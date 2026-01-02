Friday Sermon: Origin of Life: Failure of Scientific Explanations

By Babatunde Jose

Can science explain the origin of life? The origin of life is enmeshed in so many hypotheses, theories, conjectures, speculations and propositions that, in an attempt to exclude the contribution of God, there has been no headway. They even say it’s an accidental phenomenon which cannot be explained.

The study of the origin of life is a very active research area in which important progress is being made, although the consensus among scientists is that none of the current hypotheses has thus far been confirmed. The origin of life on Earth stands as one of the great mysteries of science. Various answers have been proposed, all of which remain unverified. In an attempt to find solutions to the mystery of life and find out if we are alone in the galaxy, we will need to better understand what geochemical conditions nurtured the first life forms.

The earliest solid evidence for life is found in stromatolitic formations in Western Australia and South Africa, dated as 3.5 billion years old. However, evidence may yet be found that life was present on Earth more than 3.5 billion years ago.

Phillip Johnson is known as the father of intelligent design, the idea in its current form appeared in the 1980s, and Johnson adopted and developed it after Darwinian evolution came up short, in his view, in explaining how all organisms, including humans, came into being.

The Haldane-Oparin theory on the origin of life was tested to a limited extent by two American chemists, Harold Urey and Stanley Miller. They successfully produced organic molecules from some of the inorganic components thought to have been necessary for the appearance of life, the prebiotic phase. But they did not succeed in creating life.

The origin of life on Earth (and possibly on other planets) is said to be the result of the chemical evolution of the universe. Generations of stars have enriched the interstellar medium (ISM) with atomic elements that can form simple molecules even in the exotic conditions found in outer space.

Origin of life is also called biogenesis, protobiogenesis and biopoiesis. There is significant scientific evidence that life originated from a single source. Two major lines of evidence involve RNA and the shape of amino acids. All cells use ribosomes and transfer RNA (tRNA) to synthesize proteins from chains of amino acids. This process is very similar in all living organisms.

But, what is the real origin of life? Life is coeternal with matter and has no beginning; life arrived on Earth at the time of Earth’s origin or shortly thereafter it is assumed. Life arose on the early Earth by a series of progressive chemical reactions. Such reactions may have been likely or may have required one or more highly improbable chemical events. And it gets complicated from there.

The most accepted theory on the origin of life is the theory of biochemical evolution. The modern theory is also known as “chemical theory” or theory of primary abiogenesis. In the modern theory, the hypothesis of abiogenesis was proposed with a condition that the non-living materials can give rise to life in the condition of primitive earth.

The scientific theories of the origin of life therefore include Spontaneous origin; that Life may have evolved from non-living matter as association with prebiotic molecules under primitive earth conditions, became more and more complex. This theory suggests that life could come from nonliving things, decaying and rotting matter like straw, mud, etc.

Other theories are the panspermia theory, the theory that life began in ice, the theory that life began in clay, the “RNA world” theory of the origin of life, the Oparin-Haldane theory of the origin of life, and the theory that life began in deep-sea vents.

Evidence for the panspermia theory includes the fact that some living things have survived, even after 1.5 years mounted outside the International Space Station– in one case 100% of the bacterial endospores placed in Mars-type conditions were viable – still capable of life, in other words. A quarter of the experiment’s tobacco seeds survived to be grown as plants back on Earth.

The idea that life can flourish only under terrestrial conditions has been made obsolete by research. It is a mistake to believe that life cannot exist without water and oxygen. Even on our own earth there are forms of life that need no oxygen. They are called anaerobic bacteria. A given amount of oxygen acts like poison on them. Why should there not be higher forms of life that do not need oxygen?

Scientific investigation, concentrated on our earth until very recently, has praised this world of ours as the ideal planet. It is not too hot and not too cold; it has plenty of water; there are unlimited quantities of oxygen; organic processes constantly rejuvenate nature.

In fact, the assumption that life can exist and develop only on a planet like the earth is untenable. It is estimated that 2,000,000 different species of living creatures live on the earth. Of these—this again is an estimate—1,200,000 are “known” scientifically. And among these forms of life known to science there are still a few thousand that ought not to be able to live at all according to current ideas!

In the light of current scientific research, the premises for life must be thought out and tested anew. For example, one would think that highly radioactive water would not support life. But there are actually some kinds of bacteria which can adapt themselves to the lethal water that surrounds nuclear reactors. An experiment carried out by biologist Dr. Sanford Siegel sounds eerie. He re-created the atmospheric conditions of Jupiter in his laboratory and bred bacteria and mites in this atmosphere, which share none of the prerequisites we have hitherto laid down for ‘life’. Ammonia, methane, and hydrogen did not kill them. The experiments by Dr. Howard Hinton and Dr. Blum, Bristol University entomologists, had equally startling results.

We also know of bacteria that live in volcanoes, of others that eat stone, and some that produce iron. The forest of question marks grows.

Experiments are going on at many research centers. New proof that life is by no means bound to the prerequisites for life on our planet are constantly accumulating. For centuries the world appeared to revolve around the laws and conditions that govern life on earth. This conviction distorted and blurred our way of looking at things; it put blinkers on scientific investigators, who unhesitatingly accepted our standards and systems of thought when viewing the universe.

“Have not those who disbelieved known that the heavens and the earth were one connected entity, then We separated them?…” (Quran 21:30)

Dr. Alfred Kroner is one of the world’s renowned geologists. He is Professor of Geology and the Chairman of the Department of Geology at the Institute of Geosciences, Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany. He said: “Thinking where Muhammad came from . . . I think it is almost impossible that he could have known about things like the common origin of the universe, because scientists have only found out within the last few years, with very complicated and advanced technological methods, that this is the case.”

The Quran’s narrative of the creation of the universe is rich with detail, symbolism, and profound insights. It speaks to the majesty and power of God as the Creator, the ordered and purposeful nature of the cosmos, and the intricate interconnections of all living things. For believers, these verses provide a source of awe and inspiration. It encourages a deeper appreciation of the universe and its Creator.

Through its timeless wisdom, the Quran continues to inspire exploration and understanding. It invites humanity to reflect on the origins of existence and our place within the grand tapestry of creation.

The Quran contains numerous verses that highlight Allah’s creation, emphasizing His power, wisdom, and the signs of His existence in the universe. On the Creation of the Heavens and the Earth: “Indeed, in the creation of the heavens and the earth and the alternation of the night and the day are signs for those of understanding.” (Surah Al-Imran 3:190). This verse encourages reflection on the natural world as a testament to Allah’s existence and power.

On His ability to create: “Is not He, Who created the heavens and the earth Able to create the like of them? Yes, indeed! He is the All-Knowing Supreme Creator.” (Surah Yaseen 36:81). This verse emphasizes Allah’s omnipotence in creation.

“Indeed, in the creation of the heavens and the earth, and the alternation of night and day, are signs for people of understanding.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:164) Highlights the importance of recognizing the signs of Allah in the natural world.

“And We did not create the heavens and the earth and whatever is between them in play.” (Surah Al-Anbiya 21:16). This verse indicates that creation is intentional and serves a greater purpose.

“And certainly did We create man out of clay and then We made him a sperm-drop in a firm lodging. Then We made the sperm-drop a clinging clot, and We made the clot a lump [of flesh], and We made out of that lump bones and clothed the bones with flesh; then We developed out of it another creation.” (Surah Al-Mu’minun 23:12-14). This verse describes the stages of human creation, illustrating Allah’s intricate design.

These verses collectively emphasize that the universe and everything within it is a deliberate creation of Allah, filled with signs that invite reflection and understanding. They serve as reminders of His power, wisdom, and the purpose behind creation, encouraging believers to contemplate the world around them and recognize the signs of their Creator.

Rabbana afrigh ‘alaina sabran wa thabbit aqdamana wansurna ‘alal-qawmil-kafirin. Our Lord! Bestow on us endurance, make our foothold sure, and give us help against the disbelieving folk (Quran 2:250)

Barka Juma’at and Happy New Year. May the New year usher in tremendous good for us all and greater reflection of our position in the scheme of Allah’s purpose. May we luxuriate in greater happiness and good health, Amen.