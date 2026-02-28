Ag. IGP Olatunji Disu: The Rise of a Diligent Officer

By Eric Elezuo

The tears were palpable. The grief was tangible, and emotions ran high as the 41 years old, Philip Neilson Charles Taylor Jr, son of former President of Liberia, Charles Ghankay Taylor, and former Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor, was laid to rest in Monrovia, Liberia.

The events, which gathered and reunited the best of Liberian elites, spanned an activity-filled four days, creating an atmosphere of united-in-grief.

With two former presidents, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Dr. George Opong Weah, joining the incumbent president, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, in solidarity with the parents of the deceased, who also were top executive members of government at different levels and different times, the atmosphere was quickly charged with the colours of Liberia, and the tears of a nation greatly bereaved.

Born on September 2, 1984, the young Charles Taylor lived till January 20, 2026, when he succumbed to a respiratory ailment at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia, Liberia. He was aged 41, and survived by his mum and dad, and five children among brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts, and other relatives. He was the only child of his mum, Mrs. Howard-Taylor.

He was a graduate of Political Science from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of the African Methodist Episcopal University, and a recipient of many awards, cutting across orthodox, academic and social cares.

The funeral obsequies kicked off in earnest on Wednesday at the County Administrative Building Gbarnga City, Bong County, Liberia, where dignitaries gathered to eulogise life and times in what appeared to be a Service of Songs and Tributes, in addition to Lying-in-State of the beloved of the son, after the initial removal from A. Stryker Funeral Home. The body three other stops at diverse locations before returning.

Conducted by General Overseer & Founder

Peace Praise Full Gospel Church, Apostle Dr. Lucy C. H. Bulgar, with the theme, “THE GRAVE AWAITS YOU”, the solemn dovetailed into sections of quiet eulogy, praises, songs and special presentations.

Taking his text from II Corinthians 5: 10, which says For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad, and Hebrews 9: 27, which says, And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment, Apostle Bulgar led the congregation through redecorating themselves to God as death is inevitable.

With Life Reflections of deceased read by his son, Charles Ghankay Taylor IV, the floor was opened for high profile tributes by the Liberian President, Vice President, Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, former presidents Sirleaf and Weah, the National 55th Legislature, Chairman, Ovation Media Group and former Presidential Candidate, Chief Dele Momodu, Founder, African Women Leadership Organization, Hon. Elisha Attai.

Tributes were also received from major political parties; The National Patriotic Party of Liberia and The Mighty Congress for Democratic Chang as well as from churches, institutions, organisations, members of the immediate and extended families and his children.

Below are excerpts of the memorial tributes from the deceased’s parents:

A MOTHER’S MEMORIAL TRIBUTE BY JEWEL HOWARD-TAYLOR

My beloved son,

Philip Neilson Charles Taylor

There are no words strong enough to describe the pain of standing here today. No mother is ever prepared to say goodbye to her only child. You were my heart walking outside my body, my greatest blessing, and my deepest love.

Philip, from the moment you came into my life, you changed everything. You gave me purpose beyond measure and a love so pure it reshaped my soul. You were my joy in quiet moments, my pride in your growth, and my comfort in times when life felt overwhelming.

Your smile carried warmth. Your presence brought peace. Your spirit carried gentleness and strength all at once. You were thoughtful, kind, and full of promise. You loved deeply, and you were deeply loved. Losing you has left a space that nothing on this earth can fill.

As your mother, my heart is broken. There are days when the grief feels unbearable, when the silence where your laughter once lived feels too heavy to carry. Yet even in this pain, I remain grateful to God for the gift of you for every moment, every memory, every embrace, and every lesson you unknowingly taught me about love, patience, and faith.

Though your life on this earth was far too short, your impact was lasting. You mattered. You were seen. You were cherished. And you will never be forgotten. Philip, I release you now into God’s eternal arms, trusting that you are at peace, free from pain, resting in divine light. While I must walk this journey without you by my side, I carry you forever in my heart. Sleep on, my precious son.

Rest in eternal peace.

Until the day we meet again.

