Ag. IGP Olatunji Disu: The Rise of a Diligent Officer
By Eric Elezuo
Considering the outpour of love and cheers that greeted the appointment of now Acting Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, it’s indeed within limit to conclude that the soon-to-turn 60 years old officer is one of the finest and most diligent still in service.
During the week, the presidency the resignation of the erstwhile Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who though it was said he resigned as a result of family issues that require his urgent attention, a cross section of Nigerians believe that the immediate past IGP was sacked by President Bola Tinubu, paving the way for the assumption of his successor, Ag IGP Disu.
Disu therefore, becomes the 23rd indigenous Inspector-General of Police after Egbetokun, whose nearly three years tenure was marred by scandals and struggle for legitimacy. Some saw his last one year in office as unwarranted and undeserved as his statutory mandate as a Nigerian Police officer ended in 2025. But Tinubu, in his magnanimity extended his tenure by another four years. Egbetokun therefore, earned the ‘illegal IG’ tag by Nigerians, especially among civil rights campaigners.
A former presidential aspirant and activist, Omoyele Sowore, was one of Egbetokun’s biggest critics. Egbetokun served as the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police from 19th June 2023 to 24th February 2026.
Until his appointment, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.
He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police in 2025.
Before then, he served as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and was later redeployed by Egbetokun to the FCT as commissioner.
The former AIG is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and a former Head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, a position previously held by Abba Kyari.
Tunji Disu was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos Island and enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992.
Over the course of his career, he has served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in several locations, including Ago Iwoye in Ogun State, Ikare and Owo in Ondo State, as well as Elimbu and Elelenwo in Rivers State.
GENERAL OVERVIEW OF DISU’S CAREER TRAJECTORY
The Acting Inspector-General of Police, born on 13th April, 1966, hails from Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State. His educational qualifications include: MSC Entrepreneurship, NOUN (2023); MSC Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology, LASU (2022); Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation and Criminal Intelligence, UNILAG (2019), MSC, Public Administration, Adekunle Ajasin University (2010), PGD International Relations and Strategic Studies, LASU (2000) and B.A English (Education), LASU (1990).
He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on 18th May, 1992, and brings to the office a wealth of operational, investigative, intelligence, and administrative experience garnered over decades of distinguished service in various strategic capacities across the country. Until his appointment, he was Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.
Some of his other notable past postings include:
- Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG)
Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Headquarters, Abuja
- Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, October
- Commissioner of Police (CP), Rivers State Police Command, November
- Commissioner of Police, Admin and Intelligence, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB)
- Deputy Commissioner of Police Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT)
- Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos, 2015 – 2021
- Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Rivers State
- Officer in Charge, Anti-Kidnapping, Rivers State
- Officer in Charge, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ondo State/Oyo State, 2011 – 2014
- Divisional Police Officer, Ondo State, 2007 – 2013
- Officer in Charge, Training, Nigeria Police Peace-Keeping Department
- Directing Staff, Nigerian Police Academy, Kano
- Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to former Governor Lagos State
- Officer in Charge, Anti-Fraud, State Criminal Investigation Department, Katsina, 1993 – 1998
Ag. IGP Olatunji Disu is a member of the following associations and bodies: International Academy of Forensics; National Association of Investigative Specialists, United States of America (NAIS), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM); and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
He successfully led the first-ever Nigerian Police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) to quell the crisis in Darfur, Sudan, in 2005.
He was once National Chairman of the Nigeria Police Judo Association and has won his third black belt in Judo, with many other medals, including a silver medal at the 2022 US Open Judo Championships.
His track record of leadership, professionalism, and dedication to duty underscores his readiness to steer the affairs of the Nigeria Police Force at this critical time.
The new Acting Inspector-General of Police, in his maiden address, reassured officers and men of the Force, stakeholders, and the general public of his commitment to consolidating on existing reforms, enhancing internal security, strengthening community partnerships, and advancing the Force’s mandate of protecting lives and property in line with global best practices.
He had noted that the era of impunity was gone, stressing that the period is for re-sanizing the force, as well as creating a new trust between the force and members of the public.
The number one Nigerian cop, standing on the support of the president to be fair and firm, also solicited the continued support and cooperation of the public as his leadership works to deepen professionalism, discipline and service delivery.
The joy that heralded Disu’s appointment is expected to be sustained as he navigates a very brief period as the man at the helm of affairs, cleansing the Aegean stable that has become the Police Force, and turning the crime-ridden Nigerian society into a desired paradise of peace, comfort and tranquility, where all and sundry operates without fear of abduction, theft or intimidation.
