Connect with us

Headline

TAS Pushes Sustainability Training Drive to Bridge Africa’s ESG Implementation Gap

Published

2 days ago

on

As global conversations around sustainability, governance and responsible development continue to intensify, attention is increasingly turning to Africa’s need for practical capacity building to translate environmental, social and governance (ESG) awareness into measurable action.

This was the central focus of Train Africans on Sustainability (TAS), an initiative founded by Dr. Orlando Odejide, which is working to equip Africans with the knowledge, skills and tools required to actively participate in the global sustainability agenda.

According to sustainability professionals involved in the programme, TAS was created in response to a growing gap across the continent between awareness and implementation of sustainability principles. While understanding of ESG frameworks and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has expanded in recent years, many individuals and organisations still face challenges in applying these concepts due to limited access to structured, practical training.

The initiative is designed to close that gap by shifting participants from awareness to action through hands-on, context-driven sustainability education. At the core of the programme is Odejide’s vision of training 50,000 Africans, aimed at building a new generation of sustainability-focused leaders and professionals capable of driving long-term change across the continent.

TAS operates as a capacity-building platform focused on sustainability, ESG principles and SDG implementation. It targets a wide audience, including young professionals, corporate organisations, public sector institutions and individuals seeking to strengthen their understanding of sustainability and its real-world application.

A defining feature of the programme is its emphasis on practical implementation. Participants are exposed to how sustainability functions within organisations, how ESG frameworks can be integrated into business operations and how sustainability performance can be measured and reported. The training is also tailored to African contexts, ensuring that global sustainability concepts are adapted to local economic, environmental and institutional realities.

The importance of such education has become increasingly evident as Africa faces mounting environmental, social and economic pressures alongside rapid population growth and development demands. Decisions made today, stakeholders note, will have long-term implications for future generations.

Sustainability education, therefore, is seen as a critical tool for balancing economic growth with environmental protection and social inclusion. It helps translate broad global frameworks into practical approaches for decision-making, innovation and long-term planning. Industry practitioners associated with TAS say one of the key barriers to sustainability adoption is not lack of interest, but uncertainty about implementation, a gap the programme aims to address through structured learning and practical guidance.

Since its launch, TAS has recorded steady participation, with 548 registered participants and 212 individuals certified as 2030 Agenda for SDGs and ESG (IWA48) Champions. Beyond certification, many participants are applying their learning within their workplaces and communities.

Some graduates are now leading sustainability-focused discussions within organisations, while others are aligning projects and initiatives with the SDGs. This shift from passive awareness to active engagement is viewed as a key indicator of the programme’s growing influence. Reports of participant-led initiatives and awareness campaigns are increasingly visible across professional platforms, particularly LinkedIn.

Looking ahead, TAS is focused on expanding its reach across more African countries, strengthening partnerships and improving the quality and depth of its training programmes. The long-term ambition is to establish the initiative as a leading sustainability capacity-building platform across the continent through collaboration with private sector organisations, government institutions and development partners.

The programme also provides multiple avenues for participation. Individuals can enrol to build sustainability competencies and join a growing professional network focused on sustainable development, while organisations can partner to train employees, sponsor access programmes or collaborate on ESG-related projects.

Through this collaborative approach, TAS aims to bring together stakeholders across sectors in support of a shared goal: advancing sustainable development across Africa. By prioritising education, capacity building and practical implementation, the initiative is positioning itself as a driver of sustainability transformation on the continent.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headline

Gunmen Abduct Ex-Power Minister Adelabu’s Sister, Her Two Sons in Ibadan

Published

2 days ago

on

June 3, 2026

By

Suspected gunmen have abducted the sister of a former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The family of former minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed the abduction, disclosing that Mrs. Olaide John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons were kidnapped by the gunmen on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

According to a statement issued by Adelabu’s media aide, Femi Awogboro, the victims were kidnapped at about 7:30am while Mrs. John-Paul was taking her children to school.

Mrs. John-Paul, the youngest of five children of Mrs. Olufunmilayo Aduke Adegoke Adelabu, reportedly retired voluntarily from her career at First Bank Pension Custodian in 2025 before relocating to Ibadan with her children.

She was said to be making arrangements to join her husband, who had earlier relocated to the US.

The family expressed deep concern over the development but stated that security agencies had already commenced efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend those responsible.

“We are pleased to confirm that security operatives have swung into action and preliminary investigations have commenced in earnest,” the statement partly read.

While appealing for calm, the family urged members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could undermine ongoing rescue operations.

“We are deeply distressed by this unfortunate incident, but remain hopeful that the victims will be rescued safely. We appeal to the public to remain calm, avoid speculation and support ongoing efforts with prayers,” the statement added.

The family also called on anyone with useful information that could aid the rescue operation to promptly share such intelligence with security agencies through the appropriate channels.

It assured that it would continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities and provide updates as investigations and rescue efforts progress.

