Adding Value: Possess Your Possession by Henry Ukazu

We all have one form of possession or another. Possession comes in different forms, shapes and sizes. It means different things to different people. To some it mean wealth, affluence, power, while to some others, it means academic honours, skills, talent, blessings or even material things. Possessing your possession can mean different things for different people. In todays’ article, we shall be discussing the topic from an empowerment point of view.

As human beings, we all have one possession which endears or attracts us to friends, family members, associates, business partners and clergy. Your possession can be safely regarded as your gift or talents. In understanding your gifts/talents, the first thing you need to pay close attention to is what makes you unique. There’s something unique about every creature; it can be your voice, the way you speak, walk, write, or manner of approach or communication. The problem is sometimes we don’t see or even know what we have within us. If only we know the level, quality and quantity of untapped skills in our possession, begging to be explored, we’ll literally be walking with our shoulders high. It is instructive to note that our possessions are like gifts which most times we fail to open.

According to some schools of thought, the day you discover your skill, that’s the day you become a millionaire. Once you know yourself and discover your talent, there’s hardly any challenge relating to your field you won’t be able to solve. It’s a well-established fact that every problem has a corresponding solution. The principal reason most people fail in solving a problem is simply because the right person with the solution hasn’t arrived. It is just like trying to solve a mathematical problem and you don’t know the formula; you’ll definitely have a hard time getting the right answer. It’s just like trying to open a door with a wrong set of keys. Of course, the door won’t open unless you have the right keys. That’s principally how hard work works, but when you work smart by knowing what’s unique about you, you’ll literally achieve success with relative ease. This is simply because you know what you possess internally.

Possessing your possession entails that you take ownership and destiny of your life into your own hands. The question now becomes how do you take possession of your life? The simplest way of taking possession of your life is by asking yourself ‘what do I want?’ ‘Who am l?’ ‘What are my skills, gifts, talents and academic qualifications?’ These are some of the ideas on how you can embark on this transformative lifestyle.

If you truly know who you are and what you possess, you won’t allow anyone to take you for granted. If you truly know yourself, you won’t talk nor express yourself too much. You’ll have a certain level of confidence. The challenge most of us have is that we are too busy looking for what we lack instead of appreciating what we have. In addition to that, sometimes, we spend a considerable amount of time appreciating what other people have instead of appreciating what we have. It should be noted that it is because the philosopher was too busy to see what’s ahead of him that he failed to see the ditch in front of him, and he fell into it.

Most people look for jobs, opportunities and solutions to some of the world’s problems but fail to remember that if they take the same considerable amount of time to study who they are in addition to practicing what scares them, they are likely going to provide the solutions to the problem. Your success is already waiting for you to possess it. There are blessings, opportunities waiting for you, all you need is to activate the button inside of you. Today, I urge you to look inwards, and have the boldness to dare to succeed. Nobody can save you more than you can save yourself. Have the boldness to go after your heart desire.

As a progressive being, you’re literally in charge of your life. Imagine having a house and being treated as a stranger/visitor in your house. It’s really disheartening to say the least. I charge you to possess what is already yours. When you possess your possession, you’ll discover that your name is associated with huge favours, which have an effect of following you wherever you go. That’s simply how your blessings and talents follow you if only you know to activate what you possess inside of you.

In conclusion, I charge you to activate the call within you by thinking and talking into your life, and commanding it to attract universal blessing. You can only do this if you walk the talk of possessing your possession.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

