Islam
Abraham, Ishmael and Isaac: Familial Bonds, Divine Promise and Human Action
Isaac and Ishmael were both sons of Abraham but had different mothers. Ishmael was born to Hagar, Sarah’s Egyptian maidservant, as a result of Sarah’s attempt to provide an heir due to her initial barrenness (Genesis 16:15). Isaac, however, was born to Sarah herself as the fulfillment of God’s covenant promise, making him the ‘child of promise’ (Genesis 21:3). This distinction created a natural divergence in their destinies, with Isaac designated as the heir of God’s covenant and Ishmael destined to become the progenitor of a separate nation (Genesis 21:12-13).
The story told in the Quran and Islamic exegesis naturally creates doubts about Judeo-Christian renditions, yet the Torah or Taurat predates the Quran by over 3,000 years. We should therefore be cautious in treating historical facts which we are not in a position to corroborate or dismiss. No doubt in the narrations of both Judaism and the Quran, supernatural claims were involved. One supernatural claim cannot be dismissed offhand by the other. There is no doubt God made a promised to both Abraham and his wife. He also came to the aid of Ishmael and his mother during their sojourn in the wilderness.
The story of Abraham and his two sons has a bearing on the just concluded Hajj which is an essential pillar of Islam.
Ishmael, as the firstborn son of Abraham, holds a significant position in the family. Yet, his birth is not the fulfillment of God’s promise to Abraham and Sarah. The narrative takes a pivotal turn in Genesis 17, when God reiterates His covenant with Abraham and promises that Sarah will bear a son, Isaac, through whom the covenant will be established. In Genesis 17:19, God explicitly states, “Your wife Sarah will bear you a son, and you will call him Isaac. I will establish my covenant with him as an everlasting covenant for his descendants after him.”
Theologically, the story of Ishmael and Isaac raises important questions about God’s promises and human agency. Moreover, the relationship between Ishmael and Isaac has been interpreted allegorically by later biblical writers. In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul uses the story of Hagar and Sarah to illustrate the difference between living under the law and living under the promise (Galatians 4:21-31).
In Islamic tradition, Ishmael is considered an important prophet and an ancestor of Muhammad (SAW), which further complicates the historical and theological relationship between Ishmael and Isaac’s descendants. This adds layers of significance to their story, as it touches on issues of identity, heritage, and faith across different religious traditions.
The relationship between Ishmael and Isaac as depicted in Genesis is a rich tapestry of familial bonds, divine promise, and human action. It challenges us to consider the dynamics of God’s covenantal relationships and the ways in which God works through and despite human frailty.
While Ishmael and Isaac’s paths diverge, both are integral to the unfolding story of God’s interaction with humanity, reminding us of the breadth and depth of God’s promises and the diverse ways in which they manifest in the world.
In retrospect, Isaac and Ishmael themselves were not depicted as lifelong enemies. Biblical accounts show moments of tension and divine prophecy that have been interpreted symbolically or historically as foreshadowing conflict among their descendants, but the narrative emphasizes God’s care and promises for both sons. The perception of enmity largely arises from later historical, religious, and cultural interpretations rather than direct biblical evidence. They were both alleged to have come together to bury their father, Abraham.
What do Isaac and Ishmael have to do with the conflict in the Middle East? The conflict in the Middle East has to do with eschatology, or end-time Bible prophecy?
In Islam, the story of Isaac and Ishmael emphasizes themes of faith, sacrifice, and divine mercy, with both figures revered as prophets and significant in the lineage of the Abrahamic faiths.
Ishmael (Isma’il) is considered the father of the Arabs and an ancestor of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), while Isaac (Ishaq) is recognized as a prophet and the father of Jacob (Yaqub), establishing a lineage of prophets in both traditions. Over time, some interpretations have linked this lineage to historical and modern conflicts between Jews and Arabs. However, these interpretations are retrospective and not explicitly stated in the biblical text.
Both sons are seen as continuing the spiritual legacy of their father, Abraham (Ibrahim), and are respected figures in Islam.
