LP: Court Affirms Abure’s Sack, Orders Recognition of Nenadi’s Leadership
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has reportedly affirmed the removal of Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party, LP.
The Court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee as the party’s lawful leadership.
The development was disclosed by human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, in a post on X, where he said he was present at the Federal High Court when the judgment was delivered in a related case.
Effiong stated that Justice Lifu delivering judgment on Wednesday, upheld the Nenadi Usman-led committee as the only valid and lawful leadership of the Labour Party, reaffirming that Abure’s tenure had elapsed in line with an earlier Supreme Court judgment.
The court consequently directed INEC to immediately recognize Nenadi Usman as the party’s leader.
He wrote: “I am currently before the Federal High Court in Abuja for a case. I listened to judgement delivered in an another case.
“Honourable Justice Lifu has just upheld Senator Nnadi Esther Usman-led National Caretaker Committee as the only valid and lawful leadership of the Labour Party.
“The Judge reaffirmed that by the Supreme Court’s judgement, Julius Abure’s tenure had since elapsed.
After Calling CAN ‘Conflict Entrepreneurs’, Police Make U-turn, Confirm Mass Abduction of Kaduna Churchgoers
Bare 24 hours after denying reports of the abduction of worshippers from three churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the police have reversed their position, admitting that the attack “did occur” and many people were kidnapped.
The police admitted the incident in a Tuesday night statement issued by their spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin. This followed a public condemnation of the police’s initial stance.
Recall that terrorists, loosely referred to as “bandits,” invaded the area on Sunday, 18 January, kidnapping over 160 worshippers.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) told this newspaper that 172 people were initially abducted but nine escaped and the remaining were marched into a nearby forest.
The statement signed by its spokesperson, Reuben Buhari, listed the affected churches to include the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Albarka Cherubim and Seraphim 1 and Haske Cherubim and Seraphim 2.
Both the Kaduna State government and the police disagreed with CAN, challenging it to present evidence that there was an abduction.
Addressing reporters on Monday after a security meeting with state authorities, the police commissioner in Kaduna, Muhammad Rabiu, described the incident as a “falsehood which is being peddled by conflict entrepreneurs who want to cause chaos in Kaduna State.”
Also the chairperson of Kajuru Local Government, Dauda Madaki, denied the attack, citing local authorities in the area.
But in the Tuesday night statement, the police said their new position on the incident followed subsequent verification from operational units and intelligence sources.
The Police said efforts were underway to “safely” rescue the victims and restore normalcy to the area.
The Police said the incident generated widespread fear and anxiety, leading the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, to convene a meeting of the State Security Council at the Government House in Kaduna.
During the meeting, some individuals from the affected local government reportedly disputed earlier reports of the abduction, describing them as false, a development the police said created uncertainty and necessitated further verification.
According to the statement, the abduction had earlier been confirmed by the police, but the conflicting accounts led security agencies to exercise caution before making “conclusive” public statements.
The police explained that comments made by the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna were aimed at preventing “unnecessary panic” while investigations were ongoing.
The remarks, the police added, were not a denial but a response pending confirmation of details, such as the identities and number of those affected.
According to the statement, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of additional operational and intelligence assets to the area.
The Police said the response includes the deployment of tactical units, intensified patrols, and targeted search-and-rescue operations.
The Police appealed to the public and the media to rely on official communications for verified information, warning that sensational reporting could “jeopardise ongoing operations or heighten public anxiety.”
ICPC Vows to Continue Probe As Dangote Withdraws Petition Against Ahmed Farouk
Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday, said that Aliko Dangote has withdrawn his petition against Ahmed Farouk, the former head of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum regulator, even as investigations into the allegations continue.
Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, submitted the petition to the ICPC in December 2025 through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, accusing Farouk of corruption and financial impropriety. The petition called for Farouk’s arrest, investigation and prosecution.
In the filing, Dangote alleged that Farouk lived beyond his means as a public official, claiming he spent more than $7 million on the education of his four children in Switzerland over six years without lawful income to support such expenses.
ICPC spokesperson Okor Odey said the withdrawal was communicated in a letter from Dangote’s lawyer. He added that the petition was withdrawn in full and that another law enforcement agency had taken over the case.
However, Odey said the ICPC would proceed with its own investigation despite the withdrawal.
“The petitioner has withdrawn the petition dated 16 December 2025… in its entirety,” the statement said.
“Nevertheless, in line with sections 3(14) and 27(3) of the ICPC Act, investigations have already commenced and are ongoing.”
He said the commission would continue its inquiry in the interest of transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption.
Farouk resigned as chief executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority less than 24 hours after the petition was submitted, following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.
Egbetokun Rejigs Police Hierarchy, Redeploys DIG, 17 CPs
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved a major redeployment of senior officers, posting a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) and 17 Commissioners of Police to key operational departments and State commands across the country in what the Force described as a move to strengthen leadership and service delivery.
According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin, the redeployments are aimed at reinforcing intelligence gathering, improving operational efficiency and enhancing public safety nationwide.
“The deployments are intended to strengthen operational capacity, effective leadership, enhance public safety, and improve service delivery,” Hundeyin said in a Tuesday post on the Nigeria Police Force’s official X handle.
Under the new arrangement, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Usaini Gumel has been assigned to head the Force Intelligence Department, placing him at the centre of the police’s intelligence coordination and analysis.
At the command level, Commissioner of Police Aina Adesola has been posted to Delta State, Umar Mohammed Hajedia to Kebbi State, and Iyamah Daniel Edobor to Bayelsa State, as part of efforts to reinforce leadership in strategic states.
Several commissioners have also been deployed to specialised units and formations.
Osagie John Agans-Irabor was assigned to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit at the FCID Annex in Lagos, while Johnson Ayodeji Babalola will head the Special Enquiries Bureau at the FCID in Abuja. Adepegba K. Adetoye was posted to the Marine Unit at Force Headquarters, Abuja, and Tabitha Bako and Umar Ali Fagge were appointed deputy commandants at the Police Colleges in Kaduna and Ikeja respectively.
Others include Audu Garba Bosso to General Investigation at the FCID Annex in Kaduna, Edwin Esiunnoh Ogbeghagha to Community Policing at Force Headquarters, Arikpo Ofem Ikpi to the Investment Office of the Department of Logistics and Supply, and Cyril Uchenna Obiozo to the Maritime Command in Lagos. Samuel Yerima was named Coordinator of Courses at the Police Staff College, Jos, while Alhaji Mohammed Danlandi was deployed to the X-Squad at the FCID Annex in Kaduna.
Further postings saw Richard Bala Gara assigned to the Inspectorate Department of Training and Development, Lasisi A. Titilola to the Railway Command in Lagos, and Obuagbaka C. John to the Safer Highway Unit in the Department of Operations at Force Headquarters, Abuja.
Egbetoku urged the redeployed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, charging them to draw on their experience to deliver results. He emphasised the need to “uphold professionalism, integrity, and ethical standards” and to ensure strict adherence to the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.
The redeployment comes amid ongoing efforts by the police leadership to reposition the Force for more effective crime prevention, intelligence-led policing and improved engagement with the public.
