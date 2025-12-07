Featured
Ozekhome, Wife Josephine, Celebrate 34 Years of Marital Bliss
By Eric Elezuo
Popular Constitution lawyer and renowned human rights activist, Prof Mike Ozekhome, and wife, Lady Josephine Ozekhome, has celebrated 34 years of living together as husband and wife.
The couple took time out to shower love, encomium and affection on each other, celebrating the goodness of Godd upon their lives and home in the last 34 years.
Speaking exclusively to The Boss, Ozekhome noted that on a day like this “I remember how we started; how we weathered the storm together, and conquered together. She is the best companion anyone can have, and I’m very proud of her, and to be her husband.”
Ozekhome once stated that his wife is “a great woman of uncommon virtues and humanity; my jewel of inestimable value, soulmate, sister, best friend and mother.”
While the wife is identified as Lady (Dr) (Senior High Chief) Josephine Mike Ozekhome LL.M, LSM, LL.D. D.Sc., the renowned constitution lawyer, a dotting and loving husband, and firebrand pro-masses Advocate, os identified as Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN, CON, OFR, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt,D.Sc., among a host of other watering achievements.
Mike and Josephine have built a family of lawyers, producing wonderful children, who are also lawyers, and doctors.
Happy 34th anniversary, Mike and Josephine!
Akpabio, Natasha Renew Roforofo Fight
By Eric Elezuo
The war of words and legal fireworks between the senate president, Godswill Akpabio and Senator represent Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, seems to have been rekindled following reported slamming of N200 billion suit on the Kogi senator.
Akpabio is asking the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to award him damages over what he described as false, malicious and injurious allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by the Kogi Central senator in media interviews and public statements.
The court filings quoted the Senate President as saying that the lawmaker’s claims subjected him to “public hatred, contempt and ridicule,” portraying him as a “sexual predator” and a leader who abused his office.
He argues that millions of Nigerians consumed the interviews and online content, causing him emotional distress and inflicting grave damage on his political and social standing.
As the reports of the court filings hit public space, Natasha swiftly responded, hinting that the action is a welcome development as it gives her the much awaited opportunity to finally present her the evidence of sexual harassment she accused Akpabio of.
“Today, being the 5th day of December 2025, I am in receipt of the newly instituted ₦200 billion suit against me.
“I am glad that Senator Akpabio has brought this up because the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges refused to grant me an audience, claiming the matter was already in court.
“I now have a chance to prove how I was sexually harassed and how my refusal to give into his demands unleashed a series of unprecedented attacks on my person. See you in court, Godswill Akpabio,” the Senator threatened.
Responding, the Senate President again challenged Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to present credible evidence of her sexual harassment allegations in court rather than resorting to what he described as “staged outrage” and online theatrics.
Akpabio’s response is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, where he insisted the defamation suit against Natasha was not newly filed as she claimed, but had been pending in court for three months.
The statement, titled, ‘Setting the record straight on the defamation case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’, accused the Kogi Central lawmaker of deliberately misleading the public.
He said, “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan again resorted to social media to claim incorrectly and misleadingly that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had only just filed a multi-billion-naira defamation suit against her over her unfounded allegations of sexual misconduct.
“These allegations, as the public is well aware, have never been supported by a single shred of evidence before the Senate Committee or before any competent authority.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the facts are clear, verifiable, and already before the court. The suit was filed over three months ago. Its progress was temporarily delayed by routine administrative processes and the normal judicial procedures.”
The Senate President further stated that attempts by court bailiffs to serve the senator were repeatedly frustrated.
Akpabio also accused her of a pattern of public posturing.
He said, “We reiterate that legal disputes are resolved in courtrooms, not through orchestrated narratives and staged outrage on social-media platforms. The online applause Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan habitually seeks cannot replace credible evidence, legal procedure, or judicial scrutiny.
“This behaviour is consistent with her pattern during her six-month Senate suspension, an entirely lawful disciplinary measure she sought to delegitimise through digital agitation, only to ultimately serve the suspension in full.”
