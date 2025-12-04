Friday Sermon: Pride and the Pitfalls of Arrogance

By Babatunde Jose

“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” Proverbs 16:18 .

The problem with pride is that it is a dangerous and deceptive sin. Nothing brings more destruction to our nation, homes, and relationships than a prideful spirit.

Adrian Rogers says, “Pride is a problem that all wrestle with, and those who think they don’t have it probably have more of it.”

A good self-image or self-esteem is not pride; neither is receiving honor or awards we’ve worked for.

Pride is an attitude of independence from God; it is a spirit of ungratefulness to God. A prideful person esteems himself better than other people.

The great sin of pride is a snare into which we fall all too easily, and its deceitful road leads only to destruction. Charles Haddon Spurgeon (Late Baptist preacher) declares that “There is nothing into which the heart of man so easily falls as pride, and yet there is no vice which is more frequently, more emphatically, and more eloquently condemned in Scripture.”

Unchastity, anger, gluttony, arrogance, conceit, drunkenness, and all that, are mere flea bites in comparison: it was through Pride that the devil became the devil: Pride leads to every other vice: it is the complete anti-God state of mind…… it is Pride which has been the chief cause of misery in every nation and every family since the world began.

Pride defies God; it is a fist in His face. Pride is what created the devil and ruined the human race in the Garden of Eden. God hates it, and when we harbor pride in our hearts, we become His adversary.

Pride divides society; there has never been an argument, a war, a divorce, or church split apart where pride was not the major factor.

Pride dishonors life; in the pursuit of honor, pride brings shame. Proverbs 29:23 says, “A man’s pride will bring him low, but the humble in spirit will retain honor.”

Pride is the road to ultimate ruin—national, domestic, financial, emotional, spiritual, and eternal ruin—because it destroys all that it controls.

Pride is a matter of the heart; if we are not right with God, we cannot be right with one another. But the grace of God is sufficient for everyone. James 4:6 says, “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”

There is none so bad he cannot be saved, there is none so good he doesn’t need saving. Defeating pride begins with humbling ourselves before God.

A profane person is one who has no spiritual conception, who sets no value on a birthright, and will sell it for red pottage. A profane person has no consciousness of the eternal, no commerce with the spiritual, is proud of animal ability, and acts as though independent of God. Profanity never prays, never worships, never speaks of spiritual intercourse, has no traffic with the eternities, no commerce with heaven.

What is pride? Pride is an attitude of independence from God. Pride is a spirit of ungratefulness to God. God has so blessed us. We have so many things. We act like we deserve it and have earned it, and it is ours.

Some may say that they worked for what they have. Who gave us the ingenuity to work? Who gave us the strength and energy? We do not have one thing that we have not received. Pride is esteeming ourselves better than other people.

A proud person becomes irritated when corrected for mistakes. A proud person accepts praise for things over which he or she has no control, such as beauty, talent, and abilities. Those are gifts.

C.S. Lewis said that pride gets no pleasure out of having something, only out of having more of it than the other man.

The Quran states that Allah does not like the arrogant and boastful, and those with an atom’s weight of arrogance in their heart will not enter Paradise. Humility, on the other hand, is a central goal of spiritual purification and is seen as the opposite of pride.

The concept of conceit, expressed in the Quran with terms like ‘mukhtal’ (self-deluded) and ‘fakhur’ (boastful), is a severely condemned spiritual disease. Pride is a direct challenge to Allah’s attribute of Al-Kabeer (The Greatest). Allah explicitly states His dislike for the arrogant and boastful.

Tafsir by authorities like Ibn Kathir on Quran 4:36 For Allah loveth not the arrogant, the vainglorious; and 57:23 For Allah loveth not any vainglorious boaster; clarifies that this refers to an arrogant individual who is pleased with themselves and boastful to others, while being ungrateful to Allah for His blessings.

In classical Islamic scholarship, pride (Al-Kibr) is a grave spiritual malady of the heart, defined by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the dual act of rejecting divine truth and holding people in contempt. Classical authorities like Imam Al-Ghazali elaborate that it is an internal sense of self-aggrandizement that positions oneself above others and, ultimately, above the truth itself.

Across the 11 key Quranic verses on this topic, from the ‘pride in sin’ (2:206) “When it is said to him, “Fear Allah,” he is led by arrogance to (more) crime. Enough for him is Hell; – an evil bed indeed (to lie on)!” – to turning away from people scornfully (31:18); a consistent theme emerges: Pride is the primary veil that blinds the heart to guidance and severs the connection with Allah.

Ibn Kathir’s tafsir confirms that this was the foundational sin of Iblis and the cause of ruin for past nations who rejected their prophets. This synthesis establishes pride not merely as a negative trait but as a direct challenge to divine authority and a fundamental obstacle to spiritual purification.

In theological perspective, pride is a spiritual disease of the heart (qalb) that corrupts faith and actions.

Seen as the root of narcissism, inability to accept criticism, and contempt for others, leading to social isolation and spiritual ruin; Pride seals the heart from accepting truth and guidance from Allah and His messengers.

Overcoming pride and cultivating its opposite, humility, is a central goal of spiritual purification.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) warned severely against it, stating that no one with an atom’s weight of arrogance in their heart will enter Paradise.

There is a powerful connection between pride and the senses. Verses like 22:9 (Disdainfully) bending his side, in order to lead (men) astray from the Path of Allah: For him there is disgrace in this life, and on the Day of Judgment We shall make him taste the Penalty of burning (Fire). And 75:33 Then did he stalk to his family in full conceit! show that internal arrogance is not abstract; it physically manifests in one’s posture, gait, and even the direction of one’s gaze. This proves that purification in Islam is holistic, requiring both internal change and external correction. — Al-Ghazali, Al-Qurtubi

A cross-verse synthesis of ‘pride in sin’ (2:206) and ‘pride of ignorance’ (48:26) uncovers a critical insight: pride creates a self-reinforcing cycle. The ‘pride of ignorance’ prevents one from seeking knowledge, and the ‘pride in sin’ prevents one from accepting correction, trapping the individual in a downward spiral of ignorance and disobedience, a spiritual feedback loop that only humility can break.

One recurring theme emphasized throughout the Quran is the importance of humility and the warning against pride and arrogance. These negative traits are viewed as obstacles in the spiritual journey, hindering individuals from attaining closeness to Allah and fostering harmonious relationships with others.

Surah Luqman, verse 18, states formerly cited highlights the detestable nature of arrogance and also contrary to the qualities that Allah desires in His servants.

“Indeed, He does not like the arrogant.” (Quran 16:23). This verse serves as a clear message that pride and arrogance find no favor in the sight of Allah.

Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 206, illustrates the grave consequences of arrogance. It highlights that when individuals become self-absorbed and disregard the guidance of Allah, they pave the way for their own spiritual downfall.

Surah Al-Furqan, verse 63, provides a contrasting image: “And the servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk upon the earth easily, and when the ignorant address them [harshly], they say [words of] peace.” This verse showcases the virtue of humility in the face of adversity.

The Holy Quran serves as a beacon of guidance for Muslims, offering profound insights into various aspects of life. Among the recurring themes emphasized in the Quran are the condemnation of pride and arrogance, and the promotion of humility. These negative traits are seen as hindrances to spiritual growth and detrimental to one’s relationship with Allah and fellow human beings. These verses underscore the importance of humbleness, while warning against the pitfalls of arrogance.

By cultivating humility in their hearts and actions, believers can strive to embody the virtues that Allah seeks in His servants, fostering an atmosphere of love, respect, and harmony within themselves and their communities.

