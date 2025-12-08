Featured
How Tinubu Helped to Crush Military Coup in Benin Republic – Presidency
The Presidency, on Sunday night, said acting on the two requests by the authorities of Benin Republic, President Bola Tinubu ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped.
The Presidency, in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu commended the swift response of the gallantry of Nigeria’s military.
The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu has commended the gallantry of Nigeria’s military on Sunday for responding swiftly to the request by the Government of Benin Republic to save its 35-year-old democracy from coup plotters who struck at dawn today.
“Acting on two separate requests from the Government of Benin, President Tinubu first ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped.
“The Republic of Benin, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a Note Verbal, requested immediate Nigerian air support “in view of the urgency and seriousness of the situation and to safeguard the constitutional order, protect national institutions and ensure the security of the population.”
“In the second request, the authorities in Benin requested the deployment of Nigerian Air Force assets within Beninoise airspace for surveillance and rapid intervention operations under Benin-led coordination.
“The Benin government also requested Nigerian ground forces, “strictly for missions approved by the Beninese Command authority in support of the protection of constitutional institutions and the containment of armed Groups.”
“Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, said all the requests have been fulfilled, with Nigerian ground forces now in Benin.
“Ours is to comply with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, President Tinubu,” he said.
He further stated: “Constitutional order was upended in the Republic of Benin, Nigeria’s neighbour, when some soldiers led by Colonel Pascal Tigri announced a coup on Sunday morning. The putschists seized the National TV and claimed they had toppled President Patrice Talon and suspended all democratic institutions.
“It took some hours before the government’s loyal forces, assisted by Nigeria, took control and flushed out the coup plotters from the National TV.
“In his remarks after the restoration of the democratic and constitutional order, President Tinubu saluted the Nigerian armed forces for standing firm as a protector and defender of democracy.
“Today, the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin on the invitation of the government. Our armed forces acted within the ambit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.
“They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country and have made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999. Nigeria stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Benin.”
Featured
Sunny Irakpo Launches SILEC International Magazine in America
Drug Use Prevention Advocate, Founder and President of SILEC Initiatives, and U.S. Department of State Exchange Alumnus, Ambassador Sunny Irakpo, has unveiled SILEC International Magazine (SIM), a groundbreaking media platform exclusively dedicated to reporting drug-related issues across Africa, the United States, and the global community.
The announcement was made during a strategic meeting with partners in New Jersey, where Ambassador Irakpo is currently participating in a series of community-based and public-safety initiatives to deepen his expertise in combating substance use disorders and illicit drug trafficking both in the United States and worldwide.
A First-of-Its-Kind Platform for Drug-Focused Journalism
Ambassador Irakpo emphasized that SIM is designed to shape public consciousness by promoting value-driven storytelling and providing credible information on the rising tide of drug abuse and illicit trafficking—a crisis he describes as “a looming danger destroying the vibrant youth populations of many nations.”
He noted that the magazine will spotlight the work of NGOs, CEOs, advocates, and policymakers, churches, and companies with strong social responsibility particularly from African perspectives, while amplifying influential voices and advancing global understanding of effective anti-drug efforts.
Drawing inspiration from media leaders such as Dele Momodu, Chairman of Ovation Media Group, and Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Television, Irakpo described SIM as “a beacon of hope and a tool for societal transformation.”
Recognizing U.S. Efforts Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking
Ambassador Irakpo commended the United States for its continued commitment to combating drug trafficking and addiction—efforts strengthened under previous and current administrations. He particularly noted that the U.S. government under President Donald Trump demonstrated “exceptional courage, political will, and capacity in confronting the opioid crisis and the destructive forces fueling illicit drug trade,” encouraging world leaders to emulate such resolve.
He reiterated that addressing substance abuse requires a combination of drug-demand reduction, citizen sensitization, international collaboration, and sustained public education.
A Platform With Social Impact and Youth Empowerment at Its Core
Irakpo highlighted SIM as a top-tier media platform that will not only drive awareness but also create employment opportunities for young people and support underprivileged students—particularly in Nigeria, where more than 20 million children remain out of school due to financial hardship.
He added that SIM will serve as a sustainability engine for the ongoing anti-drug overdose campaigns of SILEC Initiatives, a leading nonprofit that has educated and sensitized communities for nearly two decades.
