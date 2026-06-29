Events
Glamour As Oluwatoyosi Ibirinola and Christopher Oladayo Tie Nuptial Knots in Lagos
By Ruth Akpan
When love finds expression in the grandeur of culture, elegance and family values, the result is an unforgettable spectacle. Such was the enchanting atmosphere that enveloped the prestigious Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, as the distinguished families of Oluwatoyosi Ibirinola and Christopher Oladayo came together to celebrate the traditional wedding of their beloved children in a ceremony that radiated the beauty of Yoruba heritage.
Long before the arrival of the bride and groom, the atmosphere had already begun to shimmer with anticipation. Elegantly dressed guests streamed into the exquisitely decorated venue, exchanging warm embraces and pleasantries while admiring the breathtaking ambience carefully crafted for the memorable occasion. The décor radiated understated luxury, blending contemporary sophistication with rich traditional aesthetics to create a setting worthy of the remarkable celebration that was about to unfold.
Masterfully coordinated by the celebrated Zapphaire Events, every aspect of the ceremony reflected precision, creativity and excellence. The seamless organisation ensured that guests experienced an event where elegance met efficiency, allowing family and friends to immerse themselves completely in the joy of the occasion.
The celebration commenced on a spiritual note with an opening prayer led by Mrs. Funmi Coker, whose heartfelt supplications invoked God’s abundant blessings upon the couple, their families and every guest gathered to witness the memorable occasion. It was a solemn yet joyful beginning that perfectly prepared everyone for a day filled with love, laughter and cultural splendour.
Adding extraordinary prestige to the occasion were the Fathers of the Day, distinguished businessman Chief Alex Duduyemi and His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who was gracefully represented by Her Royal Majesty, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi. Their presence and support underscored the significance of the union, lending an unmistakable aura of nobility and traditional authority to the proceedings.
Then came the defining moments that make every Yoruba traditional wedding so deeply symbolic and emotionally enriching. Amid melodious traditional music, joyful chants and bursts of applause, members of the groom’s family formally sought the hand of the bride according to cherished customs handed down through generations. The exchange of pleasantries, prayers, blessings and symbolic rites unfolded beautifully, reminding everyone that marriage is not merely the union of two individuals but the coming together of two respected families.
When Toyosi finally made her grand entrance, the hall erupted in admiration. Radiating confidence, elegance and natural beauty, she looked every inch the quintessential Yoruba bride. Her exquisitely designed traditional attire, complemented by regal accessories and flawless makeup, perfectly celebrated the richness of African fashion and culture. Christopher matched her elegance effortlessly, appearing dignified and handsome in a finely tailored agbada that reflected his pride in his heritage. Together, they were the picture of love, refinement and youthful sophistication.
The gathering was a remarkable convergence of royalty, political leaders, captains of industry, traditional rulers, accomplished professionals and prominent figures from Nigeria’s social and cultural landscape. The White Cap Chiefs of Lagos attended on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, while the ancient throne of Ile-Ife was represented by Her Royal Majesty, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi. The presence of Erelu Abiola Dosunmu and the graceful Olori Ladun Sijuwade, further elevated the stature of the event.
The political class was impressively represented by former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori; and the distinguished Senator Tokunbo Abiru, each joining family and friends in celebrating the joyous union.
The gathering also welcomed an array of influential personalities from Nigeria’s business, media and aristocratic circles. Among them were media icon Mo Abudu, the elegant Mrs. Funmi Goka, Prince Tokunbo Sijuwade, Prince Rasaq Oluwole, Prince Aderemi Sijuwade, Prince Damola Aderemi, Mr. Gbenga Obasa, renowned businessman Mr. Tayo Ayeni and respected industrialist Mr. Tunde Folawiyo. Their presence reflected the immense goodwill, admiration and enduring relationships enjoyed by both families.
As the formal rites gave way to celebration, the atmosphere became even more exhilarating. Music by Faith Band resonated beautifully across the magnificent hall as guests danced with infectious excitement, showered the newlyweds with goodwill and celebrated the union with unrestrained joy.
Guests were treated to an extraordinary display of hospitality. Exquisite cuisine, premium refreshments and impeccable service complemented the grandeur of the event, while every carefully curated detail reflected the hosts’ commitment to excellence and their desire to give their guests an unforgettable experience.
Events
Intellectual Tour of DMLC: Baze University VC Professor Adeniyi Pours Encomium on Dele Momodu
By Adeoye Inioluwa Precious and Anjorin Fehintola Stella
The early hours of Saturday, June 27, were spiced by an enriching courtesy visit to the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre by Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, the distinguished Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja.
A respected media scholar, accomplished academic, and intellectual of great repute, Professor Adeniyi was warmly received and taken on a comprehensive tour of the facility, offering him a firsthand experience of the Centre’s vision and unwavering commitment to scholarship, creativity, leadership, and intellectual engagement.
The tour began with the administrative offices, where the Centre’s daily operations and collaborative workspaces reflect a culture of excellence and innovation. He was then introduced to the expansive library, a carefully curated repository of knowledge designed to foster research, critical inquiry, and lifelong learning. From there, he visited the scholars’ rooms, thoughtfully designed spaces that provide resident researchers, writers, and thought leaders with an environment conducive to reflection, study, and the development of ideas.
The visit also showcased the Centre’s unique blend of intellectual purpose and natural beauty. Professor Adeniyi admired the lounge overlooking the sprawling Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), whose lush greenery creates a tranquil backdrop that naturally inspires contemplation. The tour concluded upstairs, where he took in the picturesque view of the Centre’s swimming pool, appreciating the architectural harmony between the modern facilities and their serene surroundings.
As he moved through the Centre, Professor Adeniyi repeatedly expressed his admiration for the vision behind it all. Clearly impressed, he remarked that the Centre was a remarkable testament to foresight and determination.
“It takes a lot to envision something like this and bring it to life,” he observed, pausing often to appreciate the thoughtfulness behind the structure and its purpose.
Throughout the tour, he spoke glowingly of Aare Dele Momodu, noting that while many people celebrate him as an accomplished journalist, publisher, and public figure, fewer truly appreciate the depth of his scholarly disposition.
“Many people don’t know just how scholarly he is,” Professor Adeniyi remarked, describing the Centre as a physical reflection of a mind committed to knowledge, mentorship, and nation-building.
Following the tour, Professor Adeniyi met with the Centre’s pioneer, Aare Dele Momodu. Their meeting brought together two accomplished media scholars whose conversation traversed education, leadership, journalism, scholarship, governance, and the evolving role of intellectuals in shaping public discourse and strengthening democratic institutions. The exchange underscored the enduring importance of collaboration between academia, the media, and policy influencers in fostering informed national conversations.
During the discussion, Aare Dele Momodu shared his intention to pursue a PhD. Responding with characteristic warmth and candour, Professor Adeniyi offered thoughtful advice that resonated with everyone present.
“I would not discourage you,” he said, “but it is better to go for a field that strikes you professionally if you want to pursue your PhD.”
His counsel underscored the importance of aligning academic pursuits with one’s professional calling, ensuring that scholarship remains both meaningful and impactful.
The formal conversation eventually gave way to a more relaxed atmosphere as both men shared a meal together. Amid laughter, engaging stories, and warm conversations, the camaraderie between them complemented the rich intellectual exchange that had preceded it.
Hosting Professor Adeniyi was a privilege for the Centre. His distinguished career across journalism, academia, and strategic communication, coupled with his longstanding commitment to ethical media practice, research excellence, and civic engagement, made the visit especially enriching. His thoughtful observations and sincere appreciation of the Centre’s vision affirmed its mission as a platform where ideas flourish, knowledge is exchanged, and visionary leaders gather to inspire the next generation.
Professor Abiodun Adeniyi’s visit was far more than a courtesy call; it was a meeting of minds united by a shared passion for scholarship, media, leadership, and national development. The Centre looks forward to future engagements with Professor Adeniyi and other distinguished thought leaders whose expertise continues to shape public discourse and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s intellectual advancement.
Events
Princess Adenike Ajoke Oladele Celebrates 70 Years of Grace, Influence and Achievements
By Ruth Akpan
Few occasions capture the beauty of a life well lived like the celebration of a 70th birthday. For Princess Adenike Ajoke Oladele, the milestone provided family, friends and well-wishers with the perfect opportunity to pause, reflect and honour a woman whose journey has been defined by elegance, resilience, compassion and remarkable achievements.