The story illustrates profound themes of faith and divine mercy. Ishmael’s survival and the miraculous provision of water (the Zamzam well) in the desert symbolize God’s mercy and care for those who trust in Him.
Isaac’s birth is viewed as a reward for Abraham’s unwavering faith, representing hope and the fulfillment of God’s promises.
The narratives surrounding Isaac and Ishmael are not just historical accounts but are imbued with moral and spiritual lessons that resonate with Muslims today. They emphasize the importance of faith, obedience, and the belief in God’s mercy and providence.
The differing interpretations of the sacrifice story reflect broader theological discussions within Islam regarding lineage, prophecy, and the nature of divine tests.
Both figures are integral to the Islamic understanding of the Abrahamic tradition, illustrating the deep connections between these foundational stories across different faiths.
A central story in Islamic tradition is Abraham’s test of faith, where God commanded him to offer one of his sons in sacrifice. The Quran does not explicitly name the son, but many Islamic traditions identify Ishmael as the intended sacrifice. In this account, Ishmael willingly submitted to God’s command, demonstrating profound faith and obedience. At the last moment, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead, commemorated annually during Eid al-Adha.
Some early Islamic sources and scholars, however, mention Isaac as the son in this test, reflecting a diversity of interpretations.
Ishmael is associated with Mecca; he and Abraham are credited with constructing the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam. His descendants became the Arab peoples, and he is honored as a prophet who exemplified patience and submission to God.
Isaac is recognized as a prophet and righteous man, whose lineage produced many Israelite prophets, including Jacob (Yaqub) and Joseph (Yusuf). He represents the continuation of divine guidance through his descendants. It needs to be borne in mind that all prophets in Islam are Judaic prophets except Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The stories of Ishmael and Isaac emphasize faith, obedience, and divine wisdom. They illustrate the importance of submission to God’s will, the blessings of righteous offspring, and the interconnectedness of Abrahamic lineages. The narrative of the sacrifice teaches Muslims about trust in God and the spiritual value of obedience, forming a foundational element of Islamic belief and practice.
In summary, Ishmael and Isaac are both central figures in Islam, each with distinct roles: Ishmael as the forefather of the Arabs and participant in the Kaaba’s construction, and Isaac as the forefather of the Israelites and a prophet of righteousness. Their stories highlight the shared heritage and moral lessons of the Abrahamic faiths.
Islam’s conception of Ishmael is similar to that of Judaism and Christianity. Sources for this narrative include the Quran and tafsir (i.e., Quranic exegesis); Muhammad’s (SAW) Hadith; historiographic collections by al-Tabari and other Muslim scholars; and Israʼiliyyat, which collectively refers to information and religious literature sourced primarily from the Jews for details about early prophets and messengers.
There are many versions of the construction of the Ka’aba that differ in fairly significant ways, although all have Abraham build or cleanse the Ka’aba and then immediately after, or at an unknown time, God called Abraham to establish the Hajj, or pilgrimage. The starting of the Hajj has many versions, and some scholars believe this reflects the late association of Abraham with the Hajj after Islam had developed to help remove its connection to early pagan rituals.
In other verses, such as 21:85 and 38:48, Ishmael is praised for being patient, good, and righteous. A particular example which describes Ishmael individually is Quran 19:54-55 – “And call to mind, through this divine writ, Ishmael. Behold, he was always true to his promise, and was an apostle [of God], a prophet, who used to enjoin upon his people prayer and charity, and found favor in his Sustainer’s sight.” As a descendant of Ishmael, Muhammad (SAW) is the Prophet and continues the line of prophets from ancient times.
“All the best compliments, prayers, and good deeds are for Allah. Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you, O Prophet! Peace be upon us and upon all the righteous servants of Allah. I testify that there is no god but Allah, and I testify that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger”. Attahiyat or Tashahhud.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: Facing Mount Arafat 3: A Prophet’s Final Admonition
Khutbatul Wada’ or Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) ‘last sermon’ was delivered on the 9th of Zulhijjah 10 A.H (632 C.E) on Mount ‘Arafat, Makkah.
Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is an example for all of humanity. He was always a remarkable man. He excelled in all walks of life by being a prophet, ruler, statesman, orator, soldier, husband, friend, father and a grandfather. He was a man of love, patience, courage, wisdom, generosity, intelligence and exemplary character who inspires over a billion lives throughout the world.
Allah says in the Quran that he was sent as a mercy for the people of the world: And We sent thee only as a mercy for all mankind. وَمَٓا اَرْسَلْنَاكَ اِلَّا رَحْمَةً لِلْعَالَم۪ينَ; Wama arsalnaka illa rahmatanlilAAalameen. (Surah Al Anbiya, Quran 21:107)
Shortly before his death, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) delivered a sermon during the Hajj, which came to be known as his “Final Sermon”. This sermon was not only a reminder to his followers, but also the ‘final admonition’; it also heralded the end of his Prophetic Mission. Historically, the Farewell Sermon of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) occupies an important place in Islam.
The sermon consisted of summarized exhortations reflecting some of the core teachings of the Quran and Sunnah. The sermon exemplifies the Quran’s assertion that the prophet was but a Warner: This was mentioned 57 times in the Quran.
Prophet Muhammad (SAW) undertook his farewell and only pilgrimage in the year 10 A.H. and it has since been the model for performing the fifth pillar of Islam, the Hajj.
The Final Sermon:
“O People, lend me an attentive ear, for I know not whether after this year, I shall ever be amongst you again. Therefore, listen to what I am saying to you very carefully and take these words to those who could not be present here today.
“O People, just as you regard this month, this day, this city as Sacred, so regard the life and property of every Muslim as a sacred trust. Return the goods entrusted to you to their rightful owners.
“Hurt no one so that no one may hurt you. Remember that you will indeed meet your Lord, and that He will indeed reckon your deeds. God has forbidden you to take usury (interest), therefore all interest obligation shall henceforth be waived. Your capital, however, is yours to keep. You will neither inflict nor suffer any inequity.
“God has Judged that there shall be no interest, and that all the interest due to Al-Abbas ibn Abd’el Muttalib shall henceforth be waived… Beware of Satan, for the safety of your religion. He has lost all hope that he will ever be able to lead you astray in big things, so beware of following him in small things.
“O People, it is true that you have certain rights with regard to your women, but they also have rights over you. Remember that you have taken them as your wives only under a trust from God and with His permission. If they abide by your right, then to them belongs the right to be fed and clothed in kindness. Do treat your women well and be kind to them for they are your partners and committed helpers. And it is your right that they do not make friends with any one of whom you do not approve, as well as never to be unchaste.
“O People, listen to me in earnest, worship God, perform your five daily prayers, fast during the month of Ramadan, and offer Zakat. Perform Hajj if you have the means. All mankind is from Adam and Eve. An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor does a non-Arab have any superiority over an Arab; a white has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have any superiority over a white; [none have superiority over another] except by piety and good action. Learn that every Muslim is a brother to every Muslim and that the Muslims constitute one brotherhood. Nothing shall be legitimate to a Muslim which belongs to a fellow Muslim unless it was given freely and willingly. Do not, therefore, do injustice to yourselves. Remember, one day you will appear before God and answer for your deeds. So beware, do not stray from the path of righteousness after I am gone.
“O People, no prophet or apostle will come after me, and no new faith will be born. Reason well, therefore, O people, and understand words which I convey to you. I leave behind me two things, the Quran and my example, the Sunnah, and if you follow these you will never go astray. All those who listen to me shall pass on my words to others and those to others again; and it may be that the last ones understand my words better than those who listen to me directly. Be my witness, O God, that I have conveyed your message to your people.”