In Death, Charles Taylor Jr. Reunites Liberians
By Eric Elezuo
The tears were palpable. The grief was tangible, and emotions ran high as the 41 years old, Philip Neilson Charles Taylor Jr, son of former President of Liberia, Charles Ghankay Taylor, and former Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor, was laid to rest in Monrovia, Liberia.
The events, which gathered and reunited the best of Liberian elites, spanned an activity-filled four days, creating an atmosphere of united-in-grief.
With two former presidents, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Dr. George Opong Weah, joining the incumbent president, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, in solidarity with the parents of the deceased, who also were top executive members of government at different levels and different times, the atmosphere was quickly charged with the colours of Liberia, and the tears of a nation greatly bereaved.
Born on September 2, 1984, the young Charles Taylor lived till January 20, 2026, when he succumbed to a respiratory ailment at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia, Liberia. He was aged 41, and survived by his mum and dad, and five children among brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts, and other relatives. He was the only child of his mum, Mrs. Howard-Taylor.
He was a graduate of Political Science from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of the African Methodist Episcopal University, and a recipient of many awards, cutting across orthodox, academic and social cares.
The funeral obsequies kicked off in earnest on Wednesday at the County Administrative Building Gbarnga City, Bong County, Liberia, where dignitaries gathered to eulogise life and times in what appeared to be a Service of Songs and Tributes, in addition to Lying-in-State of the beloved of the son, after the initial removal from A. Stryker Funeral Home. The body three other stops at diverse locations before returning.
Conducted by General Overseer & Founder
Peace Praise Full Gospel Church, Apostle Dr. Lucy C. H. Bulgar, with the theme, “THE GRAVE AWAITS YOU”, the solemn dovetailed into sections of quiet eulogy, praises, songs and special presentations.
Taking his text from II Corinthians 5: 10, which says For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad, and Hebrews 9: 27, which says, And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment, Apostle Bulgar led the congregation through redecorating themselves to God as death is inevitable.
With Life Reflections of deceased read by his son, Charles Ghankay Taylor IV, the floor was opened for high profile tributes by the Liberian President, Vice President, Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, former presidents Sirleaf and Weah, the National 55th Legislature, Chairman, Ovation Media Group and former Presidential Candidate, Chief Dele Momodu, Founder, African Women Leadership Organization, Hon. Elisha Attai.
Tributes were also received from major political parties; The National Patriotic Party of Liberia and The Mighty Congress for Democratic Chang as well as from churches, institutions, organisations, members of the immediate and extended families and his children.
Below are excerpts of the memorial tributes from the deceased’s parents:
A MOTHER’S MEMORIAL TRIBUTE BY JEWEL HOWARD-TAYLOR
My beloved son,
Philip Neilson Charles Taylor
There are no words strong enough to describe the pain of standing here today. No mother is ever prepared to say goodbye to her only child. You were my heart walking outside my body, my greatest blessing, and my deepest love.
Philip, from the moment you came into my life, you changed everything. You gave me purpose beyond measure and a love so pure it reshaped my soul. You were my joy in quiet moments, my pride in your growth, and my comfort in times when life felt overwhelming.
Your smile carried warmth. Your presence brought peace. Your spirit carried gentleness and strength all at once. You were thoughtful, kind, and full of promise. You loved deeply, and you were deeply loved. Losing you has left a space that nothing on this earth can fill.
As your mother, my heart is broken. There are days when the grief feels unbearable, when the silence where your laughter once lived feels too heavy to carry. Yet even in this pain, I remain grateful to God for the gift of you for every moment, every memory, every embrace, and every lesson you unknowingly taught me about love, patience, and faith.
Though your life on this earth was far too short, your impact was lasting. You mattered. You were seen. You were cherished. And you will never be forgotten. Philip, I release you now into God’s eternal arms, trusting that you are at peace, free from pain, resting in divine light. While I must walk this journey without you by my side, I carry you forever in my heart. Sleep on, my precious son.
Rest in eternal peace.
Until the day we meet again.
– Mama –
A FATHER’S TRIBUTE TO HIS SON BY CHARLES GHANKAY TAYLOR I
A TRIBUTE IN PRAYER FROM FORMER PRESIDENT H. E. DAHKPANHAN DR. CHARLES GHANKAY TAYLOR I, ON THE OCCASION OF THE LOST OF HIS BELOVED SON, PHILIP NEILSON CHARLES TAYLOR.
