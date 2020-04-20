Army Says It Killed 105 Boko Haram Fighters in Yobe

The Army has confirmed that no fewer than 105 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province terrorists have been shot dead by troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole after the insurgents attempted to attack Buni Gari community in Yobe State.

The troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, carried out the clearance when they encountered the terrorists on Saturday.

This is just as troops on Operation Hadarin Daji also killed scores of bandits in Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka communities in the Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Confirming the killings in a statement on Sunday, the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, added that the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the troops.

Buratai had been in the North-East theatre of operation since April 10 after there was perceived resurgence in the attacks being carried out by the terrorists on Borno State communities particularly.

The army said on Sunday that the Sector 2 Commander, Brig. Gen. Lawrence Araba, briefed Buratai on the Buni Gari operation and the number of terrorists who had been killed.

The army spokesman, Musa, said, “Following aggressive follow-up and exploitation operation carried out by troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, it is now confirmed that a total of 105 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were neutralised during the Buni Gari encounter.

“Initial situation report reported that 10 terrorists were neutralised. However, following exploitation by our troops, 105 Boko Haram and ISWAP criminals are confirmed to have met their waterloo as a result of the encounter.”

Like this: Like Loading...