Thus the beloved Prophet (SAW) completed his Final Sermon, and upon it, near the summit of Arafat, the revelation came down: “…This day have I perfected your religion for you, completed My Grace upon you, and have chosen Islam for you as your religion…” (Quran 5:3)
Perhaps it is more appropriate to present this ayat in proper context: “Forbidden to you (for food) are: dead meat, blood, the flesh of swine, and that on which hath been invoked the name of other than Allah; that which hath been killed by strangling, or by a violent blow, or by a headlong fall, or by being gored to death; that which hath been (partly) eaten by a wild animal; unless ye are able to slaughter it (in due form); that which is sacrificed on stone (altars); (forbidden) also is the division (of meat) by raffling with arrows: that is impiety. This day have those who reject faith given up all hope of your religion: yet fear them not but fear Me. This day have I perfected your religion for you, completed My favour upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your religion. But if any is forced by hunger, with no inclination to transgression, Allah is indeed Oft-forgiving, Most Merciful.” (Quran Surah Al Ma’idah Verse 3)
Indeed the meanings found in this sermon are astounding and it could rightly be described as the Prophet’s last Admonition.
But how have we as his followers kept to his admonitions? We have kept to them in the breach: An incorrigible generation, hell bent on disobedience and trenchant iniquities, we kill our fellow men, we enslave our women in the name of Sunnah, we persecute people of other faiths and engage in terrorism and are unjust to peoples of other races and ethnic persuasions, we are intolerant and intemperate in our manners and speech and we are bigots and fanatical in our ways. We have gone against all the things in the admonitions. We are unjust, nepotic and consume usury; we even export hard drugs to the ‘House of God; child abuse, prostitution and other forms of iniquities that make Sodom and Gomorrah pale into insignificance.
What will we not do for money? We dispossess the orphans and maltreat the widows. Sexual inequality which the Prophet preached against is still the order of the day in most Islamic countries and Muslim communities; 1,387 years after the Prophet, the Arabs and their cohorts still treat women as chattels.
The Admonition talks about equality of men but the Arab Muslims did not remember that when they came to enslave Africans, especially from East Africa. A generation of vile men and human anacondas, we even attempt to bribe God, but He refused to be mocked. On the Day of Qiyamah they will reap their just recompense. Walahi! There will be much weeping and gnashing of teeth, but it will be too late.
Let us reflect on ourselves, take a step back, and revive the core teachings of our Prophet (SAW) in achieving an ethical and moral society, wherever we are, where no one inflicts harm or injustice upon others.
May Allah grant us the strength to become better Muslims and better human beings.
LA ILAHA ILLA ANTA SUBHANAKA INNI KUNTU MINAZ ZALIMEEN: “None has the right to be worshipped but You (O Allah)), Glorified (and Exalted) are You (above all that (evil) they associate with You). Truly, I have been of the wrong-doers.”(Quran 21:87)
Barka Juma’at, happy weekend and Eid Mubarak and Barka da Sallah.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Facing Mount Arafat 2: The Pilgrims Progress
By Babatunde Jose
On Monday 25th May, the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, over 1.8 million pilgrims will converge on Mount Arafat for the annual Hajj festival.
Based on historical trends from 2023 to 2025, for 2026, Saudi authorities anticipate around 1.8 million pilgrims, maintaining a similar scale to recent years despite ongoing regional security concerns. This includes both domestic pilgrims and international arrivals from over 170 countries.
Gathering on the plains of Arafat is an important highpoint of the Hajj. Day of Arafat is the day Hajj is consummated. Pilgrims spend the afternoon there praying and supplicating to Allah to wash away their sins and make them whole again: Failure to be present on the Day of Arafat invalidates the Hajj: 15 years ago, my late sister, Dupe who was on admission in Mecca was conveyed to Arafat in a hospital ambulance in order to allow her fulfill the requirement of Hajj.
The Day of Arafat is therefore an essential part of Hajj, and Aisha (RA) reported that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “There is no day on which Allah sets free more slaves from Hell than He does on the Day of Arafat”. (Muslim) It was on this special day in the afternoon of the Day of Arafat during his first and only Hajj that the Prophet (SAW) made his famous farewell speech to a crowd of over 120,000 Companions.
