FG Announces August 29 As Date for Resumption of International Flights

Nigerian Government on Monday said Lagos and Abuja airports will be opened for international flights from August 29.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the August 29, 2020 beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption,”

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, tweeted.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience,” he added.

The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...