Police Ask Appeal Court to Affirm Maryam Sanda’s Death Sentence for Killing Husband

The police in the Federal Capital Territory have urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to affirm the death penalty imposed on Maryam Sanda, who was sentenced to death by the FCT High Court in Abuja for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court had held his judgment delivered on January 27, 2017 circumstantial evidence proved that Maryam “fatally” stabbed her husband to death in Abuja on November 19, 2017.

Maryam, a mother of two, had on February 19, 2020 filed 20-ground notice of appeal, praying for an order discharging, and acquitting her.

She contended that the judgment convicting her was tainted by bias and prejudices resulting in her being denied her right to fair hearing.

She also noted that her conviction was based on circumstantial evidence despite that there was reasonable doubt arising from the evidence of the witnesses in her favour.

But in their brief of argument filed in opposition to the appeal, the police maintained that contrary to the appellant’s contention, the trial judge properly evaluated the evidence in arriving at his judgment.

Police lawyer, Mr. James Idachaba, confirmed the filing of the brief of argument to our correspondent on Sunday.

He argued in the brief that setting aside the judgment would serve as an incentive to angry and unhappy spouses to take the life of their partners.

Idachaba maintained that affirming the judgment imposed by the judge would serve as deterrent to others who wished to commit the crime of culpable homicide.

He contended that Maryam was guilty of taking her husband’s life and was therefore deserving of the death penalty imposed on her by the judge.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...