Hajj is mentioned in several ayahs in the Quran: ““And proclaim the Pilgrimage among men: they will come to thee on foot and (mounted) on every kind of camel, lean on account of journeys through deep and distant mountain highways;”(Quran 22:27) See also (Quran 2:125), (Quran 2:158), (Quran 2:189), (2:196-203) and (Quran 3:96-97)
Hajj attracts a very diverse multitude from all over the world, but it is important to clarify the largeness of the gathering as there has been a misconception on the part of many Muslims. Hajj is the second largest annual religious gathering.
Arba’een Pilgrimage is the world’s largest annual religious gathering that is held every year in Karbala, Iraq, at the end of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura, the religious ritual for the commemoration of martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and the third Shia Imam, Husayn ibn Ali. The number of participants in the annual pilgrimage reached 25 million or more in 2026.
The Arba’een pilgrimage is non-obligatory compared to Hajj which is obligatory for those who can afford it. Secondly, the spiritual significance of the Arba’een trek is of limited Islamic significance as it is restricted to Shiites who are for all intents and purposes renegades in the mainstream of Islam. Thirdly, Islam recognizes only the Hajj as a fundamental pillar of Islam.
There is however a Nigerian connection to this Shia event. Pilgrims in West Africa who are unable to go to Karbala instead head toward Zaria in Nigeria to be addressed by the Shia leader Ibrahim Zakzaky. These include pilgrims from Nigeria as well as Ghana, Chad, Cameroon, Benin and Togo. The Shiite problem has since developed into a political conundrum with its leadership under detention and Zakzaky’s Islamic Movement of Nigeria proscribed and declared a terrorist organization.
However, the largest religious gathering of all time is the Kumbh Mela festival of the Hindus in India. According to the Economist, the attendance figures “implausibly imply that half of all Indians made the pilgrimage”. Attendance numbers were computed from a mix of manual counts, train arrivals, satellite imagery and camera footage. It is considered the largest peaceful gathering in the world, with devotees bathing in the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to cleanse sins and seek spiritual liberation.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 witnessed millions of devotees participating making it the largest human congregation in history. The temporary city set up for the Mela covered 4,000 hectares, with 150,000 tents and extensive infrastructure to accommodate pilgrims.
The Uttar Pradesh government invested heavily in infrastructure, including: Roads and bridges: Over 450 km of roads and 30 pontoon bridges. 150,000 toilets, 10,000 sanitation workers, and river cleaning teams. 40,000 police officers, surveillance cameras, and underwater drones for safety. Medical facilities: Over 2,000 medical personnel deployed across the Mela area.
This leads to the contentious issue of government involvement in pilgrimage, its organization and logistics. This has been an issue in our religiously charged political firmament. It, however, need not be so as there are historical and contemporary facts to suggest that governments all over the world have always been involved in the affairs of their citizens who embark on pilgrimage in their tens of thousands.
In Britain, for instance, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2000 helped fund the British Hajj Delegation to provide consular support and medical services for its citizens on the ground in Saudi Arabia.
Despite being officially secular, the French government posts a consul in Jeddah to help French nationals making the hajj.
Russia, which has over 14 million Muslim citizens; the largest population of any European country, has perhaps done the most to support its citizen-hajj pilgrims. Since the early 2000s, under the Putin government, Russia’s Muslims have enjoyed discounted flights to Jeddah during hajj season on Aeroflot, the state airline.
A state-created hajj liaison office arranges visas and transportation. And in another twist, after annexing Crimea from Ukraine, Russia offered Crimean Tatars generous Hajj subsidies ($1000 per person, about a third of the cost of an economy package tour).
Having inherited a hajj tradition with their colonial conquests, Europe’s imperial powers had to decide what to do with it. In the mid-nineteenth century, as hajj traffic between European colonies and Mecca began to grow, colonial officials nursed anxiety and fears of the hajj as a spreader of cholera and other infectious diseases; some even suggested banning the hajj.
This was especially true after 1865, the year a massive cholera outbreak in Mecca became a global epidemic, spread far and wide by dispersing crowds of hajj pilgrims. After this epidemic—which killed more than 200,000 people worldwide in cities as far away as New York—the European powers convened the first in a series of conferences that identified the hajj as a sanitary and security threat. But attempts to ban the hajj proved impossible: as a pillar of Islam, and a duty for Muslims, the hajj could not be easily banned or stopped.
