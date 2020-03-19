Lagos Shuts Down Schools over Fear of Coronavirus

As part of the preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lagos State Government is closing down all public and private schools from Monday, 23rd March 2020.

The move becomes necessary to prevent school children and their teachers from becoming more vulnerable to the killer virus which has claimed several lives around the world and spreading fast.

Nigeria has so far recorded 8 cases of the virus with one (27-year-old American national) reportedly dead in Ekiti State.

According to a statement signed by Folashade Adefisayo, the Commissioner for Education, the move became necessary to prevent children and their teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.

“It is important for parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitisers and observe high standards of personal hygiene. Children should be encouraged to remain at home. “The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat,” the statement said.

She said that “the Incident Command Centre, headed by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would continue to trace all contacts of the identified cases and encourage anyone who has information about suspected cases to report to the nearest hospital or call the emergency telephone numbers 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243 and 08023401214.

