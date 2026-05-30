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Ojude Oba: In an Age of Algorithms, We Still Need Heritage
By Adeoye Inioluwa
People constantly predict that globalization, technology, and modern life will weaken traditional institutions.
Then Ojude Oba happens.
Every year, thousands of people, young and old, travel from London, Lagos, Houston, Toronto, and countless other places, just to participate in a tradition that began centuries ago.
Ojude Oba returns yearly, with beautiful, familiar sights: colourful aso-oke, majestic horses, age-grade groups, and thousands of people gathering in celebration of a tradition that predates modern Nigeria itself.
Which provokes the question: Why does it still matter?
In an age defined by technology, globalization, and rapidly changing identities, one might expect traditional institutions to gradually lose their relevance. After all, we live in a world where trends emerge and disappear within days, where culture is increasingly shaped by algorithms, and where young people often seem more connected to global conversations than local histories.
Yet Ojude Oba continues to grow.
Its audience expands, its visibility increases and its influence extends far beyond Ijebu-Ode. What was once primarily a local celebration now commands national attention and attracts interest from Nigerians across the world.
This should tell us something.
Perhaps modernity has not diminished our need for heritage as much as we assumed. Perhaps the faster the world changes, the more people seek something that feels rooted.
Human beings do not live by innovation alone. We also live by memory.
Traditions endure because they provide continuity. They remind people that they belong to a story that began long before them and will continue long after them. In a world increasingly characterized by constant updates and fleeting attention spans, that sense of continuity has become remarkably valuable.
This may explain why younger generations continue to embrace festivals like Ojude Oba despite growing up in a digital era. The attraction is not simply cultural performance. It is participation.
People are not just observing history, they are also becoming part of it.
There is something profoundly reassuring about standing in a gathering that links grandparents to grandchildren, connecting people through customs, symbols, and experiences that have survived decades of political transitions, economic challenges, and social change.
The persistence of such traditions also challenges a common misconception: that progress and heritage are somehow incompatible.
They are not.
A society does not become modern by forgetting where it came from. If anything, the most confident societies are often those that preserve their traditions while embracing innovation. They understand that identity is not an obstacle to progress but one of its foundations.
This is why festivals like Ojude Oba deserve attention beyond their visual spectacle. The horses, the fashion, and the grandeur are captivating, but they are not the whole story.
The deeper story is endurance.
In a century obsessed with what is new, Ojude Oba offers a reminder that some things remain valuable precisely because they have endured.
And maybe that is why, year after year, people keep returning.
Not because they are resisting the future.
But because they understand that the future becomes far more meaningful when it remains connected to the past.
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Bella Disu @40: The Billionaire Heiress and a Life of impact
By Eric Elezuo
“To everyone in my DMs asking where I’ve been; I heard you, I’m here. And just so you know, 40 is coming and I am not hiding”
Hurray! The demure, unassuming billionaire heiress, Adejoke Belinda Disu nee Adenuga, is 40, and the drums are rolling. The glasses are clinging and merriment fills the air. The world can’t keep quiet.
For several weeks, Bella had run a countdown on her social media platforms, offering a glimpse into how she would celebrate the milestone age. Yes, and finally, the day came; the much anticipated May 29, just one month after her dad’s birthday.
And like her dad, no shutting down of event centres in the name of party, but like the A-citizen she is, an exclusive and expensive birthday dinner was held at an exquisite private venue in Lagos that had in attendance close family members and of course a trickle of the society’s real who’s who.
It was also reported that as part of the 40th birthday celebration, Bella, through her Foundation hosted the very first edition of the ‘Bella Disu Open’ – one of Lagos’ newest junior tennis tournaments for U-14 boys and girls across Nigeria. The Grand Finale holds on Saturday May 30 at the iconic courts of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos. Winners will walk away with a tennis scholarship and premium tennis prizes.
From whichever angle one views it, Bella, as she is fondly called, the beloved daughter of billionaire businessman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., is an enigma, a point of reference and research material for acumen, industriousness and resilience. She is the typical example of the never-say-never spirit of the Nigerian woman. Yes, she has taken hers a niche higher, infact beyond the reach of competitors.
Bella have shown resilience, strength and character in administration, government and entrepreneurship, contributing more than her quota, and giving vent to the growth and development of the nation’s socio-economic sector. She is impactful Executive Vice Chairman of the A-list communications outfit, the Globacom Group.
A strong purpose-driven professional and boardroom guru, whose administrative skills, intellect, experience and academic trajectory have remained a subject of reference, Bella is a woman, who though has a privileged background, carved a niche for herself, climbing through ladders and cadres to get to where she presently is, and more importantly, can boast of the desired leverage and ability to defend her position.
Born Belinda Ajoke Adenuga, on May 29, 1986 to the duo of Emelia Adefolake Marquis, a Nigerian entrepreneur, and the global phenomenon, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., Bella received her early education in Lagos, at the prestigious Corona School in Victoria Island before enrolling at Queen’s College for her secondary education. In 1998, she transferred to Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, where she concluded her secondary education.
She proceeded to the University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations, and later, a Master of Science degree in Leadership from the Northeastern University, also in Boston.
In January, 2021, Abumet Nigeria Limited announced her appointment as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Abumet Nigeria Limited maintains worldwide partnerships with reputable manufactures and maintains a state-of-the-art production facility, located in FCT Abuja, fully equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology.
Abumet is a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and a leading solutions provider for the planning, processing and installation of aluminium and glass products, from single standard windows to sophisticated facades and large-scale design masterpieces. She replaced Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, upon his resignation from the board. Bella is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria (MNIM) and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (MIOD).
In addition to her French National Honour of Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres (“CAL”), and currently the Executive Vice- Chairman of Globacom Limited, she is also the Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties & Estates Limited, and a Director on the Board of Mike Adenuga Centre.
In less than four years of her leadership, Abumet’s profits, according to Billionaire Africa, surged to 307% in 2024, marking a major turnaround from losses in 2021.
The paper reported of her exploits as follows: “As a Non-Executive Director, she helped boost Julius Berger’s revenue to N566.2 billion, pushing it into Nigeria’s top 50 listed firms.
“At Abumet, Disu is driving innovation in façade technology, deploying unitized curtain walls for improved insulation and energy efficiency in Nigeria’s construction sector.
“Nigerian business executive Bella Disu has led Abumet Nigeria Limited, an innovative glass and aluminum manufacturing company, to record-breaking earnings, with profits quadrupling at the end of the 2024 fiscal year. Her leadership has not only steered the company back to profitability but has also reinforced the business acumen that runs deep in the Adenuga family…
It is worthy of note that “Under Disu’s leadership, Abumet has strengthened its market position by expanding its sales and marketing efforts. The launch of its Lagos sales office has helped grow its market share for made-in-Nigeria window and door solutions, while its EVONIGGLASS insulated glass brand has gained wider recognition. Despite market challenges, the company has posted record-high revenue and profits, exceeding expectations.”
With a strong record of turning businesses around and driving growth, in 40 odd years, Disu is cementing her leadership in Nigeria’s business world. Her influence now extends beyond construction, telecommunications, and real estate into the country’s broader manufacturing sector, where she continues to make a lasting impact.
Bella’s trajectory in the world of enterprise is a clear case of the demystification of the proverbial a tree cannot make a forest’, as she has conscientiously turned tables around wherever she found herself, bring in new ideas, new innovations and structural discipline that completely overhauls a system for all the positive outcomes.
Hers, is a case of continuous rise in the business world, and the home front. She is a better definition of a virtuous woman, and just clocking 40, the sky holds no barrier to how much more Belinda Ajoke Olubunmi Disu nee Adenuga could achieve in the coming years.
Tech experts and other professionals cannot forget in a hurry how in November 2025, at a Techx Ikoyi event, Bella made a strong case for positivism, using herself as a veritable content and well researched material. Her speech titled, Say Yes Now! Why Readiness is a Myth, is still much talked about in all fora.
She observed that “I was 38 when I finally met my whole self. Bella Disu — the change maker, the creative, the lifelong learner, the woman unafraid to keep evolving.
“It’s interesting though, I didn’t meet her in a moment of perfect readiness. I met her after I got tired of constantly walking within the same walls. Today, I’d like to share the story of how I stopped waiting, what it taught me about why we hesitate, and what happens when we finally say yes…”
The narrative has remained a solid cornerstone, a point of reference and a research material for decency, exploits and crave for the great future.
Bella is a positive chip off the old block, and doing everything professionally possible to enhance the Adenuga legacy.
Happy 40th Birthday dear Bella Disu nee Adenuga.
Featured
Hunger, Insecurity, Poverty Define Tinubu’s 3-Year Scorecard, Says Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rated the three-year record of President Bola Tinubu’s administration low, citing hunger, poverty, and the abduction of schoolchildren.
In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, the former Vice President said as the Tinubu administration marks three years in office, its most fitting report card is not the glossy advertisements, expensive media campaigns, or self-congratulatory speeches emanating from Abuja, but the tears of hungry families, the despair of unemployed youths, the collapse of businesses, and the haunting images of schoolchildren being abducted by criminals while a complacent government looks the other way.
