Yusuf (1st right)

“This is what I love to do, and this is what the Red Cross is all about; lending helping hand and spreading love across borders, especially here in Lagos Island.

“In everything, we won’t forget our Maker, the Almighty God, through whose power we are able to do the little and much we can do. That explains why we here today to give thanks as it’s a tradition every year,” Olori Elegushi said.

Olori Elegushi also noted that as an not for profit organization, the Society seeks support well-meaning Nigerians and Lagosians to come to their aid so that the gospel of continuous lending of helping hand to the needy will continue unabated.

“We also seek the support of well-meaning individuals, organizations, and the Church in our efforts to expand our humanitarian activities. With adequate funding and partnerships, we can organize first aid and health awareness programmes for public school students, train more volunteers, equip communities with emergency preparedness skills, and carry out outreach programmes that will positively impact lives across our society,” she concluded.

Olori Elegushi, who will soon join the octogenarian club, was accompanied at the thanksgiving event, by Vice Coordinator Abimbola Adeshile, Secretary Ajibola Adu, Saheed Ayinde Yusuf, and a host of other members, dressed in their sparkling white uniform.

The Red Cross Society is an international organizational saddled with the responsibility of providing healthcare services among other humanitarian services to the people of the world. The Society is domiciled in every part of the world.

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Insecurity: Adeboye, Oyedepo Urge More US Military Action in Nigeria

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June 28, 2026

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The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, have thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for recent military action against terrorism in Nigeria, urging Washington to do more to halt the unrelenting attacks.

Both clerics spoke at the “Faith Heroes Award Gala” in Washington D.C. on June 26, 2026, organised by Save Nigeria Group USA, SNGUSA, with the US-Nigeria Civil Society Coalition.

The event honoured Trump, Congressmen Chris Smith and Riley Moore, and other advocates of religious freedom in Nigeria.

Addressing a packed audience of activists, policymakers and faith leaders at the Hilton Garden Inn, Capitol Hill, Adeboye said the scale of violence has moved beyond what any religious leader can handle alone.

“Terrorism is now at my doorstep,” he said. “If you want to help us, help us more.”

The RCCG leader, who had faced criticism for not speaking out earlier, said he chose “spiritual warfare” instead of public escalation. He noted that Trump’s December strikes on terrorist camps did not surprise him because the U.S. President had warned of consequences.

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Responsible Media, Drug-Free Nigeria: NOMA, Stakeholders Rally Journalists on Prevention, Advocacy

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June 28, 2026

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By Eric Elezuo

As Nigeria joined the global community to commemorate the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, stakeholders from the media, healthcare, law enforcement, government and the private sector gathered in Lagos to chart a new course in the fight against substance abuse.

The Media Practitioners’ Capacity Building Programme, organized by the Nigerian Online Media Alliance (NOMA), a coalition of digital media publishers and journalists committed to promoting ethical journalism, media development, and impactful public advocacy across Nigeria, on Thursday, 25th June, 2026, at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, chart a new order to deal with the monster ravaging the society.

The conference, which was organized in collaboration with the International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, provided a platform for experts to examine the role of journalism in promoting prevention, advocacy, and public awareness.

With the theme: “Responsible Media, Drug-Free Nigeria: The Journalist’s Role in Prevention and Advocacy,” the programme brought together policymakers, public health experts, anti-drug advocates, security agencies, media executives, and journalists, all united by a common goal: reducing the devastating impact of drug abuse on Nigerian society.

In her welcome remarks, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Online Media Alliance (NOMA), Theresa Moses, described the event as a strategic intervention aimed at equipping journalists with the knowledge and skills required to address one of Nigeria’s most pressing social challenges.

She noted that drug abuse and illicit trafficking has continued to threaten families, communities, educational institutions, and national development.

Moses emphasized that journalists occupy a unique position in society as educators, agenda-setters, storytellers, and advocates capable of influencing public perception and behaviourial change.

“The stories we tell, the language we use, the facts we verify, and the issues we prioritize all contribute to shaping public understanding and influencing behaviour,” she stated.

She urged media practitioners to embrace ethical journalism and evidence-based reporting while avoiding sensationalism and misinformation that could undermine prevention efforts.

Theresa stressed that responsible journalism can help strengthen public awareness, reduce stigma, promote recovery, and support national efforts aimed at creating a drug-free Nigeria.

In a keynote address, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, described drug abuse and illicit trafficking as a major public health challenge affecting countries across the world.

He noted that Nigeria has continued to grapple with high prevalence of substance abuse, making it imperative for all stakeholders to join forces in addressing the menace.

According to him, prevention remains the most effective and cost-efficient strategy.

Dr. Owoeye emphasized that the shortage of mental health professionals in Nigeria makes public education and awareness even more critical.

He disclosed that through international collaborations and professional training programmes, more than 1,200 substance use prevention and treatment professionals have been trained across Nigeria.

On his part, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, warned that Africa faces a rapidly growing drug problem and that Nigeria remains at the centre of the challenge.

According to him, while global drug use is expected to rise moderately by 2030, Africa could witness an increase of up to 40 percent.

Marwa noted that Nigeria’s drug use prevalence remains significantly higher than the global average, citing figures that place national prevalence at 14.4 percent compared to the global average of 5.6 percent.

While highlighting the NDLEA’s achievements in recent years, disclosed that over 77,000 arrests have been made, more than 14,000 convictions secured, and the seizure of over 15 million kilograms of illicit substances carried out nationwide.

Despite these successes, he stressed that law enforcement alone cannot solve the problem.

“Reducing demand remains the ultimate solution, and this is where the media becomes indispensable,” he said.

He described journalists as strategic partners capable of influencing attitudes, choices, and behaviours, particularly among young people.

In that breathe, President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Olajumoke Koyejo, challenged prevailing misconceptions about addiction and called for a more compassionate, science-based approach to prevention and treatment.

Speaking on “Breaking the Stigma: Public Health and Digital Approaches to Addiction Prevention in Nigeria,” she explained that addiction is a chronic and relapsing brain disease rather than a moral failure.

She revealed that approximately 14.4 percent of Nigerians aged between 15 and 65 use psychoactive substances, while behaviourial addictions such as gambling are also becoming increasingly prevalent.

According to Koyejo, stigma remains one of the biggest barriers preventing people from seeking treatment.

“When addiction is viewed as a personal weakness or criminal behaviour, individuals become afraid to seek help, families hide the problem, and communities deny its existence,” she explained.

She introduced participants to ISSUP Nigeria’s VIBECHECK platform, a digital screening and referral tool designed to help individuals assess substance use risks and access professional support.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, expressed concern over the growing influence of social media in normalizing substance abuse among young people.

He noted that drug-related content continues to gain traction online, exposing young people to harmful behaviours and lifestyles.

According to him, economic pressures, unemployment, and peer influence have also contributed to increasing substance use among vulnerable youths.

Ogunlende highlighted initiatives implemented by the Lagos State Government, including the Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA) programme, school sensitization campaigns, rehabilitation services, and digital mental health support platforms.

Adding an economic perspective to the discussions, Prince Joseph Idiong, Director General of the Association of Nigerian Exporters (ANE), highlighted the impact of drug trafficking on legitimate business activities.

According to him, when ports become associated with drug trafficking activities, legitimate exporters face increased scrutiny, shipment delays, demurrage charges, and reputational damage.

Idiong urged journalists to collaborate with international organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the World Health Organization, and United Nations Children’s Fund in promoting evidence-based prevention campaigns.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Obafemi-Ajayi Ademuyiwa reminded participants that drug abuse and illicit trafficking are not merely health or security issues but developmental challenges with far-reaching consequences.

According to the Commissioner, responsible reporting requires avoiding sensationalism, promoting accurate information, and protecting the dignity of individuals undergoing treatment and recovery.

It also pledged continued collaboration with the media, NDLEA, healthcare institutions, and civil society organizations to promote prevention-focused messaging across communities.

While calling for a Collective Responsibility to deal with drug-related problems,
Speakers agreed that parents, teachers, healthcare professionals, community leaders, faith-based organizations, civil society groups, security agencies, and journalists all have important roles to play.

As the programme concluded, stakeholders expressed optimism that through stronger collaboration and sustained commitment, Nigeria can significantly reduce the prevalence of substance abuse and create safer, healthier communities.

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