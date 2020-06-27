Uncategorized

Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Pick Running Mates

Editor 1 day ago
0 2,072 Less than a minute

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( PDP) has picked his deputy, Hon. Phillip Shuaibu as running mate.

In the same vein his major opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has also picked former Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, Hon Gani Audu, as his running mate.

Audu is also a member representing Etsako West constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly.

The governorship election is scheduled to hold on September 19, 2020 and the two candidates who contested in the last election on opposite sides have both switched sides and will br going against each other in what will surely be a mega battle.

Editor

Related Articles

Govt Needs Support Of Private Hospitals To Battle COVID-19-Dr Barth Ufoegbunam

April 24, 2020

Senator Demola Adeleke Joins Osun Guber Race

April 16, 2018

“Monalisa Chinda Must Be Arrested For Tax Evasion”-Court Insists

April 1, 2019

Otedola Salutes Adenuga For N1billion COVID-19 Donation

April 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: