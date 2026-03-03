NELFund Extends Deadline for Student Loan Applications Nationwide

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) has extended the deadline for student loan applications following a surge in nationwide interest driven by its ongoing sensitisation campaign across the country.

The extension comes after an earlier notice issued by the Fund announcing that the student loan application portal would close on February 27, 2026.

The Director, Strategic Communications of NELFund, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, who conveyed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said growing feedback from students, tertiary institutions, and other stakeholders prompted the management to grant additional time to enable more eligible applicants to complete the process.

NELFund explained that the decision was informed by the sharp increase in applications and inquiries recorded in recent weeks, as awareness of the Federal government’s student loan scheme continues to expand nationwide.

According to the Fund, the extension is aimed at accommodating students who require additional time to finalise their applications, as well as prospective beneficiaries who only recently became aware of the programme during nationwide sensitisation engagements.

The additional window would also support institutions newly commencing their 2025/2026 academic session and those yet to submit verified student data required for processing applications.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of NELFund, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to inclusivity and equitable access to tertiary education financing.

He noted that the extensive sensitisation campaigns conducted across the six geopolitical zones significantly boosted awareness and participation in the scheme.

“Our sensitisation efforts have increased nationwide participation.

In line with our mandate to expand access to tertiary education financing, we have approved an extension to ensure all eligible students have a fair and equal opportunity to apply,” he said.

NELFund further advised institutions that have not commenced the 2025/2026 academic session to formally request an extension, accompanied by their approved academic calendar, for consideration by the Fund.

Students were strongly encouraged to utilise the extended period to complete their applications through the official NELFund portal before the final closure date.

The Fund reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable student financing initiatives aimed at removing financial barriers to higher education in Nigeria.