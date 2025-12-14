OAU: MicCom Institutes Financial Awards for Best Graduating Student, Producing Dept

By Eric Elezuo

Makers of fine quality cables and wires, MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, has instituted an annual financial awards to reward the best graduating student, and the department that produces the best graduating student in the Faculty of Technology of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The awards take off with immediate effect.

The revelation was made by the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, while delivering a speech during the 49th Convocation Ceremony of the institution, held at the school’s Amphitheater.

Speaking before a crowd of graduands, academic and non-academic staff, dignitaries and the general public, an elated Bamire announced that the award is instituted in honour of Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, co-founder of MicCom Cables and Wires, and mother of the present Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Olubukola Adubi.

“MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has instituted an Annual Financial Award in honour of Engr. (Mrs) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, for the Best Overall Graduating Student (BOGS) in the Faculty of Technology (One Million Naira) and the sum of Ten Million Naira to the Department where the BOGS emerges in the Faculty of Technology.

“This award celebrates exceptional students and the invaluable role of their department in shaping and fostering the future of Engineering and Technology.

“The award is to be presented annually during the University Graduation Ceremony starting this year, 2025. This is to empower the next generation of engineers,” VC Bamire said.

Mrs Ponnle, a certified engineer, died in October 2012 at the age of 68.

This year’s awards were quickly presented to the 2025 winner, Amuke Sunday, who emerged the overall graduating student, while his department, Computer Science and Engineering carted away the N10 million grant.

The CEO of MicCom, Mrs Adubi, was on hand to make the presentations, supported by members of the academic community.