Experienced Editorial Leadership
As SIM prepares for its U.S. take-off, Irakpo announced the appointment of veteran journalist Julius Eto as Chairman of the Editorial Board. Eto brings more than four decades of experience across Nigeria’s premier news organizations, including The Guardian, ThisDay, The Punch, Daily Times, and The Trumpet.
He will be joined by distinguished academics including Prof. Oscar Odion Odiboh and other seasoned professionals committed to advancing the magazine’s mission.
A Call for Media Reawakening and Global Collaboration
Ambassador Irakpo called for a media renaissance in Nigeria to strengthen societal values and elevate African leadership in global discourse. SIM, he said, intends to claim its rightful place as “an African voice on the world stage.”
With the official launch of SILEC International Magazine (SIM) scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 in the United States, Ambassador Irakpo extended an invitation to corporate organizations, development partners, and well-meaning individuals worldwide to support this far-reaching vision.
“With hope, determination, and the resilience symbolized by the eagle, SIM is prepared to soar across the globe. Members of the public are respectfully enjoined to visit our friendly, rich anti-drug abuse website, www.silecinitiatives.org.ng,” he added.
Featured
Ozekhome, Wife Josephine, Celebrate 34 Years of Marital Bliss
By Eric Elezuo
Popular Constitution lawyer and renowned human rights activist, Prof Mike Ozekhome, and wife, Lady Josephine Ozekhome, has celebrated 34 years of living together as husband and wife.
The couple took time out to shower love, encomium and affection on each other, celebrating the goodness of Godd upon their lives and home in the last 34 years.
Speaking exclusively to The Boss, Ozekhome noted that on a day like this “I remember how we started; how we weathered the storm together, and conquered together. She is the best companion anyone can have, and I’m very proud of her, and to be her husband.”
Ozekhome once stated that his wife is “a great woman of uncommon virtues and humanity; my jewel of inestimable value, soulmate, sister, best friend and mother.”
While the wife is identified as Lady (Dr) (Senior High Chief) Josephine Mike Ozekhome LL.M, LSM, LL.D. D.Sc., the renowned constitution lawyer, a dotting and loving husband, and firebrand pro-masses Advocate, os identified as Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN, CON, OFR, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt,D.Sc., among a host of other watering achievements.
Mike and Josephine have built a family of lawyers, producing wonderful children, who are also lawyers, and doctors.
Happy 34th anniversary, Mike and Josephine!
Featured
Akpabio, Natasha Renew Roforofo Fight
By Eric Elezuo
The war of words and legal fireworks between the senate president, Godswill Akpabio and Senator represent Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, seems to have been rekindled following reported slamming of N200 billion suit on the Kogi senator.
Akpabio is asking the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to award him damages over what he described as false, malicious and injurious allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by the Kogi Central senator in media interviews and public statements.
The court filings quoted the Senate President as saying that the lawmaker’s claims subjected him to “public hatred, contempt and ridicule,” portraying him as a “sexual predator” and a leader who abused his office.
He argues that millions of Nigerians consumed the interviews and online content, causing him emotional distress and inflicting grave damage on his political and social standing.
As the reports of the court filings hit public space, Natasha swiftly responded, hinting that the action is a welcome development as it gives her the much awaited opportunity to finally present her the evidence of sexual harassment she accused Akpabio of.
“Today, being the 5th day of December 2025, I am in receipt of the newly instituted ₦200 billion suit against me.
“I am glad that Senator Akpabio has brought this up because the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges refused to grant me an audience, claiming the matter was already in court.
“I now have a chance to prove how I was sexually harassed and how my refusal to give into his demands unleashed a series of unprecedented attacks on my person. See you in court, Godswill Akpabio,” the Senator threatened.
Responding, the Senate President again challenged Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to present credible evidence of her sexual harassment allegations in court rather than resorting to what he described as “staged outrage” and online theatrics.
Akpabio’s response is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, where he insisted the defamation suit against Natasha was not newly filed as she claimed, but had been pending in court for three months.
The statement, titled, ‘Setting the record straight on the defamation case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’, accused the Kogi Central lawmaker of deliberately misleading the public.
He said, “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan again resorted to social media to claim incorrectly and misleadingly that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had only just filed a multi-billion-naira defamation suit against her over her unfounded allegations of sexual misconduct.
“These allegations, as the public is well aware, have never been supported by a single shred of evidence before the Senate Committee or before any competent authority.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the facts are clear, verifiable, and already before the court. The suit was filed over three months ago. Its progress was temporarily delayed by routine administrative processes and the normal judicial procedures.”