By the end of the nineteenth century, and for various reasons all of the European powers began to sponsor the hajj. They subsidized travel between their colonies and Arabia during hajj season, opened foreign consulates along routes to Mecca, and passed new laws to protect pilgrims from physical harm and financial scams.
In order to ease transportation, the Ottoman Caliph organized the construction of the Hejaz Railway from Damascus to Medina in 1906; though it stopped operations after the First World War when the Ottoman Empire was defeated and its colonies divided among the victorious European powers.
In Jeddah, the Dutch had set up a multi-service “Hajj Bureau.” The British ran a medical dispensary out of their consulate: And European doctors and nurses staffed the two main quarantine facilities set up to screen hajj pilgrims in El Tor (at the bottom of the Sinai Peninsula) and on Kamaran Island (in the Red Sea). By sponsoring the hajj, European colonial powers were simply trying to control or contain the problems created by a mass, annual movement of people.
It is however very clear to all observers that the Nigerian State does not underwrite the pilgrimage of Muslims to Mecca: But our excesses in all things and proclivity for corruption often mar the good intentions. However, the government has a duty and responsibility in offering Consular service, medical aid and welfare to pilgrims and being involved in the logistics of moving over 100,000 of its citizens to a foreign land for pilgrimage: This is not strange or unknown to international best practice.
But sponsoring state officials, their wives, girlfriends, concubines, children, and friends of the state on a junket to the Holy Land is not only condemnable but spiritually sinful.
We therefore wish our pilgrims which include my favorite cousin Abdul Fatai Akintota Kekere-Ekun and his amiable wife, Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, CJN, Hajj Mabrur. May Allah accept their Hajj as acts of Ibadah.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: The Concept of Miracles and the Prophets of God
Miracles are often seen as acts of divine intervention that demonstrate God’s power and control over the natural world. They serve various purposes, including confirming the truthfulness of God’s message, providing help to those in need, and bringing glory to God.
Islam defines a miracle as an extraordinary act or event that is contrary to the laws of nature and can only come about through the direct intervention of God Almighty Himself. The Arabic word for miracle is mu’jizah. In Islam, miracles are performed by the permission of God, by the Prophets of God.
God sent the Prophets and Messengers primarily to guide humankind. They were not gods, demi-gods or saints with divine qualities, rather they were mere mortals charged with a difficult task. They possessed exceptional characteristics because they were obligated to face extraordinary trials and tribulations in order to spread the message to worship God Alone.
Miracles are not magic, which is by definition a trick or illusion, nor is a miracle an event brought about by learned righteous people who are not Prophets of God. These events are called karamahs. Thus we find three distinct categories, miracles, karamahs and magic.
Unlike what we find in the world today, which is full of fake prophets, charlatans and purveyors of iniquity who deceive congregants with claims of speaking with God, anointed by God or being endowed with powers they do not possess.
Many years ago, my cousin’s office in Keffi was next to the abandoned bus terminal, which had turned into a crusade ground by some churches. One day he noticed some church people rehearsing miracle healing. They were practicing how to fall under the anointing. It was strange but an eye opener. Today we find self-declared prophets, telling their people to ‘give their phone number to kidnappers and watch how the kidnappers would die if they dare call his number. Or the one who claimed God changed the weather for him when he landed in a foreign country. No Sir, we are not concerned with self acclaimed miracle workers in this sermon.
Among the greatest miracles granted to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was Al-Isra’ wal-Mi‘raj (the Night Journey and Ascension). This extraordinary journey occurred during the Year of Sorrow, when he lost his beloved wife Khadijah (RA) and his supportive uncle Abu Talib, leaving him under immense grief and social pressure. Allah took His Prophet (SAW) from Makkah to Jerusalem and then through the heavens, granting him the gift of prayer (the five daily prayers) and showing him signs of the unseen. This journey provided spiritual strength and guidance in a time of deep personal trial.
