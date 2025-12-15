News
Accord Party Reaffirms Adeleke As Osun Guber Candidate
The Chairman of Accord Party in Osun State, Pastor Babalola Akande, says the only legally recognised candidate of the party for the 2026 governorship election in the is Governor Ademola Adeleke.
Akande made the clarification against the backdrop of primaries conducted on Sunday by another faction of the Accord Party in Osogbo.
He described the primaries conducted by the factional Accord Party as an unlawful political charade, orchestrated by the opposition.
“Let it be stated clearly, categorically, and without equivocation that all the actors being named in the fictitious primary, are not members of our party.
“Some of them were expelled from the party since 2018 for alleged fraud and other acts inimical to the unity, discipline, and progress of the party.
“Such a character or any other in his shoes, therefore, possess no authority whatsoever; moral, political, or legal, to convene, announce, or participate in any activity conducted in the name of the Accord Party,” he said.
He said the party is not disturbed by crude impersonation and political mischief, stating that the public should, however, know the impersonators are affiliates of the opposition, acting as proxies to undermine the popularity of Adeleke.
“Let me state with absolute finality that Adeleke is the duly nominated and lawful governorship candidate of the Accord in Osun.
“This position is incontestable, irreversible, and firmly grounded in law, haven emerged through due process in accordance with the Constitution of the Accord, the Electoral Act 2022, and established judicial precedents.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Accord hereby issues a formal and stern warning to all concerned.
“Under the Electoral Act 2022, only recognised political parties acting through their duly constituted organs can lawfully conduct congresses or primary elections, after giving proper notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“Any primary conducted outside this framework is illegal, null, void, and of no legal consequence whatsoever,” he said.
He said any individual parading himself as a candidate of the Accord without lawful nomination would be committing a clear act of impersonation and electoral fraud, which is actionable both under the Electoral Act 2022 and relevant provisions of the Criminal Code and Penal laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
He said that Adeleke remained the sole and legally recognised governorship candidate of the Accord in Osun, noting that “no parallel structure, impersonator, and contrived spectacle can alter legal reality”.
He urged residents to ignore the distractions, which he said, were the handiwork of politically displaced actors.
A factional Accord Party in Osun, on Sunday, announced Mr. Clement Bamigbola as its 2026 governorship candidate.
NAN
News
Gowon is Not Dead, in Good Health, Aide Debunks Death Rumour
Adeyeye Ajayi, Personal Assistant to former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has dismissed recent rumours on social media purporting the death of the ex-leader.
Ajayi described the rumour as false and misleading.
In a statement released on Sunday, Ajayi called on the public to disregard the reports, emphasizing that they are baseless and misleading. He stressed that the rumours only serve to create unnecessary panic and confusion among Nigerians.
He assured that General Gowon is in good health and continues to live an active life. He highlighted that the former Head of State has been attending public functions and engaging with various social and national initiatives.
Ajayi further described General Gowon as a continued voice of reason in Nigeria, noting his ongoing contributions to national dialogue and development.
He urged Nigerians to focus on credible news sources, and exercise caution before sharing unverified information online.
Social media platforms in recent days have seen multiple posts claiming that the 90-year-old ex-leader had passed away. Analysts and observers have warned that such false reports can cause unnecessary anxiety and undermine public trust in information.
Ajayi concluded by urging the public to celebrate the legacy and life of General Gowon while dismissing any unverified reports about his health. He reiterated that the former head of state remains active, healthy, and committed to supporting initiatives for Nigeria’s growth and progress.
News
OAU: MicCom Institutes Financial Awards for Best Graduating Student, Producing Dept
By Eric Elezuo
Makers of fine quality cables and wires, MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, has instituted an annual financial awards to reward the best graduating student, and the department that produces the best graduating student in the Faculty of Technology of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The awards take off with immediate effect.
The revelation was made by the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, while delivering a speech during the 49th Convocation Ceremony of the institution, held at the school’s Amphitheater.
Speaking before a crowd of graduands, academic and non-academic staff, dignitaries and the general public, an elated Bamire announced that the award is instituted in honour of Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, co-founder of MicCom Cables and Wires, and mother of the present Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Olubukola Adubi.
“MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has instituted an Annual Financial Award in honour of Engr. (Mrs) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, for the Best Overall Graduating Student (BOGS) in the Faculty of Technology (One Million Naira) and the sum of Ten Million Naira to the Department where the BOGS emerges in the Faculty of Technology.
“This award celebrates exceptional students and the invaluable role of their department in shaping and fostering the future of Engineering and Technology.
“The award is to be presented annually during the University Graduation Ceremony starting this year, 2025. This is to empower the next generation of engineers,” VC Bamire said.
Mrs Ponnle, a certified engineer, died in October 2012 at the age of 68.
This year’s awards were quickly presented to the 2025 winner, Amuke Sunday, who emerged the overall graduating student, while his department, Computer Science and Engineering carted away the N10 million grant.
The CEO of MicCom, Mrs Adubi, was on hand to make the presentations, supported by members of the academic community.
News
N150m Spiritual Intercession Demand: Power Minister Adelabu Petitions DSS Against Primate Ayodele
The Minister of Power, Mr. Bayo Adelabu, has accused Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, of blackmail and attempting to extort N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to make him governor of Oyo state.
Adelabu, a former governorship candidate, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo governorship election.
In a petition dated October 13, 2025, signed by Bolaji Tunji, the minister’s special adviser on strategic communications and media relations, to the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adelabu accused Ayodele of making false prophecies intended to malign his reputation after he rebuffed all efforts from the cleric, who allegedly demanded a huge sum of money and expensive spiritual items.
In a series of text messages between Ayodele and Adelabu, seen by TheCable, the cleric asked the minister to bring 24 APC flags for prayers. The cleric also demanded 1,000 pieces of saxophones/trumpets, with the least expensive Nigerian fairly-used grade costing a total of N50 million and the imported grade-one from China at N130 million in total.
Ayodele asked Adelabu to bring the items by April 1. He later extended the grace till April 4.
“Sir, I don’t do this, but because of the love I have for you,” the primate wrote.
The cleric told the minister that what he was doing was based on instruction given to him by God. Ayodele repeatedly told the minister that he would rule Oyo state.
”I have divine advice for you sir, which can help a lot sir, kindly pick my call,” a part of the text message read.
”Do vigil and the angel of God is coming to hear request by 1am…I don’t want you to lose the coming election. That is why I’m following the instructions.”
In response, the minister told the cleric that he could not afford the expensive items.
After the incident, Ayodele, while speaking in his church, said Adelabu had failed and would not become Oyo governor.
In some video clips seen by TheCable, Ayodele said Adelabu had made mistakes and his message to the minister was a “warning from God”.
The cleric dared the minister to arrest or sue him.
TheCable
Gowon is Not Dead, in Good Health, Aide Debunks Death Rumour
Accord Party Reaffirms Adeleke As Osun Guber Candidate
Tribute to Jimmy Cliff: Last Lion of Reggae Crossed the Rivers
Threat Against Nigeria’s Multi-Party Democracy: Atiku, Obi, George, Others Accuse Tinubu of Plot to Annihilate Opposition
OAU: MicCom Institutes Financial Awards for Best Graduating Student, Producing Dept
Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, Wife Olajumoke, Bag Top Yoruba Titles in Ile-Ife
Voice of Emancipation: Nicolas Maduro is a Goner
Nigerian Soldiers Still Trapped in Burkina Faso – Foreign Affairs Minister
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
Leader of Failed Benin Republic Coup Reportedly Seeks Refuge in Togo
2027: Nigeria Sliding into ‘Fanatical Governance’, Momodu Blasts APC, Submissive Legislature and Weak Opposition
There’s No Govt in Nigeria, Tinubu is the Person in Power – Dele Momodu
Sudanese Military Plane Crashes, All Crew Members Feared Killed
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
Trending
-
Africa4 days ago
Nigerian Soldiers Still Trapped in Burkina Faso – Foreign Affairs Minister
-
Featured3 days ago
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
-
Africa5 days ago
Leader of Failed Benin Republic Coup Reportedly Seeks Refuge in Togo
-
Featured3 days ago
2027: Nigeria Sliding into ‘Fanatical Governance’, Momodu Blasts APC, Submissive Legislature and Weak Opposition
-
Featured3 days ago
There’s No Govt in Nigeria, Tinubu is the Person in Power – Dele Momodu
-
Africa5 days ago
Sudanese Military Plane Crashes, All Crew Members Feared Killed
-
News4 days ago
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
-
Featured5 days ago
Tinubu Reiterates Directive on Withdrawal of VIP Police Protection