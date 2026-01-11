Headline
Rivers Impeachment Brouhaha: Wike, Fubara ‘Run’ Abroad to Meet Tinubu
By Eric Elezuo
The fragile peace that sprout out in Rivers State after the six months Emergency Rule declared by President Bola Tinubu, has suddenly collapsed as the two major gladiators; the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike and Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have returned to the war front.
This is as the 26 legislators loyal to the FCT minister have initiated an impeachment proceedings against the sitting governor, Fubara, accusing him of gross misconduct roped in 8-count charges.
The lawmakers during a session on Thursday, presided over by Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, are accusing Fubara and his deputy, Dr. Ngozi Oduh, of gross misconduct.
Observers have said that the day’s proceedings bear the imprimatur of renewed hostilities between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Rrcall that onn December 5, 2025, a horde of the Rivers assembly lawmakers led by the speaker, announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and days later, Fubara formalised his own switch from the PDP to the APC.
By the renewed hostilities, the two feuding personalities are seeking the support of the president, who it is believed can quench the rising tension, to either impeach the Chief Executive or survive the impeachment process.
A report monitored on Businessday Newspaper noted therfore, that President Bola Tinubu has once again intervened in the lingering political crisis between Fubara, and Wike.
According to the paper, quoting credible sources, the President summoned Wike for a crucial meeting abroad over the renewed face-off, which has reignited tensions in the oil-rich state, even as the president is still holidaying abroad.
The paper also The Punch, said a top presidential source disclosed on Saturday that the meeting is expected to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Tinubu will be heading after a brief stay in France.
“The President must see the danger in what Wike is doing. I am aware he has summoned him to a meeting in Dubai. Barring any last-minute change, they are expected to meet abroad. Wike cannot impeach Fubara; the President will call him to order,” the source said.
The source added that Wike’s recent actions constituted an affront to the President and could potentially trigger unrest in the Niger Delta.
“If you say you want to sack the first Ijaw man to be governor, are you not sending the Ijaw people back to the creeks? That will have attendant effects on the economy, and the President will not allow that to happen,” he warned.
According to reports, tension heightened on Thursday after 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to Wike, initiated fresh impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.
The impeachment notice, read by Majority Leader, Major Jack, during plenary presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, contained seven allegations of gross misconduct against the governor.
These include the demolition of the Assembly complex, extra-budgetary spending, and refusal to comply with a Supreme Court ruling on legislative financial autonomy.
Deputy Governor Odu was accused of “reckless and unconstitutional spending of public funds” and “obstructing the Assembly from performing its duties.”
Speaker Amaewhule described the impeachment move as “good and in the interest of Rivers State,” accusing Fubara of undermining the Assembly by failing to present the 2026 budget.
The latest move mirrors the earlier impeachment crisis that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers in March 2025.
Despite Tinubu’s earlier mediation, the fragile peace between Wike and Fubara collapsed just months after the end of the six-month emergency rule.
Wike accused Fubara of reneging on their post-truce agreements, while Fubara fired subtle jabs at his predecessor.
A senior aide to the President told reporters that Tinubu was aware of the escalating situation but declined to confirm any planned meeting with Wike.
“Only Wike or his aides can say if there is any scheduled meeting between him and the President,” the official said.
However, a senior APC official confirmed that national leaders of the party planned to meet Tinubu when he returns to Nigeria to discuss the growing discontent over Wike’s conduct.
“Some of our leaders believe Wike should have respected the President and the party because Fubara is now one of our governors,” the official said. “Even if he won’t get a second term, he should be allowed to complete his tenure.”
Meanwhile, Wike has been touring Rivers local councils, soliciting and accepting approvals from loyalists just as Fubara has asked for calm from members while they wait on the president.
Atiku Will Not Withdraw for Anyone, ADC Ticket Must Be Earned in Open Contest – Paul Ibe
Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has insisted that neither Atiku nor any other aspirant in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) opposition coalition will step aside, stressing that the party’s presidential ticket must be earned through a transparent and competitive process.
Speaking in an interview with ARISE News on Wednesday, Ibe said calls for Atiku to withdraw from the race undermine democratic principles and play into what he described as the ruling All Progressives Congress’ alleged plan to weaken opposition politics.
“Inclusiveness is the essence of democracy. The ADC remains committed to an open, transparent and competitive process for choosing its flag bearer. Any call for Atiku Abubakar to step aside is a betrayal of the Nigerian people,” he said.
Ibe accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of interfering in the internal affairs of opposition parties, alleging an agenda to impose a one-party state on Nigeria.
“The Tinubu-led administration should be focused on governance — security, the economy, the welfare of Nigerians — but instead, they are dabbling into opposition politics. That is dangerous for democracy,” he said.
He dismissed claims that Atiku dominates the ADC, describing such narratives as “mischief.”
“Atiku Abubakar is just a member of the ADC. Yes, he is a leader, a former vice president, but he is not the only leader. There are leaders across the country, and he is working with them to build party structures,” Ibe said.
According to him, the party’s current priority is grassroots mobilisation, not ticket permutations.
“Talking about who gets the ticket now is putting the cart before the horse. A house without pillars will collapse. The ADC is building structures — ward, local government, state — and that is where the focus should be.”
On speculation about possible compromises with other aspirants such as Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, Ibe said no discussion has taken place regarding relinquishing the presidential ticket.
“There has been no conversation whatsoever about stepping down for anyone. Their preoccupation is building a robust alternative platform capable of giving the APC a run for its money.”
Addressing reports of alliances involving figures outside the ADC, including Rabiu Kwankwaso and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibe said such talks were external to the party.
“Rabiu Kwankwaso is not a member of the ADC. Whatever discussions are happening are outside the party. But the ADC is expanding, reaching out, and more people will come on board.”
He maintained that the ADC leadership has ruled out automatic tickets, insisting the process will not be dictated by external forces.
“The party has made it clear: no automatic tickets. The outcome of the primaries will be determined by party members, not outside influence.”
Responding to questions about Atiku’s age and repeated presidential bids, Ibe rejected suggestions that the former vice president should step aside to mentor successors.
“Age has nothing to do with leadership. Atiku has mentored governors, lawmakers and public servants over the years. He is patriotic, passionate, and deeply committed to Nigeria.”
He added:
“If you analyse his blood, you will find Nigeria in it. Nobody has been more prepared to govern than Atiku Abubakar.”
Ibe also alleged that Nigeria’s last two presidential elections were rigged, arguing that Atiku’s defeats were not a reflection of public trust.
“The elections of 2019 and 2023 were rigged. This is not about trust; it is about institutions failing Nigerians.”
On fears that opposition divisions could again hand victory to the ruling party in 2027, Ibe said opposition leaders had learned from past mistakes.
“This is not about personal ambition. It is a call to national duty. Leaders understand what is at stake and have learned from 2023.”
He further alleged attempts by the ruling party to infiltrate and destabilise the ADC.
“The Tinubu camp does not want an opposition. They are funding court cases and using state resources to undermine the ADC, but the party is taking steps to ensure they fail.”
However, Ibe said some details could not be disclosed publicly.
“There are things I cannot share on camera, but the leadership and stakeholders are fully aware.”
Asked what would happen if Atiku loses the ADC primary, Ibe said his principal would accept the outcome.
“Atiku Abubakar will submit himself to the process and support whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the ADC.”
2027: Dele Momodu Warns Against Introduction of ‘Aggression and Rambunctiousness’ into ADC
Veteran Journalist and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief Dele Momodu, has cautioned the party against repeating internal conflicts similar to those experienced in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that some groups are introducing ‘aggression and rambunctiousness into a fledgling cooperation’.
In a post on X, Momodu recalled the 2025 gathering in Abuja, where opposition parties coalesced around ADC to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
He wrote: “I was most elated hearing these beautiful words. I was happy to see an Army veteran and General David Mark as Chairman, knowing he would brook no nonsense. But in recent time, some groups have introduced aggression and rambunctiousness into a fledgling cooperation. How can a coalition work if some groups insist they must produce the top ticket by donation and coronation, without election or persuasion?”
Momodu warned that ADC must enforce discipline before internal disagreements escalate, citing how former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, consolidated power within the PDP.
“ADC should be a party of love and not a Fuji house of commotion,” he said.
The warning coincides with renewed clarifications from the Obidient Movement Worldwide, which has emphasised that former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, who recently defected from the Labour Party to the ADC, will not serve as a vice-presidential candidate to any politician, asserting that its support is exclusively for his emergence as Nigeria’s president in 2027.
“Everybody that was in that particular coalition contributed to that particular coalition with their hard-earned money. Nobody owns that political party, please, and please, don’t get it wrong,” Yunusa said.
