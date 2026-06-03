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June 12: FG Unveils Plans for ‘Modest’ Democracy Day Celebrations
The Federal government has announced plans for a modest commemoration of Nigeria’s 27th Democracy Day anniversary, with President Bola Tinubu expected to lead activities by addressing a joint session of the National Assembly and delivering a nationwide presidential broadcast on June 12.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of an Inter-Ministerial Committee charged with coordinating preparations for the annual celebration.
A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, further disclosed that Akume, who inaugurated the committee at the Shehu Shagari Complex, said that with barely 10 days remaining before the anniversary, members must immediately commence implementation of activities outlined for the event.
According to him, a week-long programme has been scheduled for the celebration, culminating in a Democracy Day Gala Night on June 12.
The activities include a World Press Conference on June 4, Special Juma’at Prayers on June 5, a Special Inter-denominational Church Service on June 7, a Democracy Day Public Lecture on June 9, as well as Youth and Women-Oriented Programmes on June 10.
The SGF stated that the administration remained conscious of prevailing economic realities and its commitment to prudent management of public resources, noting that this year’s events would be deliberately scaled down.
He said the decision reflected the government’s awareness of the current national mood and determination to ensure fiscal responsibility in the execution of public programmes.
Akume also paid tribute to heroes of the June 12 democratic struggle, particularly the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, describing his sacrifice as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey and a foundation upon which the country’s democratic institutions have evolved.
He said the annual observance of Democracy Day serves as an opportunity to honour the memory of those who fought for democratic governance while celebrating Nigeria’s progress in sustaining civilian rule and strengthening democratic institutions.
According to Akume, the occasion will also provide the Tinubu administration an avenue to showcase progress made in consolidating democracy, repositioning key institutions, and implementing reforms aimed at addressing national challenges despite prevailing socio-economic difficulties.
The Inter-Ministerial Committee inaugurated for the anniversary is chaired by the SGF and comprises senior government officials drawn from the executive, security, and administrative sectors.
Members include ministers responsible for Information, Interior, Federal Capital Territory, Health, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Defence, and Budget and Economic Planning, alongside the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, presidential aides, and permanent secretaries.
The committee has been mandated to coordinate and execute all approved Democracy Day activities, engage relevant organisations and stakeholders where necessary, preserve records of the events for historical purposes, and undertake any additional assignments required for the successful delivery of the programme.
Akume further directed subcommittee secretaries to promptly submit budget proposals to facilitate the seamless implementation of the planned activities.
Democracy Day, celebrated annually on June 12, was instituted in honour of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s freest and fairest polls and won by the late MKO Abiola.
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FG Raises Ebola Alert, Strengthens Border Control, Emergency Response Systems
The Federal government has intensified border screening, disease surveillance and emergency response measures nationwide as part of efforts to prevent the possible importation of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), currently circulating in parts of East and Central Africa.
The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in a statement on Tuesday by its Assistant Director of Press and Public Relations, Ado Bako, said it has activated enhanced preparedness protocols across the country, including stricter screening procedures at airports, seaports and land borders.
According to the ministry, arriving travelers are now subject to temperature checks using infrared thermal scanners and handheld thermometers, while health declaration forms, travel history assessments and risk-based screening procedures are being reinforced at designated points of entry.
The ministry also disclosed that isolation, secondary screening and referral mechanisms have been strengthened for travelers showing symptoms consistent with viral haemorrhagic fevers.
It added that coordination has been expanded among immigration, aviation, maritime and border management agencies to improve early detection and response.
The heightened measures have become imperative following reports of outbreaks of the Bundibugyo ebolavirus disease in parts of the East and Central African region, raising concerns about the risk of cross-border transmission.
Despite the alert, the ministry reassured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country.
As part of surveillance efforts, the ministry said Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) activities have been strengthened nationwide, alongside expanded community-based and event-based surveillance systems.
It said public health alerts and rumours are being actively monitored and investigated, while continuous epidemiological assessments are being conducted in collaboration with regional and international health partners.
To boost emergency response readiness, the ministry said specimen collection and transportation systems for viral haemorrhagic diseases have been enhanced, while laboratory biosafety and biosecurity measures are being reinforced.
Public Health Emergency Operations Centres have also been placed on alert, with Rapid Response Teams at national and sub-national levels ready for deployment if necessary.
Healthcare facilities have been directed to maintain a high index of suspicion for viral haemorrhagic fevers, strengthen triage systems, promptly isolate suspected cases and comply with established reporting procedures.
The Ministry added that healthcare workers, surveillance officers and other frontline personnel are undergoing continuous preparedness training, while infection prevention and control measures are being reinforced in health facilities nationwide.
It urged Nigerians to remain calm, avoid misinformation and rely only on information from recognised public health authorities.
Members of the public were advised to maintain regular hand hygiene, avoid contact with bodily fluids of symptomatic persons, refrain from handling dead animals or bushmeat from unknown sources, and promptly report unusual illnesses or deaths to the nearest health authority.
The ministry assured it would continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as necessary.
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Police Confirm Five Killed in Fresh Attack on Plateau Community
The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed a deadly night shooting in Gwan-Ajang village of Foron District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, saying five people were killed.
Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said officers of the Gindiri Division received a distress call at about 9:22pm on Sunday, May 31, 2026, and immediately mobilised to the scene.
He explained that the attack occurred while residents were gathered for a social event.
“We got a call of a shooting that happened around Gwan-Ajang village, and we mobilised men to stabilise the situation.
“From what we gathered, some members of the community were having an occasion or a party when they suddenly heard sporadic shooting,” he said.
According to the PPRO, officers arrived to a grim scene.
“When our men got there, they met some persons in pools of their blood. As I speak to you, five of them were confirmed dead,” Alabo stated.
He added that the location of the incident, which lies between Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs, sometimes leads to differing reports on where the attack occurred.
“Depending on where people are telling the story from, some say Barkin Ladi, others say Mangu,” he added.
Alabo further said the Commissioner of Police had already issued operational directives to the deputy commissioner of police 9n charge of operations.
He also confirmed ongoing joint security operations.
“Our men are there, and we are working with Operation Enduring Peace, who have also made deployments. Calm has been restored, and we are looking forward to making some arrests because we have good intel,” he added.
However, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Rwang Tengwong, gave a higher casualty figure, saying at least seven people were killed in the attack.
“At least seven persons have been reportedly killed in another armed invasion by armed Fulani gangs at about 9:30 p.m. in Gwan-Ajang village,” Tengwong alleged.
He added that more than 10 others sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.
Community sources further alleged that the attack came after a period of relative calm in parts of Plateau State, claiming that killings had reduced until after the conclusion of political party primaries ahead of the next general elections, an assertion not independently verified by authorities.
Security agencies say investigations are ongoing, while patrols and surveillance operations continue in the area as efforts intensify to apprehend those responsible.
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Bella Disu @40: The Billionaire Heiress and a Life of impact
By Eric Elezuo
“To everyone in my DMs asking where I’ve been; I heard you, I’m here. And just so you know, 40 is coming and I am not hiding”
Hurray! The demure, unassuming billionaire heiress, Adejoke Belinda Disu nee Adenuga, is 40, and the drums are rolling. The glasses are clinging and merriment fills the air. The world can’t keep quiet.
For several weeks, Bella had run a countdown on her social media platforms, offering a glimpse into how she would celebrate the milestone age. Yes, and finally, the day came; the much anticipated May 29, just one month after her dad’s birthday.
And like her dad, no shutting down of event centres in the name of party, but like the A-citizen she is, an exclusive and expensive birthday dinner was held at an exquisite private venue in Lagos that had in attendance close family members and of course a trickle of the society’s real who’s who.
It was also reported that as part of the 40th birthday celebration, Bella, through her Foundation hosted the very first edition of the ‘Bella Disu Open’ – one of Lagos’ newest junior tennis tournaments for U-14 boys and girls across Nigeria. The Grand Finale holds on Saturday May 30 at the iconic courts of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos. Winners will walk away with a tennis scholarship and premium tennis prizes.
From whichever angle one views it, Bella, as she is fondly called, the beloved daughter of billionaire businessman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., is an enigma, a point of reference and research material for acumen, industriousness and resilience. She is the typical example of the never-say-never spirit of the Nigerian woman. Yes, she has taken hers a niche higher, infact beyond the reach of competitors.
Bella have shown resilience, strength and character in administration, government and entrepreneurship, contributing more than her quota, and giving vent to the growth and development of the nation’s socio-economic sector. She is impactful Executive Vice Chairman of the A-list communications outfit, the Globacom Group.
