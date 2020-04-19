Death is a Leveler, Inevitable, Kayode Ajulo Mourns Abba Kyari

By Eric Elezuo

Brilliant lawyer and Mayegun of Yoruba land, Barrister Kayode Ajulo has mourned late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, describing him as a brilliant lawyer and dedicated administrator.

The accomplished lawyer, who runs Castle of Law Chambers said the late CoS was a ‘bookworm, a very private man, whose collections of books dwarfed Lamido Sanusi’s library’.

He said:

I grieve at the loss of a brilliant lawyer and dedicated administrator.

He died in active service to Nigeria.

May God accept his return, forgive his sins, console his family, and save all of us.

Deathis inevitable and it’s a leveler.