He said the tragedy of Borno and Oyo is not merely a security failure but the inevitable consequence of a government that has become detached from reality and addicted to propaganda.
The Waziri Adamawa said Nigerians understand that a government that cannot guarantee security, create opportunities, stabilise the economy, or protect the dignity of its citizens has no moral basis for asking to be rewarded with another term.
The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) declared that the era of political complacency, propaganda, and governance by deception is drawing to a close, stating that Nigerians have seen enough and are preparing to reclaim their country through the power of the ballot.
According to Atiku, every government is entitled to its own opinions, but no government is entitled to its own facts.
“The facts are stubborn and unforgiving. Three years ago, President Tinubu promised renewed hope. What Nigerians have received instead is renewed hardship, renewed insecurity, renewed poverty, and renewed hopelessness.
“Today, millions of Nigerians can no longer afford the basic necessities of life. Food prices have skyrocketed beyond the reach of ordinary families. Inflation has become a cruel tax on the poor. Small and medium-scale businesses are shutting their doors. Investors are fleeing uncertainty. The naira has been battered. Purchasing power has collapsed.
“Never in recent history have so many Nigerians worked so hard only to become poorer. Never has a government celebrated itself so loudly while its citizens suffered so deeply.
“While Nigerians endure the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, this administration continues to manufacture statistics, stage elaborate ceremonies, and engage in endless public relations exercises designed to create the illusion of progress where none exists.
“What makes this failure even more scandalous is the reckless borrowing that has accompanied it. This administration has borrowed trillions of naira in the name of infrastructure and economic development, yet Nigerians cannot see corresponding improvements in their daily lives.
“Public reports indicate that while the Federal Government borrowed approximately N11.9 trillion within a nine-month period, only N3.1 trillion was reportedly spent on capital projects. Nigerians are therefore entitled to ask a simple question: where did the rest of the money go?
“Even more troubling is that a substantial portion of the infrastructure spending that has been publicly highlighted appears concentrated on projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Badagry-Sokoto Highway, both awarded to a company owned by a businessman whom President Tinubu publicly described as his ‘partner in daring.’
“This administration has created the disturbing perception that while ordinary Nigerians are being asked to endure sacrifice, the benefits of government spending are increasingly flowing towards a privileged circle of politically connected interests.
“A government that borrows trillions but cannot transparently account for the impact of those borrowings on the lives of its citizens has no business celebrating itself. Nigerians are not interested in debt accumulation. They are interested in results.”
Atiku said perhaps the most damning indictment of the Tinubu administration’s three-year record is the resurgence of mass abductions and the growing sense that the Nigerian state is steadily losing its monopoly over security.
“While government officials celebrate themselves and distribute scorecards, terrorists and criminal gangs are distributing fear across the country.
“The recent abduction of schoolchildren in Borno State and the mass kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State are not isolated incidents. They are the most accurate report card of this administration after three years in office.
“What greater evidence of failure can there be than parents sending their children to school only to receive news that they have been abducted? What greater symbol of governmental failure exists than classrooms becoming hunting grounds for criminals?
“Three years into this administration, Nigerian children are still being dragged into forests by terrorists and kidnappers. Three years into this administration, communities remain vulnerable. Three years into this administration, citizens continue to pay the price for a government that appears more concerned with managing headlines than securing lives.
“When governments become consumed by self-praise, they stop listening. When they stop listening, they stop learning. And when they stop learning, they begin to fail.”
Atiku said the Tinubu administration has spent three years asking Nigerians to ignore their lived experiences and instead believe carefully curated narratives from government spokespersons.
“They tell Nigerians the economy is improving, yet families skip meals. They tell Nigerians insecurity is declining, yet communities live in fear. They tell Nigerians prosperity is around the corner, yet businesses continue to collapse under unbearable pressure.
“No amount of propaganda can fill an empty stomach. No amount of spin can erase insecurity. No amount of government advertising can hide the suffering that millions experience every day.
“The true measure of governance is not what government says about itself. It is what citizens experience in their daily lives.”
The former Vice President warned that history is filled with governments that mistook the patience of the people for permanent acceptance.
“There is a difference between patience and satisfaction. There is a difference between endurance and approval.
“Nigerians have endured extraordinary hardship because they are resilient people. But resilience should never be mistaken for weakness. Patience should never be mistaken for surrender.
“The signs are everywhere. Across the country, Nigerians are asking hard questions. They are demanding accountability. They are refusing to be distracted by slogans and political theatre…”
Atiku stressed that democracy provides Nigerians with a peaceful and constitutional instrument for change.