In addition, by Allah’s permission, the Prophet (SAW) performed miraculous healings, restoring sight to the blind, curing the wounded, and mending broken bones with a touch of his hand or a simple prayer. These miracles, both spiritual and physical, confirm that Muhammad (SAW) was truly the Messenger of Allah. His life and message remains a beacon of faith, guidance, and divine truth for every generation.
The holy books are replete with stories of miracles attributed to messengers and prophets. In the Bible we find in the Old Testament stories of God’s miracles. God blesses barren women with children. Sarah in Genesis 21:1-2 ; Rebekah, Genesis 25:21 ; Rachel, Genesis 3:22-24. Hannah, Samuel 1:19-20.
Old Testament prophets performed numerous miracles that demonstrated God’s power and authority, including significant events by Elijah and Elisha. Elijah proclaimed a drought as a judgment against King Ahab’s idolatry (1 Kings 17:1-5). After three years of drought, Elijah prayed, and rain returned to the land (1 Kings 18:41-45). And Elijah raised the widow’s son from the dead (1 Kings 17:22-23).
Elisha healed Naaman, a Syrian commander, of leprosy (2 Kings 5:1-14). Elisha raised the son of a Shunammite woman from the dead (2 Kings 4:32-37).
These miracles served to affirm the prophets’ roles as messengers of God and to demonstrate His power and compassion towards His people. Each miracle not only addressed immediate needs but also pointed to God’s sovereignty and faithfulness throughout Israel’s history.
The Miracles of Prophet Musa (Moses) were Signs of power and deliverance. Among the prophets chosen by Allah, few were granted as many powerful signs as Prophet Musa (Moses), peace be upon him. Sent to confront the mighty Pharaoh and to guide the Children of Israel, Allah supported him with miracles that left no doubt about his prophethood. Each miracle was a message of divine power and mercy, proving that truth always prevails over falsehood.
Perhaps the most famous of Musa’s miracles occurred when he and his followers were trapped between Pharaoh’s army and the Red Sea. As the people panicked, Musa turned to Allah for help. Allah commanded him: “Strike the sea with your staff.” Instantly, the waters parted into towering walls, forming a dry path for the believers to cross. When Pharaoh and his army pursued them, the sea closed back, drowning the tyrant and his forces. This event is another powerful example of the miracles in the Quran.
Among the prophets of Allah, Prophet Isa (Jesus), peace be upon him, was blessed with miracles that touched both the body and the soul. His mission was one of mercy, healing, and guidance — a call to return to the worship of the One True God. Each miracle he performed was a sign (ayah) from Allah, demonstrating divine power, not his own.
One of the greatest aspects of his prophethood was healing the sick. By Allah’s permission, Isa cured those who suffered from diseases that no physician could treat. He touched the eyes of the blind and restored their sight. He wiped his blessed hand over the skin of the lepers, and Allah cleansed them instantly. Because of this miraculous gift, people called him Al-Masih — “The Messiah,” meaning the one who wipes or anoints.
Even more astonishing were his miracles of giving life. With the permission of Allah, Isa (AS) called upon the dead — and they rose again, living proofs of divine power. He also shaped a bird from clay, then breathed into it, and by Allah’s command, it became a living creature that soared into the sky. These acts are among the remarkable miracles in the Quran, showing the divine power granted to Isa.
Isa, Jesus (peace be upon him) was also given knowledge of the unseen. He could tell people what they ate and what they stored in their homes — insights that reflected his connection to divine revelation.
Through every miracle, Prophet Isa’s message was clear:“I cure the blind and the leper, and I give life to the dead — by Allah’s permission.” (Surah Ali ‘Imran 3:49)
Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him, is known as the father of prophets and a symbol of unwavering faith. His story is one of courage, conviction, and total submission to the will of Allah — even in the face of fire itself. This event is one of the remarkable miracles in the Quran, showing how Allah protects His true servants against impossible odds.
“Ask the biggest of them, if they can speak!” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:63)
His words struck them with truth — but their pride blinded them. Instead of accepting his message, they grew furious. Their anger turned into a plan of revenge: to make an example of him before the entire city.