– Mama –

A FATHER’S TRIBUTE TO HIS SON BY CHARLES GHANKAY TAYLOR I

A TRIBUTE IN PRAYER FROM FORMER PRESIDENT H. E. DAHKPANHAN DR. CHARLES GHANKAY TAYLOR I, ON THE OCCASION OF THE LOST OF HIS BELOVED SON, PHILIP NEILSON CHARLES TAYLOR.

As we gather here today to celebrate the life of my son, Philip Neilsen Charles Taylor, let us begin with thanksgiving and blessing to the Most High God- the King of the Universe – the righteous Judge who is true and perfect in all His works. For all His ways are justice. He is a God of faithfulness, without iniquity, righteous and fair, and we thank Him for the blessings He bestowed upon Philip during his sojourn on this earth.

Now, let us bless the Lord our God. Blessed are You, O Lord my God, King of the Universe.

I thank You, the God of my forefathers, forever and ever. You are the Rock of my life and the Shield of my salvation from generation to generation. You are the Creator and Sustainer of the universe. You give us life, and You uphold us to continue to do Your will and to serve You wholeheartedly. Amen and Amen.

Philip… Philip…

Your father cannot be here today to say goodbye to you personally as you journey onward to your eternal home. But he has sent your sister, Charen Zally, to read these words so that you may know what is in his heart:

“My son, I love you. There were rocky and difficult steps along the way, but life itself is a battle. As you travel on, let not your soul be troubled. Your mother and I now release you into the infinite mercy and perfect will of the Lord God.

We forgive you for any time you may have angered us or sinned against us whether against our property, our honor, or in any way whether accidentally, carelessly, or intentionally; whether through speech, deed, thought, or intention; whether in this life or beyond. We forgive you fully.

May it be the will of the Lord our God and the God of our forefathers that whatever sins you may have committed before Him, may He, in His great mercy, forgive you, cleanse you, and receive your soul in peace.”

O God our Father, we plea that you blot out his transgressions in Your abundant mercies, but not through suffering as he journeys to Your eternal world. Amen.

Philip, our dearly beloved son, was a blessed young man. His father, Dr. Charles Ghankay Taylor, served as President of this glorious and blessed nation. His mother, Honorable Jewel Howard-Taylor, also served as Vice President at a different period, with great honor and distinction.

We bless God that Philip was given to us for a season and has now been summoned home to be with Him.

He is in a better place. And so, we are not here today to mourn without hope. I do not question the quality of the judgment of Almighty God.

Who can say to God, “What are You doing?” No one.

For God alone rules above and below. He gives life and permits death; He brings down to the grave and raises up.

O Most High God, You are righteous. You gave Philip to us, and You have taken him back. Blessed be Your holy name.

With righteousness in Your right hand and correction in Your left, You judge Your creation.

We accept Your judgment for you are the knower of all mysteries and keeper of all secrets.

And now O God our Rock, we plead for mercy. Do not set our iniquities before You.

O God, Relent your anger concerning us, Your servants. Let not our trespasses bring separation between You and us.

Have mercy on the remnant of our family, the flock of Your hand.

And say to the angel of death, “Hold back your hand.”

O God in your infinite mercy, show us your mercy and kindness, and do not erase our memory from before your throne.

To you alone we honor and glorify in Jesus precious name.

Amen.

Brothers and Sisters in Christ, this is not a sight any parent should ever have to see.

It is a very, very bitter pill to swallow.

This pain is deep.

It is personal.

My grief is sharper because of many variables surrounding this loss.

I know that perhaps millions of people-here at home, in the diaspora, and across our world-have experienced this kind of sudden flood of unanticipated emotion and though I am not easily moved to tears, I must admit that I am overcome with deep grief.

It hurts. Yes, it truly hurts.

For Parents are not meant to bury the fruit of their own loins. It should be the other way around.

Yet God understands this mystery. He is just. He knows best.

To our families, I say: let us celebrate his life, because God alone knows the absolute truth about His creation. We, as human beings, understand only relative truth through our finite minds.

And perhaps more importantly, we must realize that Philip is not “dead,” but has been born into a new life with Almighty God.

