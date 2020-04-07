Soyinka Deserves Every Insult, Don’t Feel Sorry For Him – Omokri

By Eric Elezuo

Reno Omokri, a former aide of of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said that no one should feel sorry for Nobel Laurette, Prof Wole Soyinka, adding that he deserve every insult he is getting from the Presidency.

In what looked like a turn of a table, the award winning writer became a subject of taunt by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration following his utterances calling the government to order.

The Presidency in one of its responses to the acclaimed writer’s attack on the government, said Soyinka was only good in writing plays, and should therefore face his vocation instead of commenting on areas he knows nothing about.

Reacting, Omokri, who prides himself as Buhari’s tormentor, said no one should feel sorry for Soyinka as he also insulted Jonathan and his wife, Patience, calling her a hippopotamus.

In His Words;

”FUNNY but TRUE.

“Ex-President Jonathan EVER once INSULTED Wole Soyinka. Yet Professor Wole Soyinka insulted him and his wife on MULTIPLE occasions, including calling Patience Jonathan a hippopotamus.

“Wole Soyinka PRAISED Buhari on MULTIPLE occasions.

“Yet, today, General Buhari is insulting Soyinka as a busybody. Don’t feel sorry for Soyinka. He helped put us in the mess the nation is going through.

“He is not an elder statesman. He is an accomplice to General Buhari, who he fell out with after Buhari refused to dance to his tune.”