He described Obi as a candidate capable of delivering what the Obidient Movement calls a “moral solution” to Nigeria’s leadership challenges, highlighting policy priorities including economic discipline, national security, and sustainable fuel subsidies. Yunusa also outlined Obi’s approach to foreign relations, saying, “The people of Nigeria are the ones that Mr Peter Obi will interface with as a gentleman. And then he will also link up with the international community to ensure that they’ve got that particular respect they desire.”
Addressing criticisms over Obi’s political mobility, Yunusa said structural challenges within the Labour Party necessitated his defection to ADC. “Forces in power deliberately undermined the party’s functionality. If your house is being deliberately set on fire, would you remain inside it? There was a calculated attempt to destroy what was being built,” he said.
Yunusa said that Obi’s decision to join ADC followed consultations with a broad coalition of groups seeking national reform. “Ordinarily, Peter Obi would flow with the people who are calling for him,” he said, noting that young Nigerians involved in the process are “the deciders” of his political trajectory.
The Obidient Movement has committed to following a transparent ADC presidential primary and stated it will act collectively with Obi should the process be compromised, signalling continued vigilance over party discipline and coalition cohesion.
As Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections, Obi’s positioning within ADC, alongside warnings from figures like Momodu, underscores the ongoing tension between coalition building, party discipline, and the ambitions of influential political actors in the opposition landscape.
Additional info: The Guardian
2027: Why Atiku, Obi Must Collaborate
By Eric Elezuo
The coming of former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, to the coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC), may be seen as one of the best things to happen to the coalition since its formation earlier in 2025. Obi’s declaration on December 31, 2025 was the icing on the cake as the quest to topple the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government come 2027 gets thicker and more realistic.
Peter Obi did not just defect to the ADC, he came with a retinue of loyalists among whom are senators and representatives not fewer than eight from the Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the ever vociferous Obidient Movement, including the very outspoken Aisha Yesufu.
The former governor’s movement to the ADC brings to past the all expected bridging of the gap as top political juggernauts including Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola and a host of other democrats are in the party already.
Though their defections have not been formerly announced on the floor of the National Assembly, those that defected with Obi among rep members are Afamefuna Ogene (Ogbaru Federal Constituency), Oby Orogbu (Awka North/Awka South Federal Constituency), and Harris Okonkwo (Idemili North/Idemili South Federal Constituency).
Others are Emeka Godwin (Onitsha North/Onitsha South Federal Constituency) and George Ozodinobi (Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency).
Also in the list is Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, formerly of APGA, who is known for his penchant for speaking truth to power.
But one major issue on the ground that must be resolved on time is the issue of who gets what in the party, especially the all-important presidential candidacy of the party, which Atiku and Obi are very much interested in. Peter Obi has variously expressed his intention to contest the presidency in 2027, just as Atiku on August 25, 2025 declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2027. The allies and loyalists of both politicians have at various official and unofficial fora been canvassing for the acceptance of their principals as party flagbearearers.
What is worrying however, is that the body language and statements from the politicians themselves, their political allies and loyalists have expressed a stand that appears that no one is willing to stand down for the other, at least as at today. Many others believe that only a credible primary election would assuage all and sundry if push comes to shove.
As a result, while the coming together of the political heavyweights has obviously boosted the party’s and coalition’s political strength, it could also spell its doom if gentlemanly agreement and responsible collaboration are not harnessed as the road to 2027 becomes more visible.
Obi, while joining the ADC in Enugu on Wednesday, called on Nigerians and opposition groups to come together under a broad national coalition to “rescue Nigeria from poverty, disunity and democratic decline.”
Explaining his reasons for leaving the LP for the ADC, Obi stated “This decision is guided solely by patriotism and national interest. I now respectfully call on my political associates, the Obidient Movement and opposition leaders across the country to join this broad national coalition under the African Democratic Congress. History will not forgive silence in moments of national peril,” he said.
In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday night, Obi said three serving senators and several members of the Federal House of Representatives were present at his defection ceremony, signalling their readiness to join the party.
He said, “Notable senators present included Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, and Gilbert Nnaji. Additionally, we had prominent political figures such as High Chief Ben Obi, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Chief Ralph Nwosu, and others, alongside various members of the Federal House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly, as well as community leaders.”
Acknowledging the defections, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Obi’s formal defection had boosted the party’s momentum.
“Obi’s defection has given traction to the ADC, and we are expecting more quality politicians like him to join us. Others should make up their minds on time.
