TAS Pushes Sustainability Training Drive to Bridge Africa’s ESG Implementation Gap

As global conversations around sustainability, governance and responsible development continue to intensify, attention is increasingly turning to Africa’s need for practical capacity building to translate environmental, social and governance (ESG) awareness into measurable action.

This was the central focus of Train Africans on Sustainability (TAS), an initiative founded by Dr. Orlando Odejide, which is working to equip Africans with the knowledge, skills and tools required to actively participate in the global sustainability agenda.

According to sustainability professionals involved in the programme, TAS was created in response to a growing gap across the continent between awareness and implementation of sustainability principles. While understanding of ESG frameworks and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has expanded in recent years, many individuals and organisations still face challenges in applying these concepts due to limited access to structured, practical training.

The initiative is designed to close that gap by shifting participants from awareness to action through hands-on, context-driven sustainability education. At the core of the programme is Odejide’s vision of training 50,000 Africans, aimed at building a new generation of sustainability-focused leaders and professionals capable of driving long-term change across the continent.

TAS operates as a capacity-building platform focused on sustainability, ESG principles and SDG implementation. It targets a wide audience, including young professionals, corporate organisations, public sector institutions and individuals seeking to strengthen their understanding of sustainability and its real-world application.

A defining feature of the programme is its emphasis on practical implementation. Participants are exposed to how sustainability functions within organisations, how ESG frameworks can be integrated into business operations and how sustainability performance can be measured and reported. The training is also tailored to African contexts, ensuring that global sustainability concepts are adapted to local economic, environmental and institutional realities.

The importance of such education has become increasingly evident as Africa faces mounting environmental, social and economic pressures alongside rapid population growth and development demands. Decisions made today, stakeholders note, will have long-term implications for future generations.

Sustainability education, therefore, is seen as a critical tool for balancing economic growth with environmental protection and social inclusion. It helps translate broad global frameworks into practical approaches for decision-making, innovation and long-term planning. Industry practitioners associated with TAS say one of the key barriers to sustainability adoption is not lack of interest, but uncertainty about implementation, a gap the programme aims to address through structured learning and practical guidance.

Since its launch, TAS has recorded steady participation, with 548 registered participants and 212 individuals certified as 2030 Agenda for SDGs and ESG (IWA48) Champions. Beyond certification, many participants are applying their learning within their workplaces and communities.

Some graduates are now leading sustainability-focused discussions within organisations, while others are aligning projects and initiatives with the SDGs. This shift from passive awareness to active engagement is viewed as a key indicator of the programme’s growing influence. Reports of participant-led initiatives and awareness campaigns are increasingly visible across professional platforms, particularly LinkedIn.

Looking ahead, TAS is focused on expanding its reach across more African countries, strengthening partnerships and improving the quality and depth of its training programmes. The long-term ambition is to establish the initiative as a leading sustainability capacity-building platform across the continent through collaboration with private sector organisations, government institutions and development partners.

The programme also provides multiple avenues for participation. Individuals can enrol to build sustainability competencies and join a growing professional network focused on sustainable development, while organisations can partner to train employees, sponsor access programmes or collaborate on ESG-related projects.

Through this collaborative approach, TAS aims to bring together stakeholders across sectors in support of a shared goal: advancing sustainable development across Africa. By prioritising education, capacity building and practical implementation, the initiative is positioning itself as a driver of sustainability transformation on the continent.