The atmosphere was one of admiration rather than mere festivity as guests gathered at the 10 Degrees Event Centre, Oregun, Lagos, for an evening dedicated to celebrating a woman whose life story continues to inspire those around her. It was a gathering where appreciation met celebration, and where the accomplishments, virtues and enduring legacy of the celebrant took centre stage.
Beautifully dressed guests arrived in fashionable ensembles, bringing colour, sophistication and vibrancy to the occasion. The venue itself provided an elegant setting for the memorable event, with its welcoming ambience and refined décor creating the perfect backdrop for an evening of gratitude and joyous celebration.
Proceedings commenced with an inspiring opening prayer delivered by Pastor Adeyemi Adewunmi. His uplifting supplications filled the hall with a spirit of gratitude and reverence as he prayed for continued divine favour, sound health, longevity and greater accomplishments for the celebrant. It was a fitting beginning to an evening dedicated to thanksgiving and celebration.
Anchoring the occasion was the dynamic master of ceremonies, AB Akynz. With his engaging style and ability to connect with guests, he maintained a lively atmosphere while ensuring that each segment of the event unfolded with excitement.
Elegantly attired and radiating grace and timeless beauty, the celebrant made her grand entrance accompanied by her husband as the atmosphere erupted in thunderous applause and joyous excitement.
One of the most touching aspects of the celebration was the outpouring of tributes that greeted Ambassador Princess Adenike Oladele. Family members, close friends and associates took turns recounting inspiring stories that highlighted her generosity, compassion, resilience and commitment to uplifting others. Their heartfelt reflections painted the picture of a woman whose influence extends far beyond titles and accomplishments, reaching deeply into the lives of countless individuals who have benefited from her kindness and guidance.
The ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake provided another memorable moment as family members, friends and loved ones gathered around the celebrant to commemorate the milestone. Amid cheers, applause and celebratory music, the symbolic moment served as a reminder of seven decades of divine favour, accomplishments and cherished memories.
The gathering soon transformed into a lively spectacle of music and merriment as the renowned Q-Band mounted the stage. With their rich blend of contemporary sounds, evergreen classics and energetic performances, the talented musicians kept the atmosphere vibrant throughout the event. Their captivating performance drew guests to the dance floor repeatedly, turning the celebration into a colourful display of joy.
Behind the flawless coordination of the event was Marcus Smith Events, whose meticulous planning and attention to detail ensured that every aspect of the celebration flowed seamlessly. From the elegant ambience to the smooth progression of activities, their touch of professionalism was evident throughout the evening.
The evening continued with sumptuous dining, lively entertainment and spirited dancing as guests celebrated late into the night. The dance floor remained animated as attendees joined the celebrant in expressing gratitude and joy through music and dance, creating an atmosphere of pure celebration and camaraderie.
Events
Ijebuland Holds Grand Farewell Reception for Late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona
By Ruth Akpan
It was a day steeped in history, emotion, splendour and deep cultural reverence as dignitaries, royals, political heavyweights and sons and daughters of Ijebuland gathered in majestic solidarity to bid a final farewell to the revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, whose remarkable reign of 65 years left an indelible imprint on the political, cultural, and traditional landscape of Nigeria.
The ancient town of Ijebu-Ode wore an atmosphere of solemn grandeur as the final farewell ceremony and grand reception unfolded at the iconic Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium. The gathering was far beyond a funeral rite; it was a profound celebration of a monarch whose extraordinary life embodied courage, wisdom, discipline, reform, and uncommon statesmanship.
Oba Adetona, fondly revered as Ogbagba II, passed away on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, drawing to a close one of the longest and most influential royal reigns in Nigerian history. His passing marked the end of a monumental era for Ijebuland and for traditional institutions across the country.
The ceremony commenced with an emotional welcome address delivered by his first daughter, Princess Adetutu Adetona, whose poised yet heartfelt remarks immediately set the tone for the historic occasion. In her speech, she expressed profound gratitude to the Governor of Ogun State, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, members of the royal family, traditional rulers, political associates, and the good people of Ogun State for their overwhelming support, prayers, and solidarity during the demise of the revered monarch. Her words, laden with appreciation and dignity, reflected the enduring values of humility and grace that defined the late Awujale’s household.