As we gather here today to celebrate the life of my son, Philip Neilsen Charles Taylor, let us begin with thanksgiving and blessing to the Most High God- the King of the Universe – the righteous Judge who is true and perfect in all His works. For all His ways are justice. He is a God of faithfulness, without iniquity, righteous and fair, and we thank Him for the blessings He bestowed upon Philip during his sojourn on this earth.
Now, let us bless the Lord our God. Blessed are You, O Lord my God, King of the Universe.
I thank You, the God of my forefathers, forever and ever. You are the Rock of my life and the Shield of my salvation from generation to generation. You are the Creator and Sustainer of the universe. You give us life, and You uphold us to continue to do Your will and to serve You wholeheartedly. Amen and Amen.
Philip… Philip…
Your father cannot be here today to say goodbye to you personally as you journey onward to your eternal home. But he has sent your sister, Charen Zally, to read these words so that you may know what is in his heart:
“My son, I love you. There were rocky and difficult steps along the way, but life itself is a battle. As you travel on, let not your soul be troubled. Your mother and I now release you into the infinite mercy and perfect will of the Lord God.
We forgive you for any time you may have angered us or sinned against us whether against our property, our honor, or in any way whether accidentally, carelessly, or intentionally; whether through speech, deed, thought, or intention; whether in this life or beyond. We forgive you fully.
May it be the will of the Lord our God and the God of our forefathers that whatever sins you may have committed before Him, may He, in His great mercy, forgive you, cleanse you, and receive your soul in peace.”
O God our Father, we plea that you blot out his transgressions in Your abundant mercies, but not through suffering as he journeys to Your eternal world. Amen.
Philip, our dearly beloved son, was a blessed young man. His father, Dr. Charles Ghankay Taylor, served as President of this glorious and blessed nation. His mother, Honorable Jewel Howard-Taylor, also served as Vice President at a different period, with great honor and distinction.
We bless God that Philip was given to us for a season and has now been summoned home to be with Him.
He is in a better place. And so, we are not here today to mourn without hope. I do not question the quality of the judgment of Almighty God.
Who can say to God, “What are You doing?” No one.
For God alone rules above and below. He gives life and permits death; He brings down to the grave and raises up.
O Most High God, You are righteous. You gave Philip to us, and You have taken him back. Blessed be Your holy name.
With righteousness in Your right hand and correction in Your left, You judge Your creation.
We accept Your judgment for you are the knower of all mysteries and keeper of all secrets.
And now O God our Rock, we plead for mercy. Do not set our iniquities before You.
O God, Relent your anger concerning us, Your servants. Let not our trespasses bring separation between You and us.
Have mercy on the remnant of our family, the flock of Your hand.
And say to the angel of death, “Hold back your hand.”
O God in your infinite mercy, show us your mercy and kindness, and do not erase our memory from before your throne.
To you alone we honor and glorify in Jesus precious name.
Amen.
Brothers and Sisters in Christ, this is not a sight any parent should ever have to see.
It is a very, very bitter pill to swallow.
This pain is deep.
It is personal.
My grief is sharper because of many variables surrounding this loss.
I know that perhaps millions of people-here at home, in the diaspora, and across our world-have experienced this kind of sudden flood of unanticipated emotion and though I am not easily moved to tears, I must admit that I am overcome with deep grief.
It hurts. Yes, it truly hurts.
For Parents are not meant to bury the fruit of their own loins. It should be the other way around.
Yet God understands this mystery. He is just. He knows best.
To our families, I say: let us celebrate his life, because God alone knows the absolute truth about His creation. We, as human beings, understand only relative truth through our finite minds.
And perhaps more importantly, we must realize that Philip is not “dead,” but has been born into a new life with Almighty God.
Death, in its deepest sense, is not the end-even in the relative sense.
He is now journeying to higher planes of existence for ages upon ages. The universe is our home, and before the end of time, we will explore its farthest reaches.
Even now, we dwell within the infinite mind of Almighty God, and our possibilities remain infinite both in time and in space.
And at the end of the grand cycle of the ages, God will gather us unto Himself. Then we shall know the whole truth-the truth of being at one with Him.
Philip will be there. And we will meet again.
And I say to Jewel: we loved Philip deeply, but God loved him more and has called him home. Rest in your faith that it is well.
To Philip’s children, his brothers and sisters, his aunts, cousins, nieces, and all his extended family: I assure you that he is safe and protected with the Almighty – the “Knower of All Mysteries.”
In moments like this, we must examine ourselves in quiet retrospection. Reflection is necessary as we try to understand this great mystery of life and death. As it is often said: the past is a statement; the future is a question.
In closing, on behalf of our bereaved families all of them and in my own name, I extend heartfelt thanks; to the President of our nation, President Joseph Boakai and his family; members of his government; former officials of government, bishops, pastors, deacons, laymen and laywomen; the Imam and members of the Muslim community; our chiefs, elders, zoes, and our ancient ancestors the custodians of the land; and all the people of our unique Liberia, our “coat of many colors.”
We also thank nationals of foreign lands and members of the diplomatic community for their expressions of sympathy and condolences in this time of profound grief.
Shalom.
Rest in peace, Phil.
Rise in glory.
May flights of angels sing you to your rest.
Amen.
A TRIBUTE: WE CELEBRATE A UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY SON – CHIEF DELE MOMODU
Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen. Due to time constraints, please, permit me to stand on already established protocols.
I have come from Nigeria to join families and friends of the TAYLORS OF LIBERIA, not to mourn and inter CHARLES TAYLOR JR., but to celebrate their unique and extraordinary son, an only child of my very dear friend and Sister, former Vice President, DR JEWEL HOWARD-TAYLOR, one of Africa’s most notable leaders of the 21st century.
In our grief, let’s not forget to thank God for this special gift. At 42, Charles has succeeded in reuniting the wonderful people of Liberia. Look around this gathering and see the array of the creme de la creme of society, the rich, the poor, there’s no discrimination. We are all one held together by Almighty God. That is the privilege Charles has granted us on this auspicious day. On a personal note, it has taken Charles to bring me back, the Kiazolu of Grand Cape Mount County, to Monrovia.
Let me leave this congregation with a food for thought. In celebrating Charles, let’s remember the popular Yoruba adage which tells us that the death that takes away our neighbours and contemporaries is only
reminding us that our own will come, sooner or later. The reason we must all make the world a better place…
Thank you and God bless the Republic of Liberia.
SHORTLY before the end of the service, the father of the deceased made a special of a song with the title, “Hold back the Night”, and which was rendered by a A joint assembly of the New Life Mission Choir and, The National Evangelical Mass Choir of Liberia.
The congregation was thereafter permitted to view the remains of Philip Neilson as the service came to an end.
The funeral rites continued the next day at Peace Praise Gospel Ministries, Barnesville Township, Montserrado County, Liberia, where the congregation erupted in more songs and tribute to the memory of the deceased.
On the night of the same day, a Wake Service was organised at the Harvest International Cathedral, Tubman Blvd., Congo Town, Monrovia, Liberia.
The remains of Philip Neilson were finally committed to mother-earth after a funeral service at the Harvest International Cathedral, Tubman Blvd., Congo Town, in Monrovia, Liberia, with close family members and friends in attendance, and conducted by His Eminence Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams, of the African Chapel International, Accra, Ghana, and supported by other eminent spiritual leaders including Archbishop Isaac A. Winker of the Isaac Winker Global Ministeries International.
Philip Neilson was buried at the Shiata Flowers and Vaults Cemetery, Lower Careysburg, Monrovia.
Charles Taylor Jr may have died, and been buried, but his death has become a unifying force for the Liberians as the crème de la crème of the nation were brought together irrespective of political alienation or differences, as one indivisible people.
Aesthetics, Landscape, Professionalism: You Can’t See ABUAD in One Day!
By Eric Elezuo
The idea behind one of Nigeria’s elevated private higher institution of learning, the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) is not only humongous, but filled with classy intentions, beautiful landscape, and professionalism in tutelage and character molding.
A visit to this great citadel of learning is not a one day affair, cause no one can see ABUAD in One day; not even in one week, one month or a year, as this reporter can attest to. ABUAD is huge. ABUAD is large. ABUAD is an institution beyond the literary definition. ABUAD is a dream projected to last a lifetime, and it has not failed to live up to billing.
Navigating through the bustling streets of Ado-Ekiti via the centre of Ekiti Parapo Arena, and into the gracious Olusegun Obasanjo Way enroute Aye Ekiti, the institution is situated at an altitude of over 1,500 feet, and located on a 130-hectare piece of land; large enough to birth a kingdom, and accommodate whatever facility dreamt of.
The Boss learnt that the institution was established to address the mismatch between academic programmes and the demands of the labour market in Nigeria.
Established in 2009, in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, by a distinguished legal icon, academic pillar and seasoned entrepreneur, Prof Afe Babalola, ABUAD has distinguished itself as a force to reckon with in the fields of research and training, developing and churning out creative minds, who have constituting a megaforce in global development.
By the benefit of hindsight, the University offers Academic programmes in seven Colleges: Sciences, Law, Engineering, Social and Management Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Pharmacy and Postgraduate Studies. Beyond the academic ratings, ABUAD boasts of the very best of facilities for health, recreation, environmental, electricity, agriculture and more. It is also a centre of academic discipline with academic and non-academic staff of repute, whose stock-in-trade remain the production of all-round, well-tutored and easy-to-fit personality.
The institution is managed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Smaranda Olarinde, which academic and administrative catalogue is quiet envious to behold.
By every standard, the institution merits its Time Higher Education (THE) Impact ranking as at 2025 as the 84th in the world, 3rd in Africa and 1st in Nigeria. Great feat!
The Engineering College, one of the foremost architectural intelligence on the ABUAD land, is built on three and half acres of land, and is reputed to be one of the largest in Africa. The college was inaugurated by former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Campuses
Admission requirement
The admission requirement for the school varies between the different colleges. However, as with all Nigerian universities, for undergraduate programs the candidate is required to have at least 5 credits in subjects such as mathematics, English language and any other three subjects that are relevant to the course of study. The student is required to have passed the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), after which the candidate is expected to take an oral interview with an academic staff of the prospective college before admission can be given. The university also offers direct entry admission to students who wish to transfer from another university or have undergone either an Advanced Level program or a degree foundation program. The level at which they are admitted into is decided by the college and varies among them.
Undergraduate colleges
The university operates a collegiate system and has six major colleges. They are the College of Engineering, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Sciences, College of Law, College of Social and Management Sciences, and College of Pharmacy. Some of the colleges offer post graduate programme in some departments.
The College of Law
The College of Law is fully accredited by the National University Commission (NUC) of Nigeria. The college consists of fully furnished classrooms, a common room, a library containing law journals and articles, and a moot court for students to have court practice sessions. There are a number of student chambers in the college backed by a staff mentor who battle against each other in moot court sessions. Associate Prof. Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde (FCAI) is the pioneer provost of the college of Law and is still the current provost of the college; she is also the acting vice chancellor of the university. The College of Law, which is regarded as one of the best law colleges in Nigeria, offers both undergraduate and post-graduate degrees (master’s level) in law.
The College of Engineering
The college of engineering was accredited by both the NUC and COREN during their one-week visit to the college. The main engineering building which houses laboratories, a central engineering library, lecturer rooms, an auditorium, a central engineering workshop and a certified Festo training center. The engineering building is named after the former Nigerian president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and was commissioned by him on 20 October 2013 during the university’s first convocation ceremony. Prof. Israel Esan Owolabi served as the pioneer provost of the college of engineering; he stepped down from the post in 2015 and he is currently engaged in teaching activities in the electrical/electronics engineering programme.
Academic programs
- B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering
- B.Eng. Mechatronic Engineering
- B.Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- B.Eng. Petroleum Engineering
- B.Eng. Civil Engineering
- B.Eng. Chemical Engineering
- B.Eng. Computer Engineering
- B.Eng. Agricultural Engineering
- B.Eng. Biomedical Engineering
- B.Eng. Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering
The College of Sciences
The College of Sciences is one of the pioneer colleges of the university after the university’s approval by the Nigerian University Commission (NUC). The university admitted students at inception on 4 January 2010.
Academic programs
- B.Sc. Microbiology
- B.Sc. Human Biology
- B.Sc. Biotechnology
- B.Sc. Biochemistry
- B.Sc. Chemistry
- B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- B.Sc. Geology.
- B.Sc. Physics with Electronics
- B.Sc. Physics
- B.Sc. Petroleum Chemistry
- B.Arch Architecture
The College of Social and Management Sciences
At inception, on 4 January 2010 the university admitted students into the College of Social and Management Sciences, being one of the pioneer colleges of the university. The session ran smoothly without hitches from 4 January to August 2010. The second session of the university started on October 4, 2010, with over 1,000 students. So far the, university has maintained strict compliance with its academic calendar which makes it possible for students to pre-determine their possible date of completion of their programmes even before enrolment. It has been the policy of the university to post on-line students’ results within 24hours of approval by the Senate.
