News
OAU: MicCom Institutes Financial Awards for Best Graduating Student, Producing Dept
By Eric Elezuo
Makers of fine quality cables and wires, MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, has instituted an annual financial awards to reward the best graduating student, and the department that produces the best graduating student in the Faculty of Technology of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The awards take off with immediate effect.
The revelation was made by the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, while delivering a speech during the 49th Convocation Ceremony of the institution, held at the school’s Amphitheater.
Speaking before a crowd of graduands, academic and non-academic staff, dignitaries and the general public, an elated Bamire announced that the award is instituted in honour of Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, co-founder of MicCom Cables and Wires, and mother of the present Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Olubukola Adubi.
“MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has instituted an Annual Financial Award in honour of Engr. (Mrs) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, for the Best Overall Graduating Student (BOGS) in the Faculty of Technology (One Million Naira) and the sum of Ten Million Naira to the Department where the BOGS emerges in the Faculty of Technology.
“This award celebrates exceptional students and the invaluable role of their department in shaping and fostering the future of Engineering and Technology.
“The award is to be presented annually during the University Graduation Ceremony starting this year, 2025. This is to empower the next generation of engineers,” VC Bamire said.
Mrs Ponnle, a certified engineer, died in October 2012 at the age of 68.
This year’s awards were quickly presented to the 2025 winner, Amuke Sunday, who emerged the overall graduating student, while his department, Computer Science and Engineering carted away the N10 million grant.
The CEO of MicCom, Mrs Adubi, was on hand to make the presentations, supported by members of the academic community.
News
N150m Spiritual Intercession Demand: Power Minister Adelabu Petitions DSS Against Primate Ayodele
The Minister of Power, Mr. Bayo Adelabu, has accused Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, of blackmail and attempting to extort N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to make him governor of Oyo state.
Adelabu, a former governorship candidate, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo governorship election.
In a petition dated October 13, 2025, signed by Bolaji Tunji, the minister’s special adviser on strategic communications and media relations, to the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adelabu accused Ayodele of making false prophecies intended to malign his reputation after he rebuffed all efforts from the cleric, who allegedly demanded a huge sum of money and expensive spiritual items.
In a series of text messages between Ayodele and Adelabu, seen by TheCable, the cleric asked the minister to bring 24 APC flags for prayers. The cleric also demanded 1,000 pieces of saxophones/trumpets, with the least expensive Nigerian fairly-used grade costing a total of N50 million and the imported grade-one from China at N130 million in total.
Ayodele asked Adelabu to bring the items by April 1. He later extended the grace till April 4.
“Sir, I don’t do this, but because of the love I have for you,” the primate wrote.
The cleric told the minister that what he was doing was based on instruction given to him by God. Ayodele repeatedly told the minister that he would rule Oyo state.
”I have divine advice for you sir, which can help a lot sir, kindly pick my call,” a part of the text message read.
”Do vigil and the angel of God is coming to hear request by 1am…I don’t want you to lose the coming election. That is why I’m following the instructions.”
In response, the minister told the cleric that he could not afford the expensive items.
After the incident, Ayodele, while speaking in his church, said Adelabu had failed and would not become Oyo governor.
In some video clips seen by TheCable, Ayodele said Adelabu had made mistakes and his message to the minister was a “warning from God”.
The cleric dared the minister to arrest or sue him.
TheCable
News
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has died. He was 60 years.
The deputy governor reportedly collapsed in his office in Yenagoa on Thursday, December 11, 2025, around 1:30 p.m., and was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.
He was admitted into the hospital’s emergency department and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where efforts to revive him ultimately failed.
Ewhrudjakpo’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, confirmed the death, but declined to provide further details. Hospital sources stated that despite prompt medical attention, the deputy governor could not be revived.
Born on September 5, 1965, Ewhrudjakpo had served as Bayelsa State’s deputy governor since 2020.
News
Awujale: Fusengbuwa Ruling House Rejects Kwam 1’s Application
By Eric Elezuo
The application filed in by juju music maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also known by many aliases including KWAM 1 and K1 de Ultimate to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House for eligibility consideration towards contesting the Awujale stool, has been declared null and void, and rejected.
In a letter, dated December 11, 2025, and signed by six leading members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, led by the Chairman, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, and titled, Re: Submission of Completed Fusengbuwa Ruling House Members Particulars and Linkage Form, the Ruling House while acknowledging receipt of Ayinde Marshal’s application, noted that there were obvious discrepancies that suggest the renowned singer is not qualified for consideration.
Beyond the fact that the House discovered that the application letter was pre-signed, and certified by a ‘purported family head’, other matters presented to ensure that the House rejected the application. They include:
The form was not signed by the authorized representative (family head) of your purported family unit head
Omoba Adetayo Abayomi Oduneye Eruobodo is not a registered member of the Jadiara Royal House, and therefore, has no locus standi to sign any linkage form in behalf of the family…and
Our investigation has not revealed any proof of your membership of the Jadiara Royal House, and indeed that of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.
Consequent upon the above, the House declared his application null and void, and threw it out.
“Consequently, the completed linkage lineage form is hereby declared null, void and of no consequence. For the avoidance of doubt, your claim to the membership of Fusengbuwa Ruling House is rejected and the completed form is of no consequence,” the letter concluded.
Recall that KWAM 1 had a few days ago, formally notified the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of his intention to be considered for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.
He had claimed that his lineage qualifies him to present himself for consideration, in line with established tradition.
However, the rejection as prompted in the Fusengbuwa Ruling House’s letter, may have signaled the end of KWAM 1’s quest to replace the Awujale of ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who passed away in July 2025.
