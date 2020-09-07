Billionaire Femi Otedola Thrilled As Daughter, Temi, Makes Acting Debut In Citation

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola is exxited that his daughter, Temi makes ber acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s forth-coming feature film, Citation.

Otedola took to his officiial instagram to express his delight as the movie trailer was released by Afolayan.

Temi who plays Moremi Oluwa in the mivie which also features Mrs Ibukun Awosika another debutant examines the hot topic of sexual harassment.

According to Femi Otedola ” This movie is sure to be the best ever film out of Nigeria…Papa is proud of you.