Continue Reading

Headline

Adeboye Proposes 90 Days Ultimatum for Security Chiefs to Eradicate Terrorism or Resign

Published

2 days ago

on

June 3, 2026

By

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on the Federal government to issue a 90-day ultimatum to security chiefs to end terrorism in Nigeria or step aside.

Adeboye made the appeal in a video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, expressing deep concern over the country’s deteriorating security situation.

He emphasized the need for urgent and decisive action, stressing that security chiefs must be held accountable for tangible results in the fight against terrorism.

According to him, while citizens can only advise the Commander-in-Chief, it is within the government’s power to set clear expectations and timelines for security leaders.

“If I were to make a suggestion, I would say the government should act swiftly and direct the service chiefs to eradicate terrorists within 90 days or resign,” he said.

The cleric also urged authorities to go beyond targeting terrorists alone, insisting that their sponsors must equally be identified and dealt with, regardless of their social or political influence.

“When issuing directives, it should be made clear that both terrorists and their sponsors must be eliminated, no matter how powerful they are,” he added.

Adeboye recalled that a former Nigerian president had once issued a similar three-month directive to security chiefs to end the Boko Haram insurgency but failed to enforce the order after the deadline expired.

Reflecting on his interaction with the late president, Adeboye noted that although initial efforts were made, the lack of follow-through undermined the directive’s effectiveness.

He maintained that his current recommendation is informed by that experience, urging the government to ensure strict enforcement if such a timeline is adopted.

His comments come amid renewed concerns over persistent terrorist attacks, banditry, and kidnappings across the country, with increasing public pressure on authorities to take stronger action against insecurity.

Continue Reading

Headline

Tinubu’s Economic Gains Exist Only on Paper, Says SDP’s Adebayo

Published

4 days ago

on

June 1, 2026

By

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2027 general election, has dismissed claims of economic progress under President Bola Tinubu, insisting that the administration’s celebrated macroeconomic gains have failed to translate into improved living conditions for ordinary Nigerians.

Speaking during a television interview to mark the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration, he argued that the government’s economic performance should be judged by the realities facing citizens rather than official statistics.

According to him, only those in government could claim to be better off today, while the majority of Nigerians continue to struggle with rising living costs, declining purchasing power, unemployment and worsening poverty.

“No one’s life is better off except those who are in government,” Adebayo said. “When all economic policies crystallise, they are reflected in what people pay for food, rent, transportation, healthcare and education. In all of these objective indicators, no one’s life is better off than before.”

He faulted attempts by government officials to present positive economic indicators as evidence of success, arguing that an economy that is genuinely improving would not require extensive official explanations to convince citizens.

“The economy belongs to all of us. If it is working, everybody will know it is working. Farmers, industrialists, traders, workers and consumers will feel it,” he said.

He also wondered why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has governed Nigeria since 2015, continues to attribute current economic challenges to inherited problems.

He maintained that the economic conditions inherited by Tinubu in 2023 were themselves products of eight years of APC governance, making it difficult for the party to shift responsibility elsewhere.

“The same  political party and largely the same political actors produced the situation they now describe as terrible. Nigerians voted for them twice and those conditions emerged under their watch,” he said.

The Ondo prince further accused the administration of creating what he described as an “illusion of progress” through currency devaluation and heavy borrowing.

According to him, increases in government revenue and foreign reserves, often cited by officials, do not reflect genuine economic growth but are largely the consequences of naira depreciation and debt accumulation.

“What they suffer from is what economists call the illusion of money. The devaluation of the naira creates the appearance that more money is coming in, but the reality is that the money has lost purchasing power,” he stated.

He argued that the government’s macroeconomic indicators are “faulty and incorrect” because they do not correspond with the realities experienced by households and businesses.

He noted that the widening gap between official economic statistics and citizens’ living standards demonstrates that the government’s policies are not producing meaningful results.

He cited rising unemployment, increasing poverty levels and declining purchasing power despite official reports of GDP growth and moderating inflation.

“The average Nigerian wants to know whether he can buy food tomorrow. That is the true test of economic policy,” he said.

He also blamed the administration’s foreign exchange policies for worsening the financial position of state governments and businesses, arguing that projects awarded before the naira devaluation had become significantly more expensive to execute.

He noted that most state governors belong to the APC and are implementing policies aligned with those of the Federal Government, making it difficult to separate state-level outcomes from federal economic decisions.

He further criticised the government’s borrowing strategy, claiming that much of the growth recorded in Nigeria’s foreign reserves is linked to loans rather than productive economic expansion.

“They have engaged in heavy borrowing since coming into office, and a significant portion of the reserves being celebrated is already spoken for,” he said.

He also questioned the credibility of official inflation figures, arguing that they failed to capture the realities of fuel prices, transportation costs and the broader cost-of-living pressures confronting Nigerians.

He maintained that until economic policies result in tangible improvements in the daily lives of citizens, claims of success by the administration would remain disconnected from reality.

“The president and the country are better served by an honest assessment of the economy than by defensive arguments that do not reflect what Nigerians are experiencing,” he submitted.

Continue Reading

Trending