The Senate President further stated that attempts by court bailiffs to serve the senator were repeatedly frustrated.
Akpabio also accused her of a pattern of public posturing.
He said, “We reiterate that legal disputes are resolved in courtrooms, not through orchestrated narratives and staged outrage on social-media platforms. The online applause Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan habitually seeks cannot replace credible evidence, legal procedure, or judicial scrutiny.
“This behaviour is consistent with her pattern during her six-month Senate suspension, an entirely lawful disciplinary measure she sought to delegitimise through digital agitation, only to ultimately serve the suspension in full.”
The former Akwa Ibom governor also challenged her to finally present her evidence before a judge.
“It is time for Akpoti-Uduaghan to present the ‘evidence’ she claims to possess before a court of competent jurisdiction, rather than relying on sensationalised commentary designed solely to attract sympathy and obscure the facts.
“The law is guided by proof, procedure, and due process, not sentiment, not emotion, and certainly not social-media theatrics. She is advised to properly instruct her lawyers, file her defence, and finally provide the evidence she purports to have for the baseless allegations she has peddled over this matter,” he noted.
Akpabio’s statement came a day after the Kogi legislator vowed to defend herself “vigorously” in court following the filing of the ₦200bn defamation suit against her — the latest escalation in a bitter standoff that has gripped the 10th Senate for months.
The Senate President accused her before the FCT High Court of making “false, malicious, and injurious” claims that portrayed him as a “sexual predator” and subjected him to public ridicule.
Akpoti-Uduaghan, confirming receipt of the suit, said she welcomed the legal battle because it would allow her to tender the evidence she was allegedly denied the opportunity to present before the Senate Ethics Committee.
Her post immediately reignited debate within political circles, with analysts describing the lawsuit as one of the most consequential confrontations between a Senate President and a sitting senator in recent years.
Natasha was suspended for six months in March 2025 after protesting the relocation of her seat during plenary. She repeatedly accused Akpabio of targeting her and once labelled him a “dictator.”
Although the suspension lapsed in September, her return was delayed by legal and administrative hurdles before her sealed office was eventually reopened by the Sergeant-at-Arms.
Upon returning, she insisted she had “no apology to tender,” accusing Senate leadership of attempting to muzzle dissent within the chamber.
Additional infor: The Punch, ThisDay
Sunny Irakpo Launches SILEC International Magazine in America
How Tinubu Helped to Crush Military Coup in Benin Republic – Presidency
2025: UBA Group Dominates, Wins Banker Awards, Emerges Africa’s Bank of the Year, Third Time in Five Years
Ozekhome, Wife Josephine, Celebrate 34 Years of Marital Bliss
Breaking: FG Secures Release of 100 Pupils of Saint Mary’s School
Akpabio, Natasha Renew Roforofo Fight
Loyal Soldiers Foil Military Coup in Benin Republic
US Moves to Impose Visa Restrictions on Sponsors, Supporters of Violence in Nigeria
Atiku Abubakar Remains Only Person Tinubu Govt is Afraid Of – Dele Momodu (Full Interview)
Tinubu Names Immediate Past CDS Chris Musa As New Defence Minister
Davido Hails Uncle, Gov Adeleke on Resignation from PDP
Redefining Self-leadership: Henry Ukazu As a Model
Olubukola Adubi: Entrepreneurial Amazon of Immeasurable Value
Open Letter to Global Leadership: Forging New Intergenerational Partnership for Sustainable Governance
Trending
-
World5 days ago
US Moves to Impose Visa Restrictions on Sponsors, Supporters of Violence in Nigeria
-
Featured4 days ago
Atiku Abubakar Remains Only Person Tinubu Govt is Afraid Of – Dele Momodu (Full Interview)
-
National6 days ago
Tinubu Names Immediate Past CDS Chris Musa As New Defence Minister
-
Featured5 days ago
Davido Hails Uncle, Gov Adeleke on Resignation from PDP
-
Opinion5 days ago
Redefining Self-leadership: Henry Ukazu As a Model
-
Boss Of The Week4 days ago
Olubukola Adubi: Entrepreneurial Amazon of Immeasurable Value
-
Uncategorized2 days ago
Open Letter to Global Leadership: Forging New Intergenerational Partnership for Sustainable Governance
-
USA5 days ago
Alleged Christian Genocide: US Lawmakers Fault Tinubu’s Govt