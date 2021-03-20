Be Prepared to Bury Nigeria If You Kill Ortom, Wike Warns FG
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said the Federal Government should be held responsible if his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, is harmed.
Ortom said the armed men, numbering about 15, trailed his convoy to the river bank where he was on foot with his security details and opened fire on them.
In a statement, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike’s special assistant on media, said the Federal Government should be “prepared to bury Nigeria” if harm befalls Ortom.
“If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria,” he was quoted as saying.
“If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also called on the police to investigate the attack on Ortom’s convoy and arrest the assailants.
Channels TV