Governor Adeleke Celebrates First Lady, Titilola Adebusola Adeleke @60

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has celebrated his wife, the First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adebusola Adeleke, as she marks her 60th birthday, describing her as “a pillar of support and a symbol of discipline and morality”.

In a birthday message he personally signed, the governor recalled with nostalgia how the bonding started and how the good Lord blessed the relationship with innumerable achievements and successes , noting that “ the first lady stands for all that a man wants in a woman as to discipline, self control, courtesy among others.

While praising her humility, respect for fellow human beings and capacity to manage people, the governor commended the first lady for her consistent perseverance, her passionate support for the family and her huge contributions to his development and progress in all facets of life.

“My dear wife, you have always been there for me in rough and good times. You are a strong pillar of support who strengthens me in all spheres of life. You remain a paragon of beauty, self control and discipline in your private and public conduct.

“Ever since we met, you have demonstrated your deep love and affection for me. And in the last few decades, your contributions to the family growth and successes cannot be under-estimated. Your day is therefore blessed as you are a blessing to countless beings on this earth.

“As you mark your day in good health and strong heart, I pray to the Almighty God to continue to strengthen, protect and prosper you in all your endeavours. Together, we have been winning. I know and pray that we shall continue to win together.

“As you clock 60 today, I pray for more wisdom and strength as you contribute your own quota to the development of the family and our dear state. You are an indispensable partner as we paddle the canoe of the state ship for good governance.

“My dear wife, I truly love you and I say happy blessed birthday”