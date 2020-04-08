News

Just In: Accountant-General’s Office Razed by Fire

Eric 10 mins ago
There was a fire outbreak on Wednesday at the Treasury House, which is the headquarters of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The cause of the fire, which started about 10 am, is yet to be known.

Men of the Federal Fire Service were alerted to assist in putting out the fire.

They were later joined by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, the Nigeria Police Force and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board.

The Punch

