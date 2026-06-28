Intellectual Tour of DMLC: Baze University VC Professor Adeniyi Pours Encomium on Dele Momodu

By Adeoye Inioluwa Precious and Anjorin Fehintola Stella

The early hours of Saturday, June 27, were spiced by an enriching courtesy visit to the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre by Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, the distinguished Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja.

A respected media scholar, accomplished academic, and intellectual of great repute, Professor Adeniyi was warmly received and taken on a comprehensive tour of the facility, offering him a firsthand experience of the Centre’s vision and unwavering commitment to scholarship, creativity, leadership, and intellectual engagement.

The tour began with the administrative offices, where the Centre’s daily operations and collaborative workspaces reflect a culture of excellence and innovation. He was then introduced to the expansive library, a carefully curated repository of knowledge designed to foster research, critical inquiry, and lifelong learning. From there, he visited the scholars’ rooms, thoughtfully designed spaces that provide resident researchers, writers, and thought leaders with an environment conducive to reflection, study, and the development of ideas.

The visit also showcased the Centre’s unique blend of intellectual purpose and natural beauty. Professor Adeniyi admired the lounge overlooking the sprawling Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), whose lush greenery creates a tranquil backdrop that naturally inspires contemplation. The tour concluded upstairs, where he took in the picturesque view of the Centre’s swimming pool, appreciating the architectural harmony between the modern facilities and their serene surroundings.

As he moved through the Centre, Professor Adeniyi repeatedly expressed his admiration for the vision behind it all. Clearly impressed, he remarked that the Centre was a remarkable testament to foresight and determination.

“It takes a lot to envision something like this and bring it to life,” he observed, pausing often to appreciate the thoughtfulness behind the structure and its purpose.

Throughout the tour, he spoke glowingly of Aare Dele Momodu, noting that while many people celebrate him as an accomplished journalist, publisher, and public figure, fewer truly appreciate the depth of his scholarly disposition.

“Many people don’t know just how scholarly he is,” Professor Adeniyi remarked, describing the Centre as a physical reflection of a mind committed to knowledge, mentorship, and nation-building.

Following the tour, Professor Adeniyi met with the Centre’s pioneer, Aare Dele Momodu. Their meeting brought together two accomplished media scholars whose conversation traversed education, leadership, journalism, scholarship, governance, and the evolving role of intellectuals in shaping public discourse and strengthening democratic institutions. The exchange underscored the enduring importance of collaboration between academia, the media, and policy influencers in fostering informed national conversations.

During the discussion, Aare Dele Momodu shared his intention to pursue a PhD. Responding with characteristic warmth and candour, Professor Adeniyi offered thoughtful advice that resonated with everyone present.

“I would not discourage you,” he said, “but it is better to go for a field that strikes you professionally if you want to pursue your PhD.”

His counsel underscored the importance of aligning academic pursuits with one’s professional calling, ensuring that scholarship remains both meaningful and impactful.

The formal conversation eventually gave way to a more relaxed atmosphere as both men shared a meal together. Amid laughter, engaging stories, and warm conversations, the camaraderie between them complemented the rich intellectual exchange that had preceded it.

Hosting Professor Adeniyi was a privilege for the Centre. His distinguished career across journalism, academia, and strategic communication, coupled with his longstanding commitment to ethical media practice, research excellence, and civic engagement, made the visit especially enriching. His thoughtful observations and sincere appreciation of the Centre’s vision affirmed its mission as a platform where ideas flourish, knowledge is exchanged, and visionary leaders gather to inspire the next generation.

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi’s visit was far more than a courtesy call; it was a meeting of minds united by a shared passion for scholarship, media, leadership, and national development. The Centre looks forward to future engagements with Professor Adeniyi and other distinguished thought leaders whose expertise continues to shape public discourse and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s intellectual advancement.