Headline

FG Announces August 29 As Date for Resumption of International Flights

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Nigerian Government on Monday said Lagos and Abuja airports will be opened for international flights from August 29.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the August 29, 2020 beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption,”
Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, tweeted.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience,” he added.

The Guardian

Eric

Related Articles

Phone Blast Tragedy: Brit-educated Tech Boss Dies after his Mobile Phone Exploded as he Slept Next to it (Photos)

June 24, 2018

Reject Future Loan Requests from Buhari, TI Tells NASS

3 weeks ago

Just In: Ganduje’s Govt Dethrones Emir Sanusi

March 9, 2020

Just In: Buhari Appoints Prof Gambari, 75, New Chief of Staff

May 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: