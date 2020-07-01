News

Okowa, Wife, Test Positive for Coronavirus

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Governor made the disclosure on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

He said: “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

Recall that Okowa’s daughter reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 June 26.

