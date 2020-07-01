Okowa, Wife, Test Positive for Coronavirus
Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife, have tested positive for Coronavirus.
The Governor made the disclosure on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.
He said: “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”
Recall that Okowa’s daughter reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 June 26.
Delta State located in the South-South region of Nigeria has the 8th most infected persons with the coronavirus disease.