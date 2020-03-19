Coronavirus: FG Faces Tough Task, Traces 800 Contacts

It was gathered that Lagos, Ekiti and Oyo states as well as the Federal Government were tracing no fewer than 800 people including those who boarded the same flights with the cases.

It was learnt that those being traced included people that came on the same flights with the cases on March 3 March 8, March 13

The planes include a Virgin Atlantic flight on March 3, another Virgin Atlantic flight on March 8 and the British Airway flight on March 13.

“We have a tough task ahead of us. We are tracing more than 800 people including those who boarded same flights and stayed in the same place with them. The figure may go up,”a top Federal Government official confided in The PUNCH.

