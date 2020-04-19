News

Death is a Leveler, Inevitable, Kayode Ajulo Mourns Abba Kyari

Eric 4 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Barr Kayode Ajulo

By Eric Elezuo

Brilliant lawyer and Mayegun of Yoruba land, Barrister Kayode Ajulo has mourned late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, describing him as a brilliant lawyer and dedicated administrator.

The accomplished lawyer, who runs Castle of Law Chambers said the late CoS was a ‘bookworm, a very private man, whose collections of books dwarfed Lamido Sanusi’s library’.

He said:

I grieve at the loss of a brilliant lawyer and dedicated administrator.

He died in active service to Nigeria.

May God accept his return, forgive his sins, console his family, and save all of us.

Deathis inevitable and it’s a leveler.

Eric

Related Articles

Amosun Loyalists Disrupt TraderMoni Disbursement in Ogun

February 20, 2019

Corporate Council On Africa To Hold 12th US-Business Summit in Mozambique

March 12, 2019

Imo Lawmakers Slam Indefinite Suspension On 27 LGA Chairmen

May 11, 2019

UPP Candidate Vows to Retrieve Mandate from Okorocha

March 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: