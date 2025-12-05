Elections
Era of Nationwide Fuel Queues Has Come to An End, Says Dangote
President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has assured Nigerians that the era of nationwide fuel queues has come to an end.
He, therefore, pledged uninterrupted petrol supply during yuletide period and beyond.
Addressing newsmen on Friday after a close-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Dangote stressed:
“Historically, Nigeria has battled fuel queues since 1972. For the first time, we are eliminating those queues, not through imports but by producing locally. Even when we were servicing the refinery, there were no queues. I can assure you that queues are now history”.
He disclosed that Dangote Refinery has formally notified the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of its readiness to deliver 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily, far above national consumption.
Dangote stated that the refinery will soon produce surplus volumes, adding that by February it will supply 15–20 million litres more than Nigeria needs.
This, he said, will allow exports to neighbouring countries, reducing the incidence of fuel scarcity across West Africa.
He also disclosed that domestic manufacturers, especially in the plastics industry, will now enjoy reliable access to locally produced feedstock, ending years of reliance on imports estimated at $400 million annually.
On way forward, Dangote announced an expansion programme that will raise the refinery capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028, surpassing India’s Reliance refinery, the world’s largest, at 1.25 million barrels per day.
His words: “But going forward, what do we really want to do? What we are going to do by 2028 we are going to take this refinery to the largest refinery in the world we’re going to beat reliance. Reliance is 1.25 million barrels per day, we will be at 1.4 million barrels per day. We have already launched that we have signed, and we’re going to start piling for the refinery by January, before January ending, and it will be delivered on time.”
The renowned industrialist also revealed plans to scale up the company’s urea production to 12 million tonnes annually, positioning Nigeria to overtake Russia and Qatar as the world’s leading producer.
“Our goal is to use our fertilizer company to supply the entire African continent,” he said.
Commenting on recent declines in petrol and diesel prices, Dangote attributed the trend to increased competition and a reduction in smuggling.
“Prices are going down because we must compete with imports. Luckily, smuggling has dropped significantly, though not completely”.
He stressed that the refinery business is a long-term national investment, saying “we’re not here to recover $20 billion overnight. The legacy I want to leave is that whatever Nigerians need, fuel, fertilizer, power, we will be part of delivering it.”
Dangote further highlighted logistics constraints affecting Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, particularly the congestion of major ports.
“Apapa is full. Tin Can is full. Lekki is mainly for containers. You cannot export coal or copper if you have nowhere to ship from,” he noted.
To address this, he said the Group is developing what would become West Africa’s largest deep-sea port at Olokola, expected to be completed in two-and-a-half years.
He expressed support for the Tinubu administration’s naira-for-crude initiative, describing it as a patriotic move to strengthen the economy, although he acknowledged pushback from international oil companies.
“It’s a teething problem, but it will be resolved, either through legislation or administrative action,” he said.
On concerns about global competition, Dangote maintained that the refinery will thrive.
“What we want is to make Nigeria the refining hub of Africa. All African countries import fuel. We want what we consume to be produced here”.
He also endorsed the government’s Nigeria-first industrial policy and urged wealthy Nigerians to channel resources into productive investment rather than luxury spending.
“If you have money for a private jet, invest in industries and create jobs,” he said, adding that domestic investors must drive industrialization to attract foreign capital.
Dangote acknowledged past hurdles, policy instability, smuggling, and factory closures, but expressed optimism that the country is now on a stable path toward sustainable industrial growth.
“Domestic investors must lead the way. Once they do, foreign investors will follow. Nobody advertises a good restaurant; when the food is good, word spreads,” he said.
He described his meeting with President Tinubu as a routine consultation on the economy and business environment, noting that it was “a very fruitful meeting.”
Christian Leaders Endorse Atiku for President
United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum have endorsed the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for the February 25 election.
According to the National cordinator of the group, Pastor Aminchi Habu, the Christian leaders believe in Atiku’s ability to make the right choice and decisions that will catapul and ensure a brighter, colourful and better future for nigerians.
Speaking on behalf of the Christian leaders, Pastor Habu said; “ Your Excellency our president in waiting, we as a forum and religious fathers are pleading with you as the great democracy defender of Africa, we see you as the political pilot that will fly Nigeria to its promise land.
“We see you as the political architect that will redesign and take Nigeria to a glorious future and political doctor of our nation who have the prescribed drugs that will heal Nigeria of all it security and societal hill.”
The religious leaders urged Mr Atiku and PDP at large to prove to Christian leaders and Nigerians at large that the support and trust bestowed on him is the right choice.
“We all will look back one day to February 25th 2023 smiling knowing that we made the right and best decision for this Nation by voting the PDP”, Pastor Habu added.
Responding to the endorsement of the Christian group, Dele Momodu, who is the Director of strategic communication of the PDP PCC, said the decision of the group to back Mr Atiku was the best decision they have made for Nigerians and themselves.
Mr Momodu added; “Alhaji Atiku is the most experienced, detribalized candidate. Christ is one. We are extremely grateful for this endorsement and support. We cannot shy away from enthroning good government.
“What we need the most are your prayers and I assure you that Atiku will win the 2023 elections.“
Why I Want To Be Chairman of Kosofe LGA – Lanre Oladunjoye
Lanre Oladunjoye, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lived in Kosofe Local Government for almost all his adult life and knows the area like the back of his hand, the University of Lagos Masters Degree who currently serves as the Supervisor for Education in the LGA want to be the Chairman. He believes he has the experience and the expertise to serve with distinction of given the opportunity at the forth-coming LG Polls.
Tell us about Kosofe?
Kosofe as you know, is one of the 20 local governments in Lagos state. Although created in 1980, Kosofe was recreated and birthed on Nov 27th 1996 as an entity in line with the federal government policy for bringing local government to the people.
Kosofe is an interconnecting hub bounded by three local governments namely; Ikeja, Ikorodu and Somolu. It shares a boundary with Ogun state, on the Isheri end with a land mass of 18 square Kilometers. Kosofe Local government is under the Lagos East Senatorial District. It’s also made up of seven wards, namely, Ogudu, Ojota, Maryland, Anthony, Gbagada, Oworo 1, and Oworo 2.
What is your impression of Kosofe?
Kosofe meaning “Ko Si Ofe” Yoruba for “Nothing is free” finds its strength from its multicultural, cosmopolitan base. It is home to all. It is the road transportation gateway of Lagos connecting the hinter lands across Nigeria. Kosofe is a bustling commercial hub that never goes to sleep, from provision of agricultural products, to offering basic services, to access to retail outlets, and hospitality establishment, name it, there is always something for everyone.
The eastern part of kosofe has an extensive reach to the Lagos Lagoon by about 2km, which makes Kosofe a key stake holding entity in the Lagos state water ways master plan. The opportunities that lies here are vast and varying.
Why do you want to become Chairman?
I have always been driven by the passion to serve humanity. From my tender age I have always wondered what it would be to take responsibility and be the change agent, that man that will change the status quo in totality.
I have often asked myself, what does it really take to impact our society and bring the dividends of democracy closer to the people.? Barack Obama once said “We are the change that we seek”. What this simply means is that, if we do not put ourselves forward to serve, we might be doing ourselves and indeed our people a disservice. I have decided to put myself forward to offer service to humanity. So help me God.
What activities have you carried out in the past?
With God’s grace I am the Founder and key initiator of the Oluwaninshola Cup series, a non- profit initiative created over a decade ago using sports as a veritable tool for youth development, growth and harmony. Our major objective continues to be to strengthen communities by creating an environment for the positive engagement of youths through sports in Kosofe Local Government Council. This platform has also been a pivot for youths to start sporting careers in foreign clubs.
Over the last couple of years, I have served as a mentor to several youths in the Kosofe Local Government Council, helping them to start businesses and also nurturing them through the challenging landscape of entrepreneurship. As an advocate for Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), I have been able to mobilize the interest of notable public makers and private sector partners who see sports as a vehicle to engage youths positively.
Youth engagement and employment are critical factors that plague the state and by extension any LGA, do you have specific plans for them?
My key plans towards youth engagement and opportunities would be implementing the “ISHESI” developmental action plan geared towards community engagement, growth and development particularly in the areas of women and youth’s empowerment.
Tell us about yourself?
As you well know, my name is Olanrewaju Musbau Oladunjoye popularly known as “Omo Oloore”. I am a devoted Muslim born on the 3rd of October 1981 in Epe, Lagos state. I am a Bachelor and Masters degree holder in Philosophy from the University of Lagos, currently running a doctoral degree programme in philosophy at the same university.
