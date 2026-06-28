Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi Visits Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Hails Founder on Remarkable Journey, Achievements

By Shakira Akintola

It was an afternoon of reflection, intellectual exchange and mutual respect at the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre in Ibadan on Saturday as the Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, paid a courtesy visit to veteran journalist, media entrepreneur and public intellectual, Aare Dele Momodu.

The conversation, which traversed journalism, politics, literature, scholarship and leadership, evolved into a compelling discourse on legacy, with Professor Adeniyi encouraging Momodu to document the wealth of knowledge and experiences he has accumulated over decades of public life.

According to the academic, while many people make an impact during their lifetime, only a few intentionally preserve their ideas for generations yet unborn.

“One of the most difficult things for anybody to do, sir, is to think consistently and put your thoughts down,” Adeniyi observed. “People may leave this world, but their thoughts remain. Even in those days when it was not possible to document ideas the way we do today, generations still found ways to preserve them because of the substance they contained.”

He noted that Momodu’s influence extends beyond journalism and politics, saying his experiences deserve to be captured in books and memoirs that will continue to educate and inspire future generations.

Responding, Momodu reiterated that while politics remains an important aspect of his life, it has never defined the totality of his purpose.

“Politics for me is part-time,” he said. “If you have a voice, then use it well.”

He also reflected on his formative years in Ile-Ife, recalling how growing up in the ancient town exposed him to some of Africa’s greatest literary minds, particularly Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.

“My first encounter with Soyinka was political in nature,” Momodu recalled, explaining how reading the works of renowned African writers helped shape his worldview and deepen his appreciation for literature, public discourse and leadership.

The discussion later shifted to scholarship, with Momodu revealing that he still hopes to pursue a doctoral degree.

“I am hoping to do a PhD one of these days,” he said. “A lot of people say I’m not a journalist anyway, but I try my best to remain a writer, even if not a career journalist.”

While applauding the aspiration, Professor Adeniyi encouraged him to view academic fulfilment beyond the acquisition of certificates.

“I’m not discouraging you from doing a PhD,” he said. “But there are so many routes to it. The reason why you want to do a PhD should not simply be because of the certificate. It should be professional.”

The Vice Chancellor argued that Momodu’s decades of international exposure already constitute a unique body of knowledge that deserves to be documented.

“I was telling your staff when we were going round that you are one of the most travelled Nigerians,” Adeniyi said. “One of the best ways to be educated as a human being is travelling because it is very exposing; it is civilising. You have been exposed to all these opportunities. The plan is not to forget to document them.”

He described Momodu’s remarkable journey—from journalism and publishing to business, diplomacy and public engagement—as an invaluable repository of experiences capable of enriching scholarship and inspiring younger generations if carefully preserved.

Momodu disclosed that he has already begun taking steps in that direction.

“I have someone working on my biography now,” he revealed, drawing an approving response from the Vice Chancellor, who described the decision as timely and significant.

The exchange also underscored the enduring relevance of journalism and ideas in shaping society. Adeniyi praised Momodu’s ability to remain influential across different spheres of national life, while Momodu maintained that the greatest responsibility of anyone blessed with influence is to use it in service of society.

The visit concluded with Momodu expressing appreciation to Professor Adeniyi for making the journey to Ibadan despite the heavy traffic before inviting guests at the Leadership Centre to engage the scholar during an interactive question-and-answer session.

More than a conversation between two accomplished Nigerians, the encounter served as a thoughtful reminder that while achievements may define a lifetime, it is the deliberate preservation of ideas, experiences and lessons that ultimately secures an enduring legacy.