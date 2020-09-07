EntertainmentHeadline

Billionaire Femi Otedola Thrilled As Daughter, Temi, Makes Acting Debut In Citation

- Kunle Afolayan Releases Trailer

Editor 1 day ago
0 23 Less than a minute

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola is exxited that his daughter, Temi makes ber acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s forth-coming feature film, Citation.

Otedola took to his officiial instagram to express his delight as the movie trailer was released by Afolayan.

Temi who plays Moremi Oluwa in the mivie which also features Mrs Ibukun Awosika another debutant examines the hot topic  of sexual harassment.

According to Femi Otedola ” This movie is sure to be the best ever film out of Nigeria…Papa is proud of you.

 

 

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

Just In: There’s No Way We Can Afford N30, 000 Minimum Wage – Governors

November 15, 2018

Atiku Reacts To Arrest Of His Finance Director ” I Will Not Mortgage The Peoples’ Mandate”

March 2, 2019

Amaechi’s CSO Dies in Kaduna ‘Hotel Room’

February 18, 2020

Kano Now Epicentre of COVID-19, Lacks Adequate Manpower As FCT Runs Out of Test Kits

May 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: