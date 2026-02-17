WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates, Withholds 1899 Results

By Eric Elezuo

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has announced the release of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025–Second Series.

The examination, according to a statement signed by the Ag. Head, Public Affairs, Ms Moyo Adesina was written between Tuesday, November 11 and Wednesday, December 17, 2025 with a total of

SIXTY-NINE THOUSAND, SIX HUNDRED AND FOUR (69,604) candidates, in 370) centres across the country.

The statement noted that “Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND, NINE HUNDRED AND FORTY-THREE (61,943) candidates, representing 94.21 % have their results fully processed and released while THREE THOUSAND, EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINE (3,809) candidates, representing 5.79% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.”

It further added that “THIRTY-THREE THOUSAND, NINE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-NINE (33,989) candidates representing 51.69% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics) while TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND, SEVEN HUNDRED AND TWENTY-SEVEN (27,727) candidates representing 42.17% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Council said that a total of 1,899 Candidates’ results, representing 2.89 % of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice, and that the cases are being investigated.

The Council therefore, advised candidates to check their results by visiting www.waecdirect.org to ascertain their status before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) to access the digital copies of their certificates, which have been released along with the results.