They said,: “Burn him and support your gods — if you are to act!” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:68)
A massive fire was built, so fierce that even approaching it was impossible. Ibrahim was tied and catapulted into the blazing flames. But at that very moment, Allah intervened with a miracle that defied the laws of nature. Allah commanded the fire directly: “O fire, be coolness and safety upon Ibrahim.” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:69)
The flames obeyed their Creator. The fire that was meant to destroy became a place of peace and comfort. Ibrahim emerged unharmed — not a single hair burned, not a single mark on his skin. The people were astonished. The very element that should have consumed him became his protector by Allah’s command.
Prophet Nuh (Noah) – Prophet Nuh (Noah), peace be upon him, was among the earliest messengers sent by Allah to guide humanity. He called his people to worship Allah alone for nearly 950 years, yet only a few accepted his message. Despite his patience and dedication, the majority of his people mocked and rejected him, accusing him of falsehood and madness.
When they continued in their disbelief, Allah commanded Prophet Nuh to build a massive ark — a task that seemed absurd to his people, as there was no sea nearby. They ridiculed him as he built the ship on dry land, but Nuh (AS) carried out Allah’s command with unwavering faith.
Allah says in the Quran:“And construct the ship under Our observation and Our inspiration and do not address Me concerning those who have wronged; indeed, they are [to be] drowned.” (Surah Hud, 11:37)
When the appointed time came, the heavens poured rain and springs burst forth from the earth, joining together in a mighty flood that engulfed the land. Prophet Nuh was commanded to take a pair of every creature and his believing followers aboard the ark. This event is one of the most well-known miracles in the Quran, showing Allah’s power and mercy in protecting the faithful.
“So We opened the gates of heaven with rain pouring down, and We caused the earth to burst with springs, and the waters met for a matter already predestined.” (Surah Al-Qamar, 54:11–12)
As the waves rose like mountains, the ark floated safely by Allah’s command. Every disbeliever — including Nuh’s own son who refused to board — was drowned. When the flood ended, the waters subsided, and the ark came to rest upon Mount Judi, marking the victory of faith and obedience over arrogance and denial.
This story is not only a historical miracle but also a reminder that Allah’s help always reaches the believers, even when the world turns against them. The Ark of Nuh stands as a symbol of divine mercy, protection, and justice.
Prophet Salih (peace be upon him) was sent to the Thamud, a powerful and wealthy tribe who lived in carved stone houses in the valley of Al-Hijr. Despite their blessings and strength, they became arrogant and turned away from Allah’s worship, demanding tangible proof of Salih’s prophethood.
They mockingly said to him, as mentioned in the Quran: “They said, ‘O Salih, bring us a sign if you should be of the truthful.” (Surah Al-A‘raf, 7:73)
By Allah’s command, a great she-camel emerged miraculously from solid rock — a living sign no one could deny. Prophet Salih warned his people to respect the camel and let her drink freely from the well, sharing the water on alternate days.
“This is the she-camel of Allah, [sent] to you as a sign. So leave her to eat within Allah’s land and do not touch her with harm, lest there seize you a painful punishment.” (Surah Hud, 11:64)
Despite clear warnings, they hamstrung the camel and defied the Prophet’s message. Immediately after this act of disobedience, Allah’s punishment descended upon them — a powerful earthquake and a blast from the sky destroyed them all in an instant.
“So the earthquake seized them, and they became within their home [corpses] fallen prone.” (Surah Al-A‘raf, 7:78)
The story of Prophet Salih and the she-camel teaches a lesson about arrogance, disbelief, and the cost of rejecting divine signs. It shows that miracles are not just wonders, but warnings meant to guide hearts toward faith.
Every miracle was a sign for its time and people, yet its message remains timeless: Allah alone controls life, death, nature, and destiny.
Faly’abudoo rabba haazal-bait, Allazeee at’amahum min joo’inw-wa-aamanahum min khawf: Let them worship the Lord of this House, Who has fed them, from hunger and made them safe, from fear. (Surah Quraysh, 106:3-4)
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