Academic programs
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Banking and Finance
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Tourism and Events Management.
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. International Relations and Diplomacy
- B.Sc. Peace and Conflict Studies
- B.Sc. Intelligence and Security Studies
- B.Sc. Social Justice
- B.Sc. Communication and Media Studies
- B.Sc. Marketing
- B.Sc. Entrepreneurship
- B.Sc. Sociology
The College of Medicine and Health Sciences
The college commenced activities in October 2011 having been approved by National Universities Commission.
Academic programs
- Medicine and Surgery (M.B.B.S)
- B.NSc. Nursing Sciences
- B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science
- B.Sc. Anatomy
- B.Sc. Physiology
- B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics
- B.Sc. Pharmacology
- B.Sc. Public Health
- Pharm.D Pharmacy
- B.DS. Dentistry
- OD. Optometry
The College of Arts and Humanities
Academic programs
- B. A. Performing Arts
- B. A. English
- B. A. History and International Studies
- B. A. Linguistics
The College of Agriculture
Academic programs
- B. Agric. Animal Science
- B. Agric. Agricultural Economics
- B. Agric. Extension Education
- B. Agric. Crop Science
- B. Agric. Soil Science
Postgraduate college
The university operates a collegiate system and has five major Postgraduate colleges. They are the College of Engineering, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Sciences, College of Law and College of Social and Management Sciences.
ABUAD INDEPENDENT POWER PROJECT
To harness thorough academic and character building, the institution is operated off the national grid as it is run on its own power project, with a dam that powers its electrical needs.
HEALTH AND AGRICULTURE
ABUAD operates of the best medical schools and facilities in the country as it boasts of almost all equipment, space and atmosphere for sundry medical conditions, with reputable medical personnel to complement the environment.
In the vein, the institution runs a developed farming culture, that accommodates rearing of livestock and production of cash and food crops.
The farm sits on a large expanse of loamy soil, complimented with consistent flow of irrigation and drainage, and maintained with the classic of horticulture. The settlement is run by a team of professionals made up of Agroeconomists, horticulturist and more.
It is also worth knowing that the school has its Cassava Processing Factory just as it operates a self sustaining Carbonated Drink Factory.
ABUAD practically offers everything!
ABUAD’S FOUNDER, AARE AFE BABALOLA
Born in 1929, Aare Afe Babalola SAN is one of the most distinguished legal luminaries of his generation, renowned both in Africa and globally for his profound contributions to the legal profession and the advancement of education. With over five decades of uninterrupted legal practice, Aare Babalola’s career is a testament to exceptional dedication, strategic advocacy, and visionary leadership.
A highly accomplished advocate, he has led some of the most celebrated cases in Nigerian legal history, representing high-profile clients, including government institutions, multinational corporations, and individuals. His advocacy spans domestic and international courts, including contributions as a consultant to the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank, and various conglomerates. His extensive experience includes his role in arbitration, both locally and internationally, where he remains a respected authority. Aare Babalola has appeared in numerous landmark cases, shaping Nigerian jurisprudence and establishing himself as one of the nation’s most formidable legal minds.
His influence goes beyond the courtroom. As the Founder of Afe Babalola & Co. (Emmanuel Chambers), one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, Aare Babalola has trained over 300 lawyers, including 14 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), judges, and attorneys-general, making his chambers one of the most significant contributors to the legal profession in Nigeria. His exceptional litigation skills and legal acumen earned him the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, cementing his place at the pinnacle of legal practice in the country.
A renowned scholar and author, Aare Babalola has authored several authoritative legal texts, including Injunctions and Enforcement of Orders and Law and Practice of Evidence in Nigeria. His contributions to legal education extend to teaching at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and delivering lectures at prestigious universities such as the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan. His popular column, YOU AND THE LAW, published in the Nigerian Tribune, reflects his commitment to educating the public on legal matters.
Beyond his legal practice, Aare Babalola has made extraordinary strides in education. His experience as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (2001-2007) exposed him to the declining standards of education in Nigeria, spurring him to establish Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).
ABUAD has quickly become a beacon of academic excellence, setting new standards in Nigeria’s educational system. His efforts in education have been recognized globally, with numerous honorary degrees from universities, including the University of London, University of Lagos, and Ekiti State University.
