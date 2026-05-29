Abraham, Ishmael and Isaac: Familial Bonds, Divine Promise and Human Action

By Babatunde Jose

Miracles are often seen as acts of divine intervention that demonstrate God’s power and control over the natural world. They serve various purposes, including confirming the truthfulness of God’s message, providing help to those in need, and bringing glory to God.

Islam defines a miracle as an extraordinary act or event that is contrary to the laws of nature and can only come about through the direct intervention of God Almighty Himself. The Arabic word for miracle is mu’jizah. In Islam, miracles are performed by the permission of God, by the Prophets of God.

God sent the Prophets and Messengers primarily to guide humankind. They were not gods, demi-gods or saints with divine qualities, rather they were mere mortals charged with a difficult task. They possessed exceptional characteristics because they were obligated to face extraordinary trials and tribulations in order to spread the message to worship God Alone.

Miracles are not magic, which is by definition a trick or illusion, nor is a miracle an event brought about by learned righteous people who are not Prophets of God. These events are called karamahs. Thus we find three distinct categories, miracles, karamahs and magic.

Unlike what we find in the world today, which is full of fake prophets, charlatans and purveyors of iniquity who deceive congregants with claims of speaking with God, anointed by God or being endowed with powers they do not possess.

Many years ago, my cousin’s office in Keffi was next to the abandoned bus terminal, which had turned into a crusade ground by some churches. One day he noticed some church people rehearsing miracle healing. They were practicing how to fall under the anointing. It was strange but an eye opener. Today we find self-declared prophets, telling their people to ‘give their phone number to kidnappers and watch how the kidnappers would die if they dare call his number. Or the one who claimed God changed the weather for him when he landed in a foreign country. No Sir, we are not concerned with self acclaimed miracle workers in this sermon.

Among the greatest miracles granted to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was Al-Isra’ wal-Mi‘raj (the Night Journey and Ascension). This extraordinary journey occurred during the Year of Sorrow, when he lost his beloved wife Khadijah (RA) and his supportive uncle Abu Talib, leaving him under immense grief and social pressure. Allah took His Prophet (SAW) from Makkah to Jerusalem and then through the heavens, granting him the gift of prayer (the five daily prayers) and showing him signs of the unseen. This journey provided spiritual strength and guidance in a time of deep personal trial.

In addition, by Allah’s permission, the Prophet (SAW) performed miraculous healings, restoring sight to the blind, curing the wounded, and mending broken bones with a touch of his hand or a simple prayer. These miracles, both spiritual and physical, confirm that Muhammad (SAW) was truly the Messenger of Allah. His life and message remains a beacon of faith, guidance, and divine truth for every generation.

The holy books are replete with stories of miracles attributed to messengers and prophets. In the Bible we find in the Old Testament stories of God’s miracles. God blesses barren women with children. Sarah in Genesis 21:1-2 ; Rebekah, Genesis 25:21 ; Rachel, Genesis 3:22-24. Hannah, Samuel 1:19-20.

Old Testament prophets performed numerous miracles that demonstrated God’s power and authority, including significant events by Elijah and Elisha. Elijah proclaimed a drought as a judgment against King Ahab’s idolatry (1 Kings 17:1-5). After three years of drought, Elijah prayed, and rain returned to the land (1 Kings 18:41-45). And Elijah raised the widow’s son from the dead (1 Kings 17:22-23).

Elisha healed Naaman, a Syrian commander, of leprosy (2 Kings 5:1-14). Elisha raised the son of a Shunammite woman from the dead (2 Kings 4:32-37).

These miracles served to affirm the prophets’ roles as messengers of God and to demonstrate His power and compassion towards His people. Each miracle not only addressed immediate needs but also pointed to God’s sovereignty and faithfulness throughout Israel’s history.

The Miracles of Prophet Musa (Moses) were Signs of power and deliverance. Among the prophets chosen by Allah, few were granted as many powerful signs as Prophet Musa (Moses), peace be upon him. Sent to confront the mighty Pharaoh and to guide the Children of Israel, Allah supported him with miracles that left no doubt about his prophethood. Each miracle was a message of divine power and mercy, proving that truth always prevails over falsehood.

Perhaps the most famous of Musa’s miracles occurred when he and his followers were trapped between Pharaoh’s army and the Red Sea. As the people panicked, Musa turned to Allah for help. Allah commanded him: “Strike the sea with your staff.” Instantly, the waters parted into towering walls, forming a dry path for the believers to cross. When Pharaoh and his army pursued them, the sea closed back, drowning the tyrant and his forces. This event is another powerful example of the miracles in the Quran.

Among the prophets of Allah, Prophet Isa (Jesus), peace be upon him, was blessed with miracles that touched both the body and the soul. His mission was one of mercy, healing, and guidance — a call to return to the worship of the One True God. Each miracle he performed was a sign (ayah) from Allah, demonstrating divine power, not his own.

One of the greatest aspects of his prophethood was healing the sick. By Allah’s permission, Isa cured those who suffered from diseases that no physician could treat. He touched the eyes of the blind and restored their sight. He wiped his blessed hand over the skin of the lepers, and Allah cleansed them instantly. Because of this miraculous gift, people called him Al-Masih — “The Messiah,” meaning the one who wipes or anoints.