A strong purpose-driven professional and boardroom guru, whose administrative skills, intellect, experience and academic trajectory have remained a subject of reference, Bella is a woman, who though has a privileged background, carved a niche for herself, climbing through ladders and cadres to get to where she presently is, and more importantly, can boast of the desired leverage and ability to defend her position.
Born Belinda Ajoke Adenuga, on May 29, 1986 to the duo of Emelia Adefolake Marquis, a Nigerian entrepreneur, and the global phenomenon, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., Bella received her early education in Lagos, at the prestigious Corona School in Victoria Island before enrolling at Queen’s College for her secondary education. In 1998, she transferred to Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, where she concluded her secondary education.
She proceeded to the University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations, and later, a Master of Science degree in Leadership from the Northeastern University, also in Boston.
In January, 2021, Abumet Nigeria Limited announced her appointment as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Abumet Nigeria Limited maintains worldwide partnerships with reputable manufactures and maintains a state-of-the-art production facility, located in FCT Abuja, fully equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology.
Abumet is a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and a leading solutions provider for the planning, processing and installation of aluminium and glass products, from single standard windows to sophisticated facades and large-scale design masterpieces. She replaced Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, upon his resignation from the board. Bella is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria (MNIM) and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (MIOD).
In addition to her French National Honour of Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres (“CAL”), and currently the Executive Vice- Chairman of Globacom Limited, she is also the Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties & Estates Limited, and a Director on the Board of Mike Adenuga Centre.
In less than four years of her leadership, Abumet’s profits, according to Billionaire Africa, surged to 307% in 2024, marking a major turnaround from losses in 2021.
The paper reported of her exploits as follows: “As a Non-Executive Director, she helped boost Julius Berger’s revenue to N566.2 billion, pushing it into Nigeria’s top 50 listed firms.
“At Abumet, Disu is driving innovation in façade technology, deploying unitized curtain walls for improved insulation and energy efficiency in Nigeria’s construction sector.
“Nigerian business executive Bella Disu has led Abumet Nigeria Limited, an innovative glass and aluminum manufacturing company, to record-breaking earnings, with profits quadrupling at the end of the 2024 fiscal year. Her leadership has not only steered the company back to profitability but has also reinforced the business acumen that runs deep in the Adenuga family…
It is worthy of note that “Under Disu’s leadership, Abumet has strengthened its market position by expanding its sales and marketing efforts. The launch of its Lagos sales office has helped grow its market share for made-in-Nigeria window and door solutions, while its EVONIGGLASS insulated glass brand has gained wider recognition. Despite market challenges, the company has posted record-high revenue and profits, exceeding expectations.”
With a strong record of turning businesses around and driving growth, in 40 odd years, Disu is cementing her leadership in Nigeria’s business world. Her influence now extends beyond construction, telecommunications, and real estate into the country’s broader manufacturing sector, where she continues to make a lasting impact.
Bella’s trajectory in the world of enterprise is a clear case of the demystification of the proverbial a tree cannot make a forest’, as she has conscientiously turned tables around wherever she found herself, bring in new ideas, new innovations and structural discipline that completely overhauls a system for all the positive outcomes.
Hers, is a case of continuous rise in the business world, and the home front. She is a better definition of a virtuous woman, and just clocking 40, the sky holds no barrier to how much more Belinda Ajoke Olubunmi Disu nee Adenuga could achieve in the coming years.
Tech experts and other professionals cannot forget in a hurry how in November 2025, at a Techx Ikoyi event, Bella made a strong case for positivism, using herself as a veritable content and well researched material. Her speech titled, Say Yes Now! Why Readiness is a Myth, is still much talked about in all fora.
She observed that “I was 38 when I finally met my whole self. Bella Disu — the change maker, the creative, the lifelong learner, the woman unafraid to keep evolving.
“It’s interesting though, I didn’t meet her in a moment of perfect readiness. I met her after I got tired of constantly walking within the same walls. Today, I’d like to share the story of how I stopped waiting, what it taught me about why we hesitate, and what happens when we finally say yes…”
The narrative has remained a solid cornerstone, a point of reference and a research material for decency, exploits and crave for the great future.
Bella is a positive chip off the old block, and doing everything professionally possible to enhance the Adenuga legacy.
Happy 40th Birthday dear Bella Disu nee Adenuga.
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