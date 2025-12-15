Accord Party Reaffirms Adeleke As Osun Guber Candidate

The Chairman of Accord Party in Osun State, Pastor Babalola Akande, says the only legally recognised candidate of the party for the 2026 governorship election in the is Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Akande made the clarification against the backdrop of primaries conducted on Sunday by another faction of the Accord Party in Osogbo.

He described the primaries conducted by the factional Accord Party as an unlawful political charade, orchestrated by the opposition.

“Let it be stated clearly, categorically, and without equivocation that all the actors being named in the fictitious primary, are not members of our party.

“Some of them were expelled from the party since 2018 for alleged fraud and other acts inimical to the unity, discipline, and progress of the party.

“Such a character or any other in his shoes, therefore, possess no authority whatsoever; moral, political, or legal, to convene, announce, or participate in any activity conducted in the name of the Accord Party,” he said.

He said the party is not disturbed by crude impersonation and political mischief, stating that the public should, however, know the impersonators are affiliates of the opposition, acting as proxies to undermine the popularity of Adeleke.

“Let me state with absolute finality that Adeleke is the duly nominated and lawful governorship candidate of the Accord in Osun.

“This position is incontestable, irreversible, and firmly grounded in law, haven emerged through due process in accordance with the Constitution of the Accord, the Electoral Act 2022, and established judicial precedents.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Accord hereby issues a formal and stern warning to all concerned.

“Under the Electoral Act 2022, only recognised political parties acting through their duly constituted organs can lawfully conduct congresses or primary elections, after giving proper notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Any primary conducted outside this framework is illegal, null, void, and of no legal consequence whatsoever,” he said.

He said any individual parading himself as a candidate of the Accord without lawful nomination would be committing a clear act of impersonation and electoral fraud, which is actionable both under the Electoral Act 2022 and relevant provisions of the Criminal Code and Penal laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that Adeleke remained the sole and legally recognised governorship candidate of the Accord in Osun, noting that “no parallel structure, impersonator, and contrived spectacle can alter legal reality”.

He urged residents to ignore the distractions, which he said, were the handiwork of politically displaced actors.

A factional Accord Party in Osun, on Sunday, announced Mr. Clement Bamigbola as its 2026 governorship candidate.

