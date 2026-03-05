World
140 Missing As US Submarine Sinks Iran’s Warship in Indian Ocean
No fewer than 140 persons are missing after an Iranian navy ship sank off the coast of Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan navy says around 180 people were on board, with 32 rescued.
A spokesperson told the BBC the cause of the sinking was not known. But US Defence Secretary (Secretary of War) said that the US submarine sank Iranian warship with torpedo in Indian Ocean.
Hegseth says that in the Indian Ocean, the US sank “an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters”.
“Instead it was sunk by a torpedo,” he says.
Hegseth did not name the Iranian ship that was attacked.
But earlier, the Sri Lankan navy reported the IRIS Dena went down in the Indian Ocean, with around 140 people on board missing.
Hegseth says “more waves” are coming
This “was never meant to be a fair fight, and it’s not a fair fight”, says Hegseth, adding that the US was punching Iran “while they’re down”.
“More and larger waves are coming, we are just getting started,” he said
Hegseth says Iranian regime are “toast”
Hegseth said the results over the past four days had been “incredible, historic really”.
“They are toast, and they know it,” he said referring to the Iranian regime.
He added that US forces had begun to “hunt, dismantle, demoralise, destroy and defeat” the regime’s capabilities.
He said that Iranian leaders would be looking up and seeing only “US and Israeli air power” until US and Israel decided the war was over.
“America is winning,’” says Hegseth
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said “America is winning, decisively, devastatingly and without mercy.”
“We are only four days in”, he said, but “as Trump has said” the US “will take all the time we need” to make sure the operation is a success.
BBC
Middle East
Israel Declares Hezbollah Leader Marked Target
Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has declared the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement a “marked target” following overnight rocket fire from Lebanon.
Katz said on X that Hezbollah chief, Naim Qassem, had acted on orders from Iran in launching attacks on Israel and warned that the group would “pay a heavy price.”
Qassem succeeded Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon in September 2024.
The Israeli military said several rockets were fired from Lebanon overnight, with one intercepted and others landing in open areas.
Hezbollah said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Saturday.
In response, Israel said it carried out fresh strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including weapons depots and other infrastructure.
The military reported bombardments in Beirut and elsewhere, saying senior militia members were among those hit.
Meanwhile, residents near the office of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reported no signs of a missile strike on Monday, after Iran claimed it had targeted the building.
The residents said that prime minister’s fate was unknown.
Air raid sirens sounded around noon in the Jerusalem area, as well as in several regions across central and southern Israel.
In spite of the alerts, local police and rescue services said there were no reported hits, injuries, damage or interceptions over Jerusalem.
Residents living close to the prime minister’s office said they had not witnessed any missile impact in the vicinity.
Reporters at the scene observed no visible presence of military personnel, police forces or emergency responders outside the compound.
Traffic in surrounding streets continued as normal, with no smoke seen rising from the area.
The building appeared intact and undamaged.
The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Iranian statement.
Israeli media commentators dismissed the claim.
Amit Segal, chief political analyst for Channel 12 News, described it as “fake news” in a post on Telegram.
Suleiman Maswadeh, chief diplomatic correspondent for the State-owned Kan, also said on Telegram that the claimed lacked corroboration.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia Shuts Down One of World’s Largest Oil Refinery after Iran’s Drone Strike
Saudi Aramco has halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia after a reported drone strike in the area, according to Reuters.
Ras Tanura, one of the largest oil refining and export facilities in the world, has a refining capacity of roughly 550,000 barrels per day and serves as the kingdom’s largest oil export terminal.
The facility handles approximately 6.5 million barrels of crude daily nearly 7% of global oil supply flows through this single site.
Reports indicate the attack was carried out by Iran amid rising regional tensions, affecting critical Aramco infrastructure.
Following the strike, a fire reportedly broke out in the refinery’s processing complex.
Authorities say the blaze has been contained, and no casualties were recorded.
A series of strikes by the US and Israel against Iran began last Saturday.
World
Trump Claims 48 Iran Leaders Killed in US-Israeli Operations
The United States President, Donald Trump, has claimed that over 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in ongoing U.S.-Israeli bombardments, describing the offensive as a major success.
“Nobody can believe the success we’re having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it’s moving along rapidly,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
The military strike, launched Saturday, aims to dismantle the Islamic Republic’s leadership and degrade its military capabilities.
Iran has confirmed the death of its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In a separate interview with CNBC, Trump reiterated his confidence in the operation’s progress.
“We’re doing our job not just for us but for the world. And everything is ahead of schedule,” he said. “Things are evolving in a very positive way right now, a very positive way.”
The interviews were conducted before the U.S. military announced its first casualties in the conflict. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that three service members were killed, five seriously wounded, and several others sustained lighter injuries.
CENTCOM also said U.S. forces had sunk an Iranian warship at a dock in the Gulf of Oman as part of ongoing operations.
