We’re Considering Options for Reopening of Schools – LASG

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has said the state is considering different options in its bid to reopen schools.

Adefisayo, at the annual ministerial press briefing of the state Ministry of Education on Tuesday, said although the Federal Government would decide when schools would open, the state was putting measures in place to protect pupils.

She said, “Recall that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday said schools remain closed. I can’t give you a date when schools will resume in Lagos, but we are working with development partners and ministries of education across the country to come up with a series of protocols on how we will be able to manage when we open schools. So, we are working behind the scene; we have a paper on the protocols and we will start to share as the paper is finally approved in a few days’ time.

“There must be protocols that will address schools with large gatherings. There are many things we are thinking of; we are thinking about pupils not coming to school every day so that we will be able to spread the children across the whole school. Pupils don’t have to be in their class to learn; they can learn in a room with tables and chairs.”

Adefisayo added that a total of 3,000 primary and secondary schoolteachers were recently absorbed into the teaching work force to boost the capacity of the existing work force and provide quality education.

The Punch