Death, in its deepest sense, is not the end-even in the relative sense.

He is now journeying to higher planes of existence for ages upon ages. The universe is our home, and before the end of time, we will explore its farthest reaches.

Even now, we dwell within the infinite mind of Almighty God, and our possibilities remain infinite both in time and in space.

And at the end of the grand cycle of the ages, God will gather us unto Himself. Then we shall know the whole truth-the truth of being at one with Him.

Philip will be there. And we will meet again.

And I say to Jewel: we loved Philip deeply, but God loved him more and has called him home. Rest in your faith that it is well.

To Philip’s children, his brothers and sisters, his aunts, cousins, nieces, and all his extended family: I assure you that he is safe and protected with the Almighty – the “Knower of All Mysteries.”

In moments like this, we must examine ourselves in quiet retrospection. Reflection is necessary as we try to understand this great mystery of life and death. As it is often said: the past is a statement; the future is a question.

In closing, on behalf of our bereaved families all of them and in my own name, I extend heartfelt thanks; to the President of our nation, President Joseph Boakai and his family; members of his government; former officials of government, bishops, pastors, deacons, laymen and laywomen; the Imam and members of the Muslim community; our chiefs, elders, zoes, and our ancient ancestors the custodians of the land; and all the people of our unique Liberia, our “coat of many colors.”

We also thank nationals of foreign lands and members of the diplomatic community for their expressions of sympathy and condolences in this time of profound grief.

Shalom.

Rest in peace, Phil.

Rise in glory.

May flights of angels sing you to your rest.

Amen.

A TRIBUTE: WE CELEBRATE A UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY SON – CHIEF DELE MOMODU

Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen. Due to time constraints, please, permit me to stand on already established protocols.

I have come from Nigeria to join families and friends of the TAYLORS OF LIBERIA, not to mourn and inter CHARLES TAYLOR JR., but to celebrate their unique and extraordinary son, an only child of my very dear friend and Sister, former Vice President, DR JEWEL HOWARD-TAYLOR, one of Africa’s most notable leaders of the 21st century.

In our grief, let’s not forget to thank God for this special gift. At 42, Charles has succeeded in reuniting the wonderful people of Liberia. Look around this gathering and see the array of the creme de la creme of society, the rich, the poor, there’s no discrimination. We are all one held together by Almighty God. That is the privilege Charles has granted us on this auspicious day. On a personal note, it has taken Charles to bring me back, the Kiazolu of Grand Cape Mount County, to Monrovia.

Let me leave this congregation with a food for thought. In celebrating Charles, let’s remember the popular Yoruba adage which tells us that the death that takes away our neighbours and contemporaries is only

reminding us that our own will come, sooner or later. The reason we must all make the world a better place…

Thank you and God bless the Republic of Liberia.

SHORTLY before the end of the service, the father of the deceased made a special of a song with the title, “Hold back the Night”, and which was rendered by a A joint assembly of the New Life Mission Choir and, The National Evangelical Mass Choir of Liberia.

The congregation was thereafter permitted to view the remains of Philip Neilson as the service came to an end.

The funeral rites continued the next day at Peace Praise Gospel Ministries, Barnesville Township, Montserrado County, Liberia, where the congregation erupted in more songs and tribute to the memory of the deceased.

On the night of the same day, a Wake Service was organised at the Harvest International Cathedral, Tubman Blvd., Congo Town, Monrovia, Liberia.

The remains of Philip Neilson were finally committed to mother-earth after a funeral service at the Harvest International Cathedral, Tubman Blvd., Congo Town, in Monrovia, Liberia, with close family members and friends in attendance, and conducted by His Eminence Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams, of the African Chapel International, Accra, Ghana, and supported by other eminent spiritual leaders including Archbishop Isaac A. Winker of the Isaac Winker Global Ministeries International.

Philip Neilson was buried at the Shiata Flowers and Vaults Cemetery, Lower Careysburg, Monrovia.

Charles Taylor Jr may have died, and been buried, but his death has become a unifying force for the Liberians as the crème de la crème of the nation were brought together irrespective of political alienation or differences, as one indivisible people.