Even more astonishing were his miracles of giving life. With the permission of Allah, Isa (AS) called upon the dead — and they rose again, living proofs of divine power. He also shaped a bird from clay, then breathed into it, and by Allah’s command, it became a living creature that soared into the sky. These acts are among the remarkable miracles in the Quran, showing the divine power granted to Isa.

Isa, Jesus (peace be upon him) was also given knowledge of the unseen. He could tell people what they ate and what they stored in their homes — insights that reflected his connection to divine revelation.

Through every miracle, Prophet Isa’s message was clear:“I cure the blind and the leper, and I give life to the dead — by Allah’s permission.” (Surah Ali ‘Imran 3:49)

Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him, is known as the father of prophets and a symbol of unwavering faith. His story is one of courage, conviction, and total submission to the will of Allah — even in the face of fire itself. This event is one of the remarkable miracles in the Quran, showing how Allah protects His true servants against impossible odds.

“Ask the biggest of them, if they can speak!” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:63)

His words struck them with truth — but their pride blinded them. Instead of accepting his message, they grew furious. Their anger turned into a plan of revenge: to make an example of him before the entire city.

They said,: “Burn him and support your gods — if you are to act!” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:68)

A massive fire was built, so fierce that even approaching it was impossible. Ibrahim was tied and catapulted into the blazing flames. But at that very moment, Allah intervened with a miracle that defied the laws of nature. Allah commanded the fire directly: “O fire, be coolness and safety upon Ibrahim.” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:69)

The flames obeyed their Creator. The fire that was meant to destroy became a place of peace and comfort. Ibrahim emerged unharmed — not a single hair burned, not a single mark on his skin. The people were astonished. The very element that should have consumed him became his protector by Allah’s command.

Prophet Nuh (Noah) – Prophet Nuh (Noah), peace be upon him, was among the earliest messengers sent by Allah to guide humanity. He called his people to worship Allah alone for nearly 950 years, yet only a few accepted his message. Despite his patience and dedication, the majority of his people mocked and rejected him, accusing him of falsehood and madness.

When they continued in their disbelief, Allah commanded Prophet Nuh to build a massive ark — a task that seemed absurd to his people, as there was no sea nearby. They ridiculed him as he built the ship on dry land, but Nuh (AS) carried out Allah’s command with unwavering faith.

Allah says in the Quran:“And construct the ship under Our observation and Our inspiration and do not address Me concerning those who have wronged; indeed, they are [to be] drowned.” (Surah Hud, 11:37)

When the appointed time came, the heavens poured rain and springs burst forth from the earth, joining together in a mighty flood that engulfed the land. Prophet Nuh was commanded to take a pair of every creature and his believing followers aboard the ark. This event is one of the most well-known miracles in the Quran, showing Allah’s power and mercy in protecting the faithful.

“So We opened the gates of heaven with rain pouring down, and We caused the earth to burst with springs, and the waters met for a matter already predestined.” (Surah Al-Qamar, 54:11–12)

As the waves rose like mountains, the ark floated safely by Allah’s command. Every disbeliever — including Nuh’s own son who refused to board — was drowned. When the flood ended, the waters subsided, and the ark came to rest upon Mount Judi, marking the victory of faith and obedience over arrogance and denial.

This story is not only a historical miracle but also a reminder that Allah’s help always reaches the believers, even when the world turns against them. The Ark of Nuh stands as a symbol of divine mercy, protection, and justice.

Prophet Salih (peace be upon him) was sent to the Thamud, a powerful and wealthy tribe who lived in carved stone houses in the valley of Al-Hijr. Despite their blessings and strength, they became arrogant and turned away from Allah’s worship, demanding tangible proof of Salih’s prophethood.

They mockingly said to him, as mentioned in the Quran: “They said, ‘O Salih, bring us a sign if you should be of the truthful.” (Surah Al-A‘raf, 7:73)

By Allah’s command, a great she-camel emerged miraculously from solid rock — a living sign no one could deny. Prophet Salih warned his people to respect the camel and let her drink freely from the well, sharing the water on alternate days.

“This is the she-camel of Allah, [sent] to you as a sign. So leave her to eat within Allah’s land and do not touch her with harm, lest there seize you a painful punishment.” (Surah Hud, 11:64)

Despite clear warnings, they hamstrung the camel and defied the Prophet’s message. Immediately after this act of disobedience, Allah’s punishment descended upon them — a powerful earthquake and a blast from the sky destroyed them all in an instant.

“So the earthquake seized them, and they became within their home [corpses] fallen prone.” (Surah Al-A‘raf, 7:78)

The story of Prophet Salih and the she-camel teaches a lesson about arrogance, disbelief, and the cost of rejecting divine signs. It shows that miracles are not just wonders, but warnings meant to guide hearts toward faith.

Every miracle was a sign for its time and people, yet its message remains timeless: Allah alone controls life, death, nature, and destiny.

Faly’abudoo rabba haazal-bait, Allazeee at’amahum min joo’inw-wa-aamanahum min khawf: Let them worship the Lord of this House, Who has fed them, from hunger and made them safe, from fear. (Surah Quraysh, 106:3-4)

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend