Just In: Ex-Lawmaker, Munir Muse, is Dead

The former lawmaker representing Lagos Central in the Senate, Munir Muse, is dead.

His son, Sulaimon Muse, announced the former senator’s death on Tuesday.

While announcing his father’s death, Sulaimon described him as kind-hearted.

He said, “I just lost a very caring and kind-hearted father, Senator Munirudeen Adekunle Muse.

“I saw you last, right inside the Lagos Central mosque. I never knew that was the last time I would set my eyes on you alive.

“I called you two Fridays ago. You even called me back thereafter, and we discussed. I never knew you were saying goodbye to me.”

The PUNCH gathered that Muse, a former Apapa Port Manager and former Chairman of Apapa Local Government died Tuesday morning at the age of 81.

An All Progressives Congress chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, confirmed the former senator’s death to our correspondent on the telephone.