“The ballot box remains the most powerful weapon in the hands of the people. It is stronger than propaganda. It is stronger than intimidation. It is stronger than incumbency.
“Those who believe that Nigerians will forget the hunger, insecurity, joblessness, and economic pain of the last three years are engaged in dangerous self-deception.
“Power belongs to the people. It does not belong to political parties. It does not belong to incumbents. It does not belong to governments. It belongs to Nigerians, and Nigerians reserve the right to reclaim it whenever they believe their trust has been betrayed.”
He urged citizens not to lose faith in democracy but to channel their frustrations into peaceful political action.
“Our responsibility is not merely to complain. Our responsibility is to organise, mobilise, participate, and vote.
“The future of Nigeria will not be determined by those who shout the loudest. It will be determined by those who show up, stand up, and vote for change.
“Let no one be deceived. The era of complacency is over. The era of propaganda is ending. The era of taking Nigerians for granted is coming to a close.
“The people are awake. The people are watching. And when the time comes, they will deliver their verdict through the ballot.”
The former Vice President said that while exposing the failures of the Tinubu administration is necessary, Nigerians deserve more than a catalogue of broken promises and missed opportunities; they deserve a credible alternative and a practical roadmap for national recovery.
“In the coming weeks, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will unveil a comprehensive policy blueprint that is the product of rigorous research, extensive consultations, and a painstaking review of the economic, security, institutional, and governance failures that have defined the APC administration and culminated in the present national crisis.
“This policy document will not merely diagnose the problems that have plunged millions of Nigerians into hardship; it will present bold, realistic, and actionable solutions. It will offer a clear pathway to economic recovery, job creation, security sector reform, fiscal discipline, educational revival, healthcare expansion, and the restoration of confidence in public institutions.
“Nigerians have heard enough excuses. They have listened to enough promises. They have endured enough suffering. What they seek now is leadership that is competent, compassionate, accountable, and genuinely committed to the public good.
“As the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, I make a solemn pledge to Nigerians that our campaign will be driven by ideas, not insults; by solutions, not slogans; and by competence, not propaganda.
“By the grace of Almighty God and with the mandate of the Nigerian people, the next administration under my leadership will assemble some of the finest minds, most accomplished professionals, and most experienced technocrats from across our nation. We will restore merit to governance, recruit competence into public service, and ensure that every major decision is guided by expertise, patriotism, and the national interest.
“The task ahead is daunting. The economic damage is severe. Public trust has been eroded. National cohesion has been strained. But Nigeria is greater than the failures of any government.
“We will rebuild our economy, restore security, strengthen our institutions, create opportunities for our young people, and return government to its primary purpose: serving the people.
“The era of excuses is ending. The era of accountability is approaching. The era of propaganda is fading. And with the support of Nigerians, a new chapter of competence, prosperity, security, and genuine hope shall begin.”
Atiku renewed his confidence in the Nigerian people and expressed optimism that the country can still be rescued through competent leadership, accountable governance, economic justice, and a renewed commitment to national security and unity.
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I Can’t Be Intimidated, VeryDarkMan Tells Presidency over Alleged Tinubu Viral Audio
Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has reacted strongly to allegations surrounding the circulation of an alleged audio involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
VDM spoke in a lengthy video posted on social media after comments credited to presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, accused him of disseminating a fake audio related to the President.
In the video, VDM claimed he began receiving several calls warning him not to return to Nigeria following the controversy surrounding the audio clip.
According to him, some associates advised him to remain abroad over fears that he could be arrested upon his return to the country.
Reacting to the development, VDM denied any wrongdoing and insisted that he had the constitutional right to criticise the government and comment on national issues.
He accused government officials of paying more attention to critics on social media instead of addressing pressing security challenges confronting the country.
The activist also criticised the Federal government over insecurity, kidnappings and economic hardship, arguing that Nigerians were facing difficult living conditions across the country.
VDM further alleged that some individuals were attempting to create a narrative to justify possible actions against him because of his criticism of the administration.
He maintained that he would continue speaking on issues affecting Nigerians, particularly insecurity and governance.
During the emotional video, the social commentator repeatedly questioned why government officials were allegedly more vocal about online controversies than incidents of bandit attacks and kidnappings.
He also urged Nigerians to participate actively in the 2027 general elections, insisting that citizens must make decisions based on the performance of political leaders.
The controversy followed comments attributed to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, who reportedly stated that VDM should “face the weight of the law” over the alleged circulation of fake audio involving the President.
As of the time of filing this report, there was no official confirmation from security agencies regarding any planned action against the activist.
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