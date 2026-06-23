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NNPC Reduces Petrol Price Seven Days after Dangote Slash
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced the price of its premium motor spirit aka petrol seven days after Dangote Refinery adjusted its petrol gantry price.
Reports said on Tuesday that NNPCL retail outlets in Abuja and environs have slashed their petrol to N1,260 per litre, down from N1,335. The new price represents a N75 cut per litre.
Reports from Abuja said the new price has been implemented at NNPCL retail outlets on Kubwa Expressway, Wuse Zone 6 (Berger), and Zone 4.
On June 16, Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol gantry price to N1,175 per litre, which triggered a drop in retail fuel nationwide as a result of reduced crude oil prices.
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Court Remands Sowore in Kuje Prison
A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of his application challenging the revocation of his bail.
Mohammed Umar, the presiding judge, made the order on Monday after dismissing an application by Sowore seeking the judge’s recusal from the case on grounds of alleged bias.
The judge subsequently adjourned hearing on the motion for stay of execution, as filed by Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, Sowore’s new counsel, to June 24.
In a brief ruling, Umar held that Sowore should remain in custody pending the hearing and determination of the application.
Sowore had appeared before the court earlier on Monday, days after the judge revoked the bail earlier granted him and ordered his arrest.
At the last sitting on June 16, the court revoked the activist’s bail after stating that a letter seeking an adjournment on his behalf did not provide reasons for his absence from court.
The Department of State Services (DSS) is prosecuting Sowore on a two-count charge over a social media post in which he allegedly described President Bola Tinubu as “a criminal” on his X and Facebook accounts.
Following the revocation of his bail, the Oyo chapter of the AAC criticised the court’s decision, describing it as political persecution and alleging an attempt to frustrate Sowore’s political activities.
The party had argued that Sowore attended the previous hearing and requested alternative dates because of a scheduled trip.
News
Ekiti Guber Election: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, winner of the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election.
Oyebanji secured a landslide victory, polling 319,224 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede, who garnered 40,543 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Dare Bejide, came a distant third with 12,872 votes.
The election, held across all 16 local government areas of the state, was overshadowed by reports of irregularities and widespread allegations of vote buying, drawing strong condemnation from observers.
The official results were announced on Sunday morning by the Chief Returning Officer, Professor Adenike Oladiji, who declared Oyebanji duly elected after meeting the constitutional requirements.
In her declaration, Professor Oladiji stated: “I, Professor Adenike Oladiji, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the Ekiti State Governorship Election held on June 20, 2026, and that the election was conducted in compliance with the provisions of the law. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes cast, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”
News
Ekiti Guber: One Person injured As APC, ADC Supporters Clash over Alleged Vote-buying
There was commotion on Saturday at Unit 4, Ward 2, Ilawe-Ekiti, during the Ekiti State governorship election, as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) reportedly clashed over allegations of vote-buying.
The confrontation, which disrupted the voting process briefly, reportedly left one ADC supporter injured, who was later rushed to a medical facility for treatment after sustaining a head injury during the altercation.
The ADC governorship candidate, Dare Bejide, who voted at the polling unit, accused political actors of attempting to compromise the electoral process through cash distribution allegedly brought into the area.
He alleged that money intended for voters was brought into the vicinity, triggering a confrontation when his supporters attempted to intervene and stop the alleged activity.
Bejide further claimed that a chieftain of the APC arrived at the scene in a Toyota Jeep, allegedly with cash meant for distribution to voters, a situation he said escalated into chaos.
According to him, the situation degenerated after efforts to intercept the alleged cash led to a heated exchange involving party supporters and security operatives.
“One of my aides was attacked by security men brought in by them, and he has been taken to the hospital,” Bejide alleged, describing the incident as a violent disruption of the voting process.
He also said the alleged presence of cash at the polling unit was brought to the attention of security authorities, adding that the matter sparked panic and disorder within the area.
Despite the unrest, Bejide commended the conduct of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that the election had proceeded smoothly prior to the outbreak of violence.
“The electoral personnel have been very diligent, and everything was going on very well before the pandemonium started,” he said.
He added that the situation had calmed after security operatives were redeployed to the area, allowing voting activities to continue under tight security presence, though tension remained high in the polling unit.
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