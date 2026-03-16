2027: Tinubu Wants to Contest Against Himself – Dele Momodu

Former presidential candidate and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has accused Nigerian President Bola Tinubu of attempting to weaken opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections, reiterating his earlier warning that the country is finally drifting toward a one-party political system.

Momodu made the remarks during an appearance on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, where he delivered a sweeping critique of the current political landscape and the growing wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, democracy thrives on strong opposition parties and competitive elections, but recent political developments suggest the ruling party may be consolidating power in a way that limits meaningful political competition.

“There must be opposition politics. There must be opposition candidates, but Tinubu wants to contest against himself and it doesn’t make sense to me,” Momodu said during the interview.

He argued that the increasing movement of opposition politicians into the ruling party is creating a political environment where viable alternatives to the government are shrinking.

Momodu described the situation as troubling for Nigeria’s democracy, warning that if opposition parties continue to weaken, the country could gradually move toward a one-party system.

“A lot of people are worried that now we have virtually a one-party state. It’s a sad day for democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

The veteran journalist and publisher also suggested that many politicians aligning themselves with the government are motivated more by access to power and resources than genuine political conviction. Addressing the president directly during the interview, Momodu said some of those publicly expressing loyalty to Tinubu may ultimately betray him at the polls.

“A lot of people are deceiving you, Mr President. They are going to collect your money. They know you have a bottomless pit of money. They will collect it, but I doubt if they will vote for you,” he said.

Momodu noted that his criticism of the president was not personal, recalling that he and Tinubu were once allies during Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle against military rule.

He said both men were active during the campaign to actualise the June 12, 1993 election won by the late businessman and politician Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

“We were together in exile. He was very active in the struggle against dictatorship,” Momodu said, adding that his views about Tinubu’s leadership style developed over time.

Despite their shared political history, Momodu said he felt compelled to speak out about what he described as the increasing concentration of power in Nigeria’s political system.

Looking ahead to the next presidential election, Momodu said Tinubu could be defeated if opposition forces unite around a strong coalition candidate. He specifically mentioned former vice-president Atiku Abubakar as a potential contender capable of challenging the ruling party.

According to him, a joint ticket combining Atiku with Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi could significantly weaken the ruling party’s chances.

“If we have a combination of Atiku, maybe with Peter Obi, maybe with Rotimi Amaechi, Tinubu will be gone,” he said.

Momodu also insisted that Tinubu is not as politically invincible as many believe, arguing that unpopular incumbents can be defeated through strategic opposition alliances and voter mobilisation.

“It is not that Nigerians are afraid of Tinubu. Tinubu is afraid of Nigerians,” he said.

He further criticised the administration’s performance in several areas, particularly security and economic hardship, noting that many Nigerians are facing difficult living conditions.

“Insecurity is number one. Poverty has quadrupled. The fuel subsidy was removed and the government says more money is coming in, but Nigerians have not seen the effect of it,” he said.

Momodu added that the government should focus on addressing the country’s pressing challenges rather than concentrating on political calculations ahead of the next election.

“The president should focus on solving the problems of Nigerians now instead of thinking about 2027,” he said.

He maintained that Nigeria’s political history shows that governments that concentrate power eventually face resistance from the electorate and insisted that citizens must remain engaged in protecting the country’s democratic system.

“Any citizen who believes that Tinubu does not deserve a second term should come out boldly and oppose him,” Momodu said.

Source: thewhistler.ng