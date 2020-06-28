Nigeria Records 779 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 24,077

A total of seven hundred and seventy-nine new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the figure on Saturday.

This is the highest number of cases recorded from the viral infection so far.

NCDC said Lagos State recorded 285 cases, while Rivers State followed with 68 cases.

Nigeria now has a total of 24,077 confirmed cases and 558 deaths.

The tweet reads,“779 new cases of COVID19Nigeria:

Lagos-285, Rivers-68, FCT-60, Edo-60, Enugu-56, Delta-47, Ebonyi-42, Oyo-41, Kaduna-19, Ogun-18, Ondo-16, Imo-12, Sokoto-11, Borno-9, Nasarawa-8, Abia-5, Gombe-5, Kebbi-5, Kano-4, Yobe-3, Ekiti-3, Osun-2.

“24,077 confirmed cases, 8,625 patients have been discharged with 558 deaths recorded.”