The former Akwa Ibom governor also challenged her to finally present her evidence before a judge.
“It is time for Akpoti-Uduaghan to present the ‘evidence’ she claims to possess before a court of competent jurisdiction, rather than relying on sensationalised commentary designed solely to attract sympathy and obscure the facts.
“The law is guided by proof, procedure, and due process, not sentiment, not emotion, and certainly not social-media theatrics. She is advised to properly instruct her lawyers, file her defence, and finally provide the evidence she purports to have for the baseless allegations she has peddled over this matter,” he noted.
Akpabio’s statement came a day after the Kogi legislator vowed to defend herself “vigorously” in court following the filing of the ₦200bn defamation suit against her — the latest escalation in a bitter standoff that has gripped the 10th Senate for months.
The Senate President accused her before the FCT High Court of making “false, malicious, and injurious” claims that portrayed him as a “sexual predator” and subjected him to public ridicule.
Akpoti-Uduaghan, confirming receipt of the suit, said she welcomed the legal battle because it would allow her to tender the evidence she was allegedly denied the opportunity to present before the Senate Ethics Committee.
Her post immediately reignited debate within political circles, with analysts describing the lawsuit as one of the most consequential confrontations between a Senate President and a sitting senator in recent years.
Natasha was suspended for six months in March 2025 after protesting the relocation of her seat during plenary. She repeatedly accused Akpabio of targeting her and once labelled him a “dictator.”
Although the suspension lapsed in September, her return was delayed by legal and administrative hurdles before her sealed office was eventually reopened by the Sergeant-at-Arms.
Upon returning, she insisted she had “no apology to tender,” accusing Senate leadership of attempting to muzzle dissent within the chamber.
Additional infor: The Punch, ThisDay
Full Text of Gen Chris Musa’s Speech on Assumption of Office As Defence Minister
It is with profound humility and a deep sense of responsibility that I address you today in my new capacity as the Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Six weeks ago, I was in Kaki. Now, I am coming as the Minister. It can only be God. I thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the trust and confidence you have shown in me.
I take that very seriously. For me, it is indeed a privilege and an honour, after serving 39 years in service, to come in and now be the Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The love Nigerians have shown us reflects that people believe we can turn the tide.
But it is not rhetoric. It is by action. We must, firstly as Nigerians, take ownership of the responsibilities and challenges we face in our country.
It is only us who can solve the problem. It is when we agree within ourselves that we can deal with this, that we will succeed. God is with us, and He has always given us the responsibility to succeed.
This responsibility is one I accept with solemn reverence and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our great nation, Nigeria. Let me also acknowledge the dedicated leadership of my predecessor and the relentless efforts of every one of you in this room.
When I was the Chief of Defence Staff, you gave me all the support, and I truly appreciate it. I want to assure you that coming back as Minister, we want to do more for your welfare, well-being, and the administration of the Ministry. I strongly believe in reward and accountability. You do well, you are rewarded. We take corrective measures to ensure we succeed. I don’t believe in “na so we dey do am.”
We must assess everything that we are doing and see whether we can improve it. I believe in fostering a positive workforce. We are going to listen to your challenges, and whatever we can do to address them, we will. But I count on you also to put in your best. You know your task ahead. You don’t have to wait until somebody calls you or asks you a question. Do what you are supposed to do, and that will make it easier for us as a nation.
The task of securing the nation is continuous, and I am aware that you have been holding the line with dedication. I commend you all. For decades, my life has been defined by uniform, by the ethos of service, and by sacred covenants to defend the territorial integrity and citizens of Nigeria. I therefore come to this role not as a stranger to our security challenges, but as a comrade who has been in the trenches both literally and figuratively. I’ve seen firsthand the bravery of our troops, the complexity of our threats, and the role of strategic coordination. Like I always say, no single individual can achieve this alone. No single service operator can do it. We must work as Nigerians, making Nigeria better.
