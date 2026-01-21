LP: Court Affirms Abure’s Sack, Orders Recognition of Nenadi’s Leadership

Bare 24 hours after denying reports of the abduction of worshippers from three churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the police have reversed their position, admitting that the attack “did occur” and many people were kidnapped.

The police admitted the incident in a Tuesday night statement issued by their spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin. This followed a public condemnation of the police’s initial stance.

Recall that terrorists, loosely referred to as “bandits,” invaded the area on Sunday, 18 January, kidnapping over 160 worshippers.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) told this newspaper that 172 people were initially abducted but nine escaped and the remaining were marched into a nearby forest.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSW-N) explained that the terrorists staged the attack while church services were ongoing.

The statement signed by its spokesperson, Reuben Buhari, listed the affected churches to include the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Albarka Cherubim and Seraphim 1 and Haske Cherubim and Seraphim 2.

Both the Kaduna State government and the police disagreed with CAN, challenging it to present evidence that there was an abduction.

Addressing reporters on Monday after a security meeting with state authorities, the police commissioner in Kaduna, Muhammad Rabiu, described the incident as a “falsehood which is being peddled by conflict entrepreneurs who want to cause chaos in Kaduna State.”

Also the chairperson of Kajuru Local Government, Dauda Madaki, denied the attack, citing local authorities in the area.

But in the Tuesday night statement, the police said their new position on the incident followed subsequent verification from operational units and intelligence sources.

The Police said efforts were underway to “safely” rescue the victims and restore normalcy to the area.

The Police said the incident generated widespread fear and anxiety, leading the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, to convene a meeting of the State Security Council at the Government House in Kaduna.

During the meeting, some individuals from the affected local government reportedly disputed earlier reports of the abduction, describing them as false, a development the police said created uncertainty and necessitated further verification.

According to the statement, the abduction had earlier been confirmed by the police, but the conflicting accounts led security agencies to exercise caution before making “conclusive” public statements.

The police explained that comments made by the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna were aimed at preventing “unnecessary panic” while investigations were ongoing.

The remarks, the police added, were not a denial but a response pending confirmation of details, such as the identities and number of those affected.

According to the statement, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of additional operational and intelligence assets to the area.

The Police said the response includes the deployment of tactical units, intensified patrols, and targeted search-and-rescue operations.

The Police appealed to the public and the media to rely on official communications for verified information, warning that sensational reporting could “jeopardise ongoing operations or heighten public anxiety.”

Premium Times