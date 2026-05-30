Bella Disu @40: The Billionaire Heiress and a Life of impact

By Eric Elezuo

“To everyone in my DMs asking where I’ve been; I heard you, I’m here. And just so you know, 40 is coming and I am not hiding”

Hurray! The demure, unassuming billionaire heiress, Adejoke Belinda Disu nee Adenuga, is 40, and the drums are rolling. The glasses are clinging and merriment fills the air. The world can’t keep quiet.

For several weeks, Bella had run a countdown on her social media platforms, offering a glimpse into how she would celebrate the milestone age. Yes, and finally, the day came; the much anticipated May 29, just one month after her dad’s birthday.

And like her dad, no shutting down of event centres in the name of party, but like the A-citizen she is, an exclusive and expensive birthday dinner was held at an exquisite private venue in Lagos that had in attendance close family members and of course a trickle of the society’s real who’s who.

It was also reported that as part of the 40th birthday celebration, Bella, through her Foundation hosted the very first edition of the ‘Bella Disu Open’ – one of Lagos’ newest junior tennis tournaments for U-14 boys and girls across Nigeria. The Grand Finale holds on Saturday May 30 at the iconic courts of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos. Winners will walk away with a tennis scholarship and premium tennis prizes.

From whichever angle one views it, Bella, as she is fondly called, the beloved daughter of billionaire businessman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., is an enigma, a point of reference and research material for acumen, industriousness and resilience. She is the typical example of the never-say-never spirit of the Nigerian woman. Yes, she has taken hers a niche higher, infact beyond the reach of competitors.

Bella have shown resilience, strength and character in administration, government and entrepreneurship, contributing more than her quota, and giving vent to the growth and development of the nation’s socio-economic sector. She is impactful Executive Vice Chairman of the A-list communications outfit, the Globacom Group.

A strong purpose-driven professional and boardroom guru, whose administrative skills, intellect, experience and academic trajectory have remained a subject of reference, Bella is a woman, who though has a privileged background, carved a niche for herself, climbing through ladders and cadres to get to where she presently is, and more importantly, can boast of the desired leverage and ability to defend her position.

Born Belinda Ajoke Adenuga, on May 29, 1986 to the duo of Emelia Adefolake Marquis, a Nigerian entrepreneur, and the global phenomenon, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., Bella received her early education in Lagos, at the prestigious Corona School in Victoria Island before enrolling at Queen’s College for her secondary education. In 1998, she transferred to Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, where she concluded her secondary education.

She proceeded to the University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations, and later, a Master of Science degree in Leadership from the Northeastern University, also in Boston.

In 2004, Disu joined her father’s Globacom, and consistently rose through the ranks to become the Executive Vice Chairman of the company. She is also a non-executive director with the construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

In April 2010, Bella took a break to solemnize her romantic relationship with her heartthrob, Jameel Disu, a venture capitalist, and both formalized their union in a fairytale wedding that is still the talk of the town, almost 15 years after.

As phenomenal and weighty as her family name, Bella dropped, and picked up completely her husband’s name, signifying undying love and loyalty. That’s still the name she bears till date. Both are blessed with three wonderful children.

In 2019, the French Government awarded Disu the Chevalier dans ‘l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in recognition of her efforts in promoting French culture.

In January, 2021, Abumet Nigeria Limited announced her appointment as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Abumet Nigeria Limited maintains worldwide partnerships with reputable manufactures and maintains a state-of-the-art production facility, located in FCT Abuja, fully equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology.

Abumet is a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and a leading solutions provider for the planning, processing and installation of aluminium and glass products, from single standard windows to sophisticated facades and large-scale design masterpieces. She replaced Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, upon his resignation from the board. Bella is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria (MNIM) and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (MIOD).

In addition to her French National Honour of Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres (“CAL”), and currently the Executive Vice- Chairman of Globacom Limited, she is also the Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties & Estates Limited, and a Director on the Board of Mike Adenuga Centre.

In less than four years of her leadership, Abumet’s profits, according to Billionaire Africa, surged to 307% in 2024, marking a major turnaround from losses in 2021.

The paper reported of her exploits as follows: “As a Non-Executive Director, she helped boost Julius Berger’s revenue to N566.2 billion, pushing it into Nigeria’s top 50 listed firms.

“At Abumet, Disu is driving innovation in façade technology, deploying unitized curtain walls for improved insulation and energy efficiency in Nigeria’s construction sector.

“Nigerian business executive Bella Disu has led Abumet Nigeria Limited, an innovative glass and aluminum manufacturing company, to record-breaking earnings, with profits quadrupling at the end of the 2024 fiscal year. Her leadership has not only steered the company back to profitability but has also reinforced the business acumen that runs deep in the Adenuga family…

It is worthy of note that “Under Disu’s leadership, Abumet has strengthened its market position by expanding its sales and marketing efforts. The launch of its Lagos sales office has helped grow its market share for made-in-Nigeria window and door solutions, while its EVONIGGLASS insulated glass brand has gained wider recognition. Despite market challenges, the company has posted record-high revenue and profits, exceeding expectations.”

With a strong record of turning businesses around and driving growth, in 40 odd years, Disu is cementing her leadership in Nigeria’s business world. Her influence now extends beyond construction, telecommunications, and real estate into the country’s broader manufacturing sector, where she continues to make a lasting impact.

Bella’s trajectory in the world of enterprise is a clear case of the demystification of the proverbial a tree cannot make a forest’, as she has conscientiously turned tables around wherever she found herself, bring in new ideas, new innovations and structural discipline that completely overhauls a system for all the positive outcomes.

Hers, is a case of continuous rise in the business world, and the home front. She is a better definition of a virtuous woman, and just clocking 40, the sky holds no barrier to how much more Belinda Ajoke Olubunmi Disu nee Adenuga could achieve in the coming years.

Tech experts and other professionals cannot forget in a hurry how in November 2025, at a Techx Ikoyi event, Bella made a strong case for positivism, using herself as a veritable content and well researched material. Her speech titled, Say Yes Now! Why Readiness is a Myth, is still much talked about in all fora.

She observed that “I was 38 when I finally met my whole self. Bella Disu — the change maker, the creative, the lifelong learner, the woman unafraid to keep evolving.

“It’s interesting though, I didn’t meet her in a moment of perfect readiness. I met her after I got tired of constantly walking within the same walls. Today, I’d like to share the story of how I stopped waiting, what it taught me about why we hesitate, and what happens when we finally say yes…”

The narrative has remained a solid cornerstone, a point of reference and a research material for decency, exploits and crave for the great future.

Bella is a positive chip off the old block, and doing everything professionally possible to enhance the Adenuga legacy.

Happy 40th Birthday dear Bella Disu nee Adenuga.