“We are expecting more lawmakers and other political bigwigs. Discussions are ongoing with them, and the engagements have been positive so far. We are expecting them in the next few weeks,” Abdullahi said.
Atiku, on his own part, on Monday, 24 November 2025, during a high-profile membership card collection ceremony in Yola, Adamawa State, marking a major realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, noted that “Now I have picked my membership card of the ADC. Now, the real opposition has begun. We will work in concert with other leaders of the opposition and Nigerians to chase the APC out of government.”
He stressed that his intention was not about personal ambition, but the need to rescue Nigerians from the shackles of economic policies that have consistently impoverished Nigerians in the last 10 years, especially the last 2 and half years under Bola Tinubu.
Both Atiku and Obi has expressed intention to go for only one term in office just as the third force in the coalition, former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has also pointed. Amaechi, who joined the ADC in July, confirmed on August 28 that he would seek the party’s presidential ticket.
With Atiku, Amaechi, and Obi all expressing their intentions to run, the onus to an extent lies on the collaboration of the Atiku and Obi to steer the direction of the party because a good number of followers seem to toe their lines as at today.
Presently, the two frontline leaders are yet to agree on who steps down for the other so that a formidable could be forged against Tinubu and his APC family.
“Failure to forge a formidable force before the electioneering activities get deeply underway, the coalition risks losing out to Tinubu, and if each of them (Atiku and Obi) decides to go about it on their own, the result will favour Tinubu.
“So if these people have the interest of Nigerians, who wish to see better days, at heart, they must realize the need to jettison selfish interest and align heavily behind one of the individuals, and maximally campaign and support him to victory.
Meanwhile, the camps of the opposing sides continue to canvass seriously for their principals, stressing copious reasons they must be allowed to fly the ADC presidential flag in 2027.
For veteran journalists, Chief Dele Momodu, a staunch supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, it is only a strong politician of northern extraction that can wrest power from Tinubu.
He observed that Tinubu has lo ked the south to his advantage, and therefore, the coalition needsa northerner, who has the capacity to lock down the north to give Tinubu a run for his money. He insisted that only Atiku, who is politically and entrepreneurially exposed, could muster such capacity.
“There’s no sentiment to it,” he observed.
Also speaking, the Obidient National Leader Yunusa Tanko, who is also a strong ally of Peter Obi, emphasised that Obi’s major aim of joining the ADC was to get the party’s presidential ticket, as his defection would continue to attract a wave of Nigerians to the party.
He also dismissed concerns that defections by governors in the South-East could weaken Obi’s electoral strength ahead of 2027, describing the former Anambra State governor as a popular candidate capable of outperforming his 2023 showing.
“As far as I’m concerned, he is a popular candidate. He will definitely be able to attract more than what he had in 2023,” he stated.
He argued that electoral outcomes were driven more by the people than by political officeholders, saying, “People want change, genuine change that can translate into good leadership in this country, and Obi represents that.”
Tanko added that governors could not determine voting patterns on their own, as the votes would come from the people, whom he claimed wanted Obi as their next leader.
Observers from across divides have called for both Obi and Atiku’s handlers to resist attacking each of the aspirants so as to still have a United front irrespective of who emerges as the flag bearer at the end of the day.
“I think the campaign language of both sides must not be hinged on attacks or derogatory languages against the other since need the other even after an eventual primary if need be. Consistent attacks against the internal opposition may spell doom for the ADC at the final election. So, the word is caution for both sides.
“The truth rains that Nigerians are desirous of removing the Tinubu administration, but cannot do it without coordinated and collaborative relationship between Obi and his Obidients and Atiku and his followers.
“I also believe that the fact that Obi has finally and officially joined the ADC, and with his retinue of followers, is a clear indication that he is willing to participate on a level playing ground, either to shift ground for Atiku or concede defeat in a transparently conducted primaries,” a political analyst told The Boss.
So while the nation awaits the official kickoff of the political season, it is imperative that the gladiators know when to brandish their swords, and when to sheath them.
The parties have also been told that another reason they must collaborate is that the Tinubu government will come after them, and the election, with every weapon within their arsenal to ensure that they did not compete on a favorable ground. So a united force, will surely neutralize whatever strategy the ruling party will spring up.
“If Atiku and Obi consider Nigerians, and jettison whatever selfish interest that may crop up on their minds, the Tinubu government will fall like a pack of cards come 2027,” the analyst concluded