I am an entrepreneur, business consultant, and politician who has a deep passion in helping others to harness their inner potentials towards impacting their respective communities and also the society at large. I have a keen interest in playing and watching football, traveling, tourism, fine arts, culinary arts and loves to meet people for networking and knowledge exchange purposes. I am married to the most beautiful woman on planet earth and blessed with three lovely children.
Have you held any political position before? What was your role and impact?
Following my selfless strides towards grassroots political growth and development, I was appointed as the Supervisor of Education for Kosofe Local Government Council , a position I currently hold under the leadership of Hon. Afolabi Babatunde Sofola, the Chairman Kosofe Local Government.
Last year was terrible for Kosofe as you lost two political leaders, Senator Bayo Oshinowo (Pepper) and Hon. Tunde Braimoh, how close were you to these men?
Senator Oshinowo was not an only a political mentor to me, but he also played the role of a father to me. Hon. Tunde Braimoh was also one of my political advisor and coach. You are right Kosofe lost two political giants but luckily, those of us they left behind have been well groomed to carry the torch with pride.
How would their passing affect the political dynamics of Kosofe?
Their legacies live on as a guide in our everyday political drive, aspirations, affiliation, and associations.
I know you are a grassroots mobilizer, is this why you want a shot at the chairmanship?
My pursuit for the Chairmanship is deepened by my desire and passion towards the growth and development of Kosofe as a whole, with utmost focus on improving welfare, safety and security of the citizen’s and visitors of Kosofe. It is based on my original commitment to serve, give back to the people and impact the society.
How ready are you for the task ahead since LASEIC has fixed dates for the LG polls?
Prior to LASEIC fixing a date for the LG poll, my team and I have been putting structures and plans in place towards this with the hope of serving the people of Kosofe by grace of the Almighty God.
Plans to Start Electronic Voting in 2021 Underway, Says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday said it would engage with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to explore ways of responding to the rising cost of conducting frequent bye-elections in Nigeria.
The commission premised its decision on the Supreme Court judgment which states that votes belong primarily to political parties, as well as its records, which show that only in 10 per cent of all bye-elections since 2015 did the party that won originally lose the election.
INEC also said it would “pilot the use of Electronic Voting Machines at the earliest possible time (not Edo and Ondo), but work towards the full introduction of electronic voting in major elections starting from 2021.”
The commission gave these details in its 17-paged policy document on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, signed by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made available to journalists in Abuja.
According to the document, the commission would ensure the use of electronic and non-contact means to recruit ad hoc staff beginning with the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states scheduled for September 19 and October 10, 2020 respectively.
The commission also said it would reduce to a minimum interstate movement of staff, including ad hoc staff, for off-season and bye-elections to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.
The document reads, “The commission will engage with the legislature and other stakeholders to explore ways of responding to the rising cost of conducting frequent bye-elections, especially in consideration of the Supreme Court position that votes belong primarily to political parties, as well as the Commission’s records, which show that only in 10 per cent of all bye-elections since 2015 did the party that won originally lose the election.
“The commission will engage relevant authorities, including the legislature, to designate election as an essential service to enable the commission function effectively in times of national emergency.
“The commission shall revamp its election planning and implementation-monitoring processes in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the commission in planning elections shall respond to the growing demand for deepening the use of technology in the electoral processes, including the introduction of electronic voting.”
Apart from developing a new election budget template to reflect the likely impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic on the funding profile of electoral activities, INEC said it would constantly re-evaluate planned electoral activities in the light of COVID – 19 and the health risks it poses for voters, stakeholders and staff during elections.
For pre-election activities, the commission said it would “develop a Voter Code of Conduct document detailing how voters are expected to act and conduct themselves at the polling units in the light of the COVID – 19 pandemic.”
The document reads further, “The commission will ensure the use of electronic and non-contact means to recruit ad hoc staff by deploying its INECPres portal, as well as in notifying ad hoc staff of invitations and postings (for example, use of SMS) to prevent large gatherings at INEC offices during staff deployment.
“The Electoral Operations and Logistics Department will harvest all past ad hoc staff from its databases and send to each State preparing for elections.
“All ad hoc staff databases in the commission will be harmonised for better management. To reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the commission shall reduce, to a minimum interstate movement of staff, including ad hoc staff, for off-season and bye-elections.
“The rule shall be that only shortfalls requested by the States are filled from outside the state. As much as possible, all election staff will be sourced in-state.
“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission shall encourage political parties to develop appropriate guidelines and regulations for conduct of party primaries that take into account the COVID-19 prevention protocols.”