The solemnity of the day seamlessly transitioned into an intellectually engaging public lecture organised in honour of the late monarch. The lecture, themed ‘GOVERNANCE’, explored the evolving relationship between constitutional democracy and traditional authority.
The lecture was delivered on behalf of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by renowned architect and scholar, Arch. Biodun Fari-Arole. In the lecture, Obasanjo paid glowing tribute to the late Awujale, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished and intellectually formidable traditional rulers whose influence transcended the boundaries of Ijebuland.
He noted that Oba Adetona stood as a courageous advocate for progressive reforms within traditional institutions, particularly highlighting his instrumental role in championing amendments to Ogun State’s Traditional and Obas Law — reforms that granted monarchs the constitutional dignity and autonomy to determine their burial rites according to their wishes and cultural convictions. According to Obasanjo, the late monarch was not only a custodian of culture but also a visionary reformer who understood the importance of adapting tradition to modern realities without compromising its sacred essence.
The lecture theme itself resonated deeply with the realities of modern Nigeria. It underscored the urgent need to harmonise the moral authority, cultural legitimacy, and grassroots influence of traditional rulers with the operational structures of constitutional governance. Speakers at the event reflected on how monarchs, beyond ceremonial roles, remain vital agents of peacebuilding, conflict resolution, community mobilisation, cultural preservation, and grassroots development. The discourse further highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between government institutions and traditional authorities in addressing national challenges such as insecurity, youth restiveness, social instability, and economic inclusion.
The intellectual session reached another high point with the address delivered by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who attended as host governor and representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In the presidential address, President Tinubu’s message strongly emphasised the renewed relevance of traditional institutions within Nigeria’s democratic framework. The President noted that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, traditional rulers are increasingly being repositioned from largely ceremonial figures into active and strategic stakeholders in governance, economic mobilisation, conflict resolution, and nation-building.
The address highlighted the indispensable role monarchs continue to play in maintaining social order, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering grassroots harmony — responsibilities modern political institutions alone cannot effectively accomplish. The President observed that traditional rulers possess unique indigenous intelligence, moral authority, and social legitimacy capable of bridging the disconnect between government and local communities.
He further lamented how subsequent constitutional arrangements after the 1963 Constitution gradually diminished the influence of traditional institutions, thereby weakening their collaborative relationship with government structures. However, he assured Nigerians that ongoing consultations at the National Assembly aim to establish clearer constitutional responsibilities for monarchs, reinforcing their relevance in modern governance.
The President’s address also focused heavily on national unity and security. He urged monarchs across the federation to transform their palaces into centres of wisdom, reconciliation, dialogue, and peaceful conflict resolution. Emphasising the growing security concerns confronting the nation, he encouraged traditional rulers to strengthen community-based intelligence gathering and early warning systems capable of curbing violence and instability at the grassroots level.
In addition, the President charged royal fathers to continue guiding Nigerian youths away from violence, extremism, drug abuse, and other destructive social vices, while preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage as a strategic instrument for national development and identity preservation.
President Tinubu also commended the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance for organising the memorial lecture in honour of the late monarch, whom he described as a disciplined, principled, courageous, and highly respected leader whose legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.
With the conclusion of the lecture, the atmosphere gradually shifted from solemn reflection to an elegant grand reception characterised by rich culture, warm fellowship, refined entertainment, and heartfelt tributes.
One of the emotional highlights of the reception was the tribute delivered by former Ogun State Governor, Segun Osoba, who spoke glowingly about the late monarch’s wisdom, candour, courage, and enduring commitment to justice and truth. His tribute drew warm applause from guests who acknowledged the late Awujale’s towering influence not only within Ogun State but across Nigeria.
Guests were treated to a spread of sumptuous delicacies, gourmet cuisine, premium refreshments, and an endless flow of choice drinks in a regal and sophisticated setting.
Providing the perfect soundtrack for the historic gathering were the energetic Faith Band and legendary Fuji maestro Musiliu Haruna Ishola, whose electrifying performances kept guests enthralled deep into the night. Their captivating music infused the reception with nostalgia, joy, and cultural richness befitting the farewell of a monarch of such extraordinary stature.
Photos: Koya Adegbite
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