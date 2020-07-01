News

Bello Disagrees with NCDC, Says Kogi CJ Died a Natural Death

Eric
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has disagreed with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on the cause of the death of  the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana.

Justice Ajana died on Sunday in the Gwagwalada COVID-19 isolation centre.

But the governor, who was speaking at the third day prayers for the deceased on Tuesday, said the late Chief Judge died a natural death, urged the people not to attribute his death to anything else.

He said, “Don’t give in to fear and evil of the issues of COVID-19; it is a disease that has been imported, propagated and forced on the people for no just cause.”

The governor described the late CJ as a jurist per excellence and a lover of peace. He prayed that Allah would grant him Aljanah fridau.

Earlier in a sermon, Justice Nurudeen Khalifa urged Nigerians to live a life of emulation, pointing out that every man has a reward after death. He also advised Nigerians on good living while alive

In his remarks, the son of the deceased thanked the state government for its support, describing his father’s death as painful.

The Punch

