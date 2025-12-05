Era of Nationwide Fuel Queues Has Come to An End, Says Dangote

Lanre Oladunjoye, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lived in Kosofe Local Government for almost all his adult life and knows the area like the back of his hand, the University of Lagos Masters Degree who currently serves as the Supervisor for Education in the LGA want to be the Chairman. He believes he has the experience and the expertise to serve with distinction of given the opportunity at the forth-coming LG Polls.

Tell us about Kosofe?

Kosofe as you know, is one of the 20 local governments in Lagos state. Although created in 1980, Kosofe was recreated and birthed on Nov 27th 1996 as an entity in line with the federal government policy for bringing local government to the people.

Kosofe is an interconnecting hub bounded by three local governments namely; Ikeja, Ikorodu and Somolu. It shares a boundary with Ogun state, on the Isheri end with a land mass of 18 square Kilometers. Kosofe Local government is under the Lagos East Senatorial District. It’s also made up of seven wards, namely, Ogudu, Ojota, Maryland, Anthony, Gbagada, Oworo 1, and Oworo 2.

What is your impression of Kosofe?

Kosofe meaning “Ko Si Ofe” Yoruba for “Nothing is free” finds its strength from its multicultural, cosmopolitan base. It is home to all. It is the road transportation gateway of Lagos connecting the hinter lands across Nigeria. Kosofe is a bustling commercial hub that never goes to sleep, from provision of agricultural products, to offering basic services, to access to retail outlets, and hospitality establishment, name it, there is always something for everyone.

The eastern part of kosofe has an extensive reach to the Lagos Lagoon by about 2km, which makes Kosofe a key stake holding entity in the Lagos state water ways master plan. The opportunities that lies here are vast and varying.

Why do you want to become Chairman?

I have always been driven by the passion to serve humanity. From my tender age I have always wondered what it would be to take responsibility and be the change agent, that man that will change the status quo in totality.

I have often asked myself, what does it really take to impact our society and bring the dividends of democracy closer to the people.? Barack Obama once said “We are the change that we seek”. What this simply means is that, if we do not put ourselves forward to serve, we might be doing ourselves and indeed our people a disservice. I have decided to put myself forward to offer service to humanity. So help me God.

What activities have you carried out in the past?

With God’s grace I am the Founder and key initiator of the Oluwaninshola Cup series, a non- profit initiative created over a decade ago using sports as a veritable tool for youth development, growth and harmony. Our major objective continues to be to strengthen communities by creating an environment for the positive engagement of youths through sports in Kosofe Local Government Council. This platform has also been a pivot for youths to start sporting careers in foreign clubs.

Over the last couple of years, I have served as a mentor to several youths in the Kosofe Local Government Council, helping them to start businesses and also nurturing them through the challenging landscape of entrepreneurship. As an advocate for Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), I have been able to mobilize the interest of notable public makers and private sector partners who see sports as a vehicle to engage youths positively.

Youth engagement and employment are critical factors that plague the state and by extension any LGA, do you have specific plans for them?

My key plans towards youth engagement and opportunities would be implementing the “ISHESI” developmental action plan geared towards community engagement, growth and development particularly in the areas of women and youth’s empowerment.

Tell us about yourself?

As you well know, my name is Olanrewaju Musbau Oladunjoye popularly known as “Omo Oloore”. I am a devoted Muslim born on the 3rd of October 1981 in Epe, Lagos state. I am a Bachelor and Masters degree holder in Philosophy from the University of Lagos, currently running a doctoral degree programme in philosophy at the same university.

I am an entrepreneur, business consultant, and politician who has a deep passion in helping others to harness their inner potentials towards impacting their respective communities and also the society at large. I have a keen interest in playing and watching football, traveling, tourism, fine arts, culinary arts and loves to meet people for networking and knowledge exchange purposes. I am married to the most beautiful woman on planet earth and blessed with three lovely children.

Have you held any political position before? What was your role and impact?

Following my selfless strides towards grassroots political growth and development, I was appointed as the Supervisor of Education for Kosofe Local Government Council , a position I currently hold under the leadership of Hon. Afolabi Babatunde Sofola, the Chairman Kosofe Local Government.

Last year was terrible for Kosofe as you lost two political leaders, Senator Bayo Oshinowo (Pepper) and Hon. Tunde Braimoh, how close were you to these men?

Senator Oshinowo was not an only a political mentor to me, but he also played the role of a father to me. Hon. Tunde Braimoh was also one of my political advisor and coach. You are right Kosofe lost two political giants but luckily, those of us they left behind have been well groomed to carry the torch with pride.

How would their passing affect the political dynamics of Kosofe?

Their legacies live on as a guide in our everyday political drive, aspirations, affiliation, and associations.

I know you are a grassroots mobilizer, is this why you want a shot at the chairmanship?

My pursuit for the Chairmanship is deepened by my desire and passion towards the growth and development of Kosofe as a whole, with utmost focus on improving welfare, safety and security of the citizen’s and visitors of Kosofe. It is based on my original commitment to serve, give back to the people and impact the society.

How ready are you for the task ahead since LASEIC has fixed dates for the LG polls?

Prior to LASEIC fixing a date for the LG poll, my team and I have been putting structures and plans in place towards this with the hope of serving the people of Kosofe by grace of the Almighty God.