Consequently, my core philosophy in ensuring the affairs of this ministry is simple: operational effectiveness through unified action and strategic foresight. Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot afford to operate in silos.
We cannot tolerate gaps between policy and execution, or between the ministry and the services. This ministry will be a powerhouse of strategic direction, enabling support, and relentless accountability. We must provide that support for our troops to continue to succeed. They are sacrificing their lives out there in the field—day and night, thunderstorm or windstorm—whatever the situation, to ensure that we, Nigerians, can go to bed and sleep well. We must continue to pray for them. We must continue to provide the necessary support.
Working as a team with other MDAs, Mr. President has made it very clear he will give us all the support we require and demands that we achieve success, which we have promised him. Within the first few weeks, we must show that we are committed: the ministry working inside, the troops working outside.
To translate this philosophy into action, my initial focus will rest on three interconnected pillars: enhancing joint operational strategy synergy. We will immediately begin a rigorous review of all theatre commands and inter-service operations. My door will be open, as always, to the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs for frank discussions on equipment, training, welfare, and strategy. Mr. President wants us to present our challenges, with the promise that they will be addressed. So it is left for us to do the needful.
Our goal is to overwhelm the adversaries with seamless jointness, not just cognition.
Welfare and Morale as a Force Multiplier
We all understand the importance of morale to our personnel and staff. We must therefore prioritise the timely provision of all necessary kits, ensure prompt payment of operational allowances, and vigorously address accommodation and medical care for our personnel and their families. Those not injured are watching how we treat the injured. If they are not taken care of properly, they will not give their best, because they will be apprehensive. Especially those who have lost their loved ones—the families want to know what will happen.
It is our responsibility to take care of them. The aspect of actions that impugn their integrity is not acceptable. We must make payments seamless. We must treat them with respect. Anybody who is laying down their life for their country deserves the highest respect, and that is what we offer. I will be very critical about that.
Intelligence-Driven and Technology-Enabled Defence
The Ministry of Defence is the strategic brain of our national defence architecture. We must therefore leverage technology for intelligence, surveillance, and recurring service. We have partners and allies ready to support us. We will reach out to them to work as a team. We will also collaborate with other security agencies. Every Nigerian is vital to the success of Nigeria. We will foster a culture where data and intelligence drive our decisions, not just experience alone. I charge the Ministry to be a catalyst for innovation and efficient resource management.
Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I expect the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and urgency from all of us. We do not have time to waste. We will continue to hit the ground running. We must respect the human rights of Nigerians. If we make mistakes, we must take necessary action to make amends. I will always encourage candid advice and robust debates. But once a decision is taken, we must move as one united team.
There will be zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, or indolence. Our loyalty is to Nigeria and the Nigerian people. The President is the Commander-in-Chief; the bulk stops on his table. We must provide the support required to make Nigeria peaceful.
Shedding of innocent blood is over. Our children should go back to school. Our farmers should go back to their farms. Most of the challenges we face are not military solutions—they are issues of good governance, justice, equity, and fairness, which we will encourage. Both non-kinetic and kinetic solutions must work hand in hand. We cannot afford to fail Nigerians. Charity begins at home; if we have the mindset that we will succeed, we will.
To the Service Chiefs, I offer my full support and expect your utmost cooperation to move the Armed Forces to greater heights. To the Department Secretary and the Civil Service cadre, you are the institutional memory and the framework for our sustainability. I value your expertise and count on your diligence to translate our military objectives into actionable administrative and budgetary policies.
The road ahead is demanding and will be tough. Let us not take it for granted. But because we are Nigerians, we shall overcome. The threats we face are adaptive and complex, but I have absolute faith in the indomitable spirit of our Armed Forces and the capable minds within the Ministry. With the support and prayers we are receiving from all Nigerians, we cannot fail.
In closing, let me once again reaffirm my commitment to lead with fairness, firmness, and loyalty to our Constitution. The President is doing everything possible to ensure our success. We must play our part. The task ahead is enormous, but surmountable. We can win. We will win. The good people of Nigeria are looking up to us for results, and we must deliver immediately. I am not here to preside; I am here to lead, to walk, and to deliver alongside you. I cannot do it alone. I thank you all as I look forward to our detailed work and the tasks ahead.
God bless you all, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Thank you.
— General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd)
Minister of Defence, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Fight Against Insecurity: The Second Coming of General Christopher Gwabin Musa
By Eric Elezuo
The confirmation by the Nigerian Senate of General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new Minister of Defence, came as a welcome development to not a few Nigerians, just days after he was honorably retired from the army, having reached the pinnacle of his military career as the Chief of Defence Staff.
Musa’s appointment comes at a time of heightened insecurity in Nigeria with mass abductions, banditry, and kidnapping taking centre stage across parts of the country.
President Donald Trump of US had threatened military action in Nigeria over the killings and what he described as the mass slaughter of Christians, prompting the Federal Government to ramp up security measures, including a reshuffle of security chiefs, which also affected the new defence minister.
The confirmation followed a screening session that featured questions and answers, which lasted over three hours.
During the exercise, Musa criticised negotiations with bandits and assured lawmakers that, under his leadership, the Defence Ministry would intensify efforts to dislodge criminal groups terrorising the country.
He also faulted the deradicalisation of repentant Boko Haram members into society, insisting that terrorists should face stricter punitive measures.
The then minister-designate called for increased funding for military operations, noting that many essential fighting equipment are still being imported.
Recalled that on October 24, 2025, President Bola Tinubu replaced General Musa as the CDS with General Olufemi Oluyede, who was hitherto the Chief of Army Staff. But in a twist of fate, Musa, who had unceremoniously made plans for his retirement, was suddenly recalled to come and supervise the Defence Ministry to sustain the fight against insurgency and terrorism. It would also be recalled that Tinubu’s documented reason for removing Musa, was to give the fight against insurgency a new lease of life.
Nigerians are still wondering what changed just weeks after the President’s announcement through his media aide, Bayo Onanuga as follows:
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new Minister of Defence.
In a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu conveyed General Musa’s nomination as the successor to Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned on Monday.
General Musa, 58, on December 25, is a distinguished soldier who served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025. He won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.
Born in Sokoto in 1967, General Musa received his primary and secondary education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria. He graduated in 1986 and enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy the same year, earning a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991.
General Musa was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991 and has since had a distinguished career. His appointments include General Staff Officer 1, Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division; Commanding Officer, 73 Battalion; Assistant Director, Operational Requirements, Department of Army Policy and Plans; and Infantry Representative/Member, Training Team, HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps.
In 2019, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Training/Operations, Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander, Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region.
In 2021, General Musa was appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before being appointed Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023.
In the letter to the Senate, President Tinubu expressed confidence in General Musa’s ability to lead the Ministry of Defence and further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture
Much as the reappointment of General Musa into the defence architecture was much applauded by a large number of Nigerians across ethnic and political divide, many are wondering why he had to be removed in the first place, and posited such inquiries as if the threats of the United States and President Donald Trump form the reason behind the second coming of the the General.
In as many years, especially in the last 10 years, and more especially during the last two years of the Tinubu administration, Nigerians, in their numbers have had reasons to fault any appointments made by the government, considering it as a loyalty based, compensation or outright placeholding, but with the appointment of General Musa, Nigerians witnessed an appointment everyone can agree on. Many described it as round peg in round hole, or square peg in square hole depending on the individual’s choice of grammar.
But Musa’s return will be to a great personal sacrifice as his life out of the military was beginning to take just before the national recall on December 2.
Among some of the assignments the retired General had set out to begin was his appointment as a member of the board of directors of Midlothian Angel Network (Midlo Angels), one of North America’s fastest-growing angel investment networks.
Described as a decorated veteran, who previously served as Chief of Defence Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, leading the Armed Forces with a focus on strategic modernisation, inter-agency coordination, and international security partnerships, Musa received one of his post-retirement assignments.
Announcing the appointment, Board Chair of Midlothian Angel Network, Tomie Balogun, said the appointment of Musa marks another milestone in Midlo’s mission to foster cross-border investment between the United States and Africa through disciplined governance, visionary leadership, and global collaboration.
But for those wondering what next Musa has to offer, having served in one of the security aparachnik, the officer said:
“It is that synergy that we need to build on and work on, and that’s what we are going to do. I can assure you, within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results.
“I want to use this medium to appreciate all Nigerians. Nigerians have shown me love, and I will guarantee them that I am going to work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured.”
A promise, no doubt, but that falls within the ranks of what Nigerians wish to hear at a time like this when insecurity lamented in kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and genocide are practiced with impunity, and the government seems helpless.
The second coming of Musa may trigger an era where ransom payment will become a thing of the past as he noted while addressing the Senate during his confirmation that the act “compromises security” and undermines the fight against criminals.
He also hinted that “The use of technology is very important. Like I said, if we are able to have a database – every Nigerian has a number linked to everything you have electronically – we can monitor everything”
A general analysis of Musa’s agenda for the next era of Nigeria’s security reorganization points to the following:
- A rigorous review of all theatre commands and inter-service operations.
- Zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, and indolence in the ministry.
- Emphasis on troop welfare is for morale boosting.
- Leveraging on technology and intelligence to drive defence operations and minimize civilian casualties.
- Use of data, not conjecture, to guide military decisions and accountability.
- Loyalty to the President with commitment to a balanced kinetic and non-kinetic approach.
Sometime in August 2025, Musa hinted on the possible arrest of terrorism kingpins, during a television interview, saying ‘we know them’.
He assured that the process of identifying and prosecuting terrorism financiers in Nigeria is ongoing, stressing that the matter involves legal complexities.
“I think the process is on, I can speak for this government … and because it has to do with a lot of legal issues and because again, it has to do with international connections. Some of them have funds coming from outside, we cannot do anything from within.
“We know them. The local ones, what they do normally is to employ a few individuals, provide motorcycles for them and those ones are remitting funds daily into some accounts. So, it’s being tracked. They try to circulate these monies and that’s why it’s important for us to be able to track the funds.
“The NFIU has been doing so much, apart from the intelligence set up, the financial links are also being followed through and through and arrests have been made. I can assure you the Attorney-General of the Federation, the NSA (Nuhu Ribadu) are all working seriously to ensure that we address those issues.
“You know criminals work together. They synergise their efforts together, both the bandits and terrorists, because one, a common goal, they want to make money, they want to make sure communities are suffering for whatever reason. And again, some part of politics, when there is peace, it shows the government is doing well and when there is no peace it shows the government is not doing well.
“You realise that last year, we had the least number of deaths, then, how come suddenly everything has gone up? Because politics has come in, elections are coming in. You cannot rule out the fact that some individuals are making sure there is no peace. The funny thing is that how do you want to kill the people you want to govern? What do you gain from it?” Musa had said.
However, Nigerians are no longer interested in much talks, but need actions that would guarantee sleeping with both eyes closed, travel to any part of the country with fear of being kidnapped and send children to school rest assured. These are, and should be the priorities of Musa on his second coming!
DEFENCE MINISTER CHRIS MUSA’S BRIEF BIO
Christopher Gwabin Musa (Retd.) is a distinguished Nigerian military officer who served as Chief of Defence Staff from June 2023 until his retirement on October 31, 2025, after 39 years and four months of dedicated service.
His career spans over three decades of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and national service across various theatres of operation, notably in counter-terrorism, national security, and peacekeeping. He was previously Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Nigeria’s counter-insurgency mission in the North East, where he was recognised for operational discipline, collaborative leadership, and his focus on civilian protection.
A graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), General Musa also completed senior-level training at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (Jaji) and the National Defence College. He holds advanced certifications in defence strategy, national security, and management and has completed executive education programmes both locally and internationally, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to service and excellence.