Aare Babalola’s leadership in academia and law has earned him numerous accolades, including the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and international recognition such as the Queen Victoria Commemorative Award at the Socrates Awards in Oxford, UK. He was named Africa Man of the Year on Food Security and awarded an Honorary Doctor of Management by the Federal University of Technology, Akure. His groundbreaking achievements continue to inspire generations of lawyers and leaders across Africa and beyond.
In addition to his legal and educational contributions, Aare Babalola remains a committed philanthropist and advocate for reform in various sectors. His vast experience, unmatched expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him not only a legal icon but also a trailblazer in the fight for quality education and justice.
Key Achievements:
- Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), 1987.
- Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).
- Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).
- Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Lagos (2001-2007).
- Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).
- Queen Victoria Commemorative Award winner, Oxford UK.
- Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.
- Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of London, Ekiti State University, University of Lagos, and more
ABUAD is a legacy, just like its Founder, Afe Babalola SAN.
Photos: Ben Osei and Ken Ehimen
Emmanuel ‘Nuel’ Ojei: The Untold Story of the Unassuming Billionaire
By Eric Elezuo
The name Nuel Ojei rings a bell loud enough for even the deaf to hear. His Exploits were manifold, unprecedented and humongous. He was a man of extreme means, a philanthropist of the superlative degree, famous business man, Chief Executive Officer of Nuel Ojei Holdings Limited, and not forgetting his identity as a power broker of repute. Yes, until he death, he was one of the deciders of political inclinations and power shifts.
But on December 27, 2025, the curtain fell on his extraordinary humanitarian efforts, his life, his activities on the physical earth and his benevolence to his immediate, extended and adopted families across the world. He was 74 years when he breathe his last on that fateful day, five months short of his 75th birthday.
Fondly known as Nuel Ojei, the businessman passed away that Saturday night in his hometown, Issele-Uku, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, as confirmed by his son, Chuks Ojei, in a statement issued on Sunday, December 28, 2025, on behalf of the family.
He described the loss as a profound shock and an irreplaceable personal tragedy.
“Words cannot fully capture the depth of our pain at this moment, as we struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss of a man who was not only our father but our strength, teacher, and moral compass.
“My father was more than a businessman; he was a builder of lives and legacies. A distinguished Nigerian industrialist, entrepreneur, and business magnate, he served as the Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuel Ojei Holdings Ltd.
“Through discipline, resilience, and uncommon wisdom, he built enterprises that created opportunities, inspired excellence, and contributed meaningfully to national development.
“To many, he was a mentor and leader of rare integrity. To us, he was a loving father whose counsel guided our steps and whose values shaped our lives. He led with humility, strength, and compassion, touching countless lives across generations.
“His absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but his teachings and example will forever remain our guide. Though his passing signals the end of a remarkable chapter, his legacy lives on in the institutions he built, the people he mentored, and the values he upheld.
“He is survived by his children, family members, and a wide community of friends, associates, and admirers who will continue to honour his memory.
“On behalf of the Ojei family, I humbly ask for your prayers, love, and support during this time of deep grief. Funeral arrangements and further details will be communicated in due course. An icon has fallen. A father is gone. His legacy will live forever.”
The story of Nuel Ojei is that of accomplishment, fulfillment and a typical example of I came, I saw, I conquer. He was part of everything he met. He didn’t just mentor folks, he saw them through from.scratch to finish; in business, politics and other aspects of life. He was the dreamers light.
Perhaps Nuel Ojei would still have been alive today as contrary to popularly held view, he was not under the strain of any undisclosed illness, was hail and hearty prior to his traveling to Asaba, then to his hometown, from where he returned to his maker. This is if, according sources, he not insisted on traveling to his hometown to celebrate the Christmas with his wife and family, whom he missed so much, contrary to his German doctor’s instruction.
Sources told The Boss exclusively that Ojei, who left Nigeria for Spain on December 10, returned to Abuja on December 22, and insisted on traveling to Asaba to join his family even when the doctor told him it wasn’t proper considering that he was under serious stress and fatigue. But he insisted, saying he missed his wife, who she has not seen close to a month, and would wish to spend the Christmas with the family. It was during his holidays at his country home that he asked away.
Nuel was one business minded individual, who began his business craft very early in life, hitting limelight in his 20s, becoming a millionaire, and buying his first house at the age of 29. He was already a big boy when he founded Nuel Ojei Limited in 1989, nurtured it in the early stages of vehicle distributorship with Rutam Motors, sole agent for Mazda, and partnership with Mercedes Benz, till it became a conglomerate.
In 1999, as Nuel Holdings was expanded, as he was diverting into many other enterprises, he bought the magnificent edifice at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, towards the airport, which was a furniture company. Honestly, the billionaire has a penchant for airport axis as Nuel Ojei Holdings head office in Abuja, sits glistening in the uphill sun, facing the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport. Report has it that he bought the Ikeja property at a whooping cost of N1.2 billion in 1999 from the Labanese. With about four very gigantic warehouses therein, his furniture business kickstarted, and continued to make waves. Nuel is blessed with the Midas touch, and so every of his businesses has received the growth syndrome.
A cross section of individuals, who spoke to The Boss, confirmed in no few words of how lavishly benevolent the entrepreneur par excellence was.
“His giving was not limited. He gave to all and sundry; whether you already have or not,” a beneficiary confided in The Boss.
Those who know Ojei in his lifetime believe he was richer than any rich man in Nigeria today. “What Nigerian billionaires have is not money compared to Ojei’s solvency. He was very rich, and spends it without a care for the good of humanity,” a source told The Boss.
Among the many properties he has scattered across the world include houses in various capitals in Nigeria vis a vis Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and more. He also has houses in France, from where his two private jets operate, Germany and other parts of the world. In addition, he boasts of the most expensively and expansively constructed edifice in the world, situated in his Isele Uku, Asaba, Delta State locality.
The sprawling edifice, which took about six years to construct, is a the palace of some sort, fit only for royalty. It is situated on a 35-dunam (roughly 10-acre) plot near the village of Issele-Uku in the Delta state, and covers an area of 12,000 square meters. A brief description of the masion has it that it is divided between a basement, an entrance floor and a residential floor, and among a large number of buildings, including a servants’ house and an entry pavilion used by the security guards.
In addition to all other qualities the gigantic house can boast of are cinema hall, discotheque, hair salon, bowling alley and separate 350-square-meter suites for the couple (Ojei and wife), as well as a selection of guest suites. It also has its own water-purification system and electrical generator.
In his garages are states of the art vehicles including Rolls Royce, Hummer jeeps, Mercedes Benz of various luxurious makes, Range Rovers, G-wagons…just name it. Sources say the number of automobiles in his Lagos home garage alone exceed 50. That’s how super wealthy Ojei was.
Born Emmanuel Isichei Ugochukwu Ojei on May 23, 1951 to military officer, who was during his time in the army superior to a onetime Nigeria’s Head of State, Nuel had both primary and secondary education in the locality of his birth, Lagos before relocating to his hometown attend the Issele Uku Technical College, Issele Uku, between 1970 and 1972. He obtained a National Diploma in Business Administration and Management in the bargain.
It was after the ND education that he concentrated on personal building, business-wise, and returned to Lagos, and took up a job as a Sales Executive at Rutam Motors Ltd, owned by the Ibru Family, known for their super wealth.
In 1976, he left the job after attaining the position of Sales Manager. He thereafter joined Kapital Assurance Ltd in 1977, and rose to become a Director.
With hands in so many pies, Ojei learnt the craft of mastering all endeavours. He was into supplies of military wares during the 1980s, banking, and was reputed to once owned a bank, insurance, construction and telecommunications.
His interest in the oil and gas industry was limitless as he is said to own three oil blocks, and had stakes in solid minerals, telecommunications, safety and security, as well as shipping and ship building. He was a master of all.
The story of Ojei is a case study, a reference point and a research material. He was one Nigeria, who said very little, but recorded and achieved so much. He mentored numerous persons, who are spreading wealth as well across the length and breadth of capacity development and transfer.
The NOH identity is a focused, determined and committed brand that Ojei had used to affect humanity.
As wealthy as he was, he married only one wife, and is blessed with five great children, who are living the dream in its clear 8-letters of positive.
It must be noted as well that Ojei’s must treasured belonging other than his family, is the honorary doctorate honours he received from the Delta State University for his business acumen and impact on humanity. To him, that award is from home, and when your home identifies with you, you have nothing to worry about.
Emmanuel Isichei Ugochukwu Ojei may have bowed out physically from the earth, but the legacies, he systematically created will live for generations and generations to come. He was not consistently in public view, but worked assidously behind the curtains to put laughter on the lips of so many individuals across the world.
May his industrious soul find rest in the bosom of the Lord…Amen!
