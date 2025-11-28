Islam
Friday Sermon: Which of the Favours of Your Lord Will You Deny? Surah Ar-Rahman
The teachings of Al- Qur’an are universal, addressed to all people throughout the world regardless of their creed and colour. They enlighten man’s soul, purify his morals, condemn all wrongs, order good deeds and call for the establishment of justice and fraternity through obeying Allah as the supreme authority. Surah Ar-Rahman has benefits in education, indicating that the properties of educators are generous, compassionate, gentle, polite and morality to their students and anyone (Personal Competence).
Surah Rahman is the 55th chapter of the Quran and has 78 verses. It is often referred to as “The Beneficent.” It highlights the attributes of Allah, particularly His mercy and generosity. The surah is notable for its repeated refrain, “Fabi ayyi ala’i rabbikuma tukaththiban?” (So, which of the bounties of your Lord will you deny?), which serves to remind and awaken the listener to the blessings they receive from Allah.
The repetition of this question challenges those who deny the existence or power of Allah and invites them to reflect on their own limited abilities in comparison to the infinite power of Allah.
Surah Rahman also contains other instances of repetition. For example, the phrase “Then which of the blessings of your Lord will you both (jinns and men) deny?” is repeated six times in the surah.
Similarly, the phrase “So which of the favors of your Lord would you deny?” is repeated five times in the surah. This repetition further emphasizes the importance of gratitude and encourages the listener or reader to reflect on the countless blessings that Allah has bestowed upon them.
Another example is the repetition of the phrase “Which of the powers of your Lord can you (people) deny?” This phrase is repeated nine times in the surah, and it serves to highlight the power and might of Allah.
Overall, the repetition in Surah Rahman serves to emphasize key points and make them more memorable for the listener or reader. The repetition of the question “Which of your Lord’s blessings would you deny?” throughout the surah reminds us of Allah’s countless blessings and encourages us to express gratitude to Him. It also serves as a rhetorical device to challenge those who deny or reject the existence of Allah, inviting them to reflect on the blessings that are evident in the world around them.
The repetition of this question, along with other phrases such as “Then which of the blessings of your Lord will you both (jinns and men) deny?” and “So which of the favors of your Lord would you deny?” further emphasizes the importance of recognizing and acknowledging Allah’s blessings and encourages us to think about the ways in which we may be ungrateful or unaware of these blessings.
Finally, the repetition of the phrase “Which of the powers of your Lord can you (people) deny?” serves to highlight the power and might of Allah and challenges those who deny His existence or power to reflect on their own limited abilities in comparison to the infinite power of Allah.
Surah Rahman also includes other forms of repetition, such as parallelism and refrains. Parallelism is a literary device in which similar ideas are expressed using different words or phrases. For example, in verse 13, the phrase “Then which of the favors of your Lord will you deny?” is repeated twice, with slightly different wording: “Which of the favors of your Lord will you deny? He created man from clay.” This repetition creates a sense of rhythm and balance and helps to drive home the message of gratitude and recognition.
In the great astronomical universe there are exact mathematical laws, which bear witness to Allah’s Wisdom and also to His favors to His creatures; for we all profit by the heat and light, the seasons, and the numerous changes in the tides and the atmosphere, on which the constitution of our globe and the maintenance of life depend.
To be taken both literally and figuratively. A man should be honest and straight in every daily matter, such as weighing out things which he is selling: and he should be straight, just and honest, in all the highest dealings, not only with other people, but with himself and in his obedience to Allah’s Law. Not many do either the one or the other when they have an opportunity of deceit.
Justice is the central virtue, and the avoidance of both excess and defect in conduct keeps the human world balanced just as the heavenly world is kept balanced by mathematical order.
How can Allah’s favors be counted? Look at the earth alone. Life and the conditions here are mutually balanced for Allah’s creatures. The vegetable world produces fruit of various kinds and corn or grain of various kinds for human food. The grain harvest yields with it fodder for animals in the shape of leaves and straw, as well as food for men in the shape of grain. The plants not only supply food but sweet-smelling herbs and flowers.
The whole Surah is a symphony of Duality. The things and concepts mentioned in this Surah are in pairs: man and outer nature; sun and moon; herbs and trees; heaven and earth; fruit and corn; human food and fodder for cattle; things nourishing and things sweet-smelling; and so on throughout the Surah. Then there is man and Jinn. “Will ye deny?” that is, fail to acknowledge either in word or thought or in your conduct. If you misuse Allah’s gifts or ignore them that is equivalent to ingratitude or denial or refusal to profit by Allah’s infinite Grace.
The ships-sailing ships and steamers, and by extension of analogy, airplanes and airships majestically navigating the air-are made by man, but the intelligence and science which made them possible are given by man’s Creator; and therefore the ships also are the gifts of Allah.
The most magnificent works of man-such as they are – are but fleeting. Ships, empires, the wonders of science and art, the splendors of human glory or intellect, will all pass away. The most magnificent objects in outer Nature – the mountains and valleys, the sun and moon, the Constellation Orion and the star Sirius – will also pass away in their appointed time. But the only One that will endure forever is the “Face” of Allah. Tekbir!
Every single creature depends on Allah for its needs: of all of them the Cherisher and Sustainer is Allah. “Seek (its needs)”: does not necessarily mean ‘seek them in words’: what is meant is the dependence: the allusion is to the Source of supply.
Allah is still the directing hand in all affairs. He does not sit apart, careless of mankind or of any of His creatures. But His work shows new splendor every day, every hour, every moment.
Allah gives to both good and evil men a chance in this period of probation; but this period will soon be over, and Judgment will be established. To give you this chance, this probation, this warning, is itself a favor, by which you should profit, and for which you should be grateful.
If you think that because you do things in secret, or because some of your sins do not seem to meet their inevitable punishment or some of your good deeds seem to go unnoticed, do not be deceived. Judgment will soon come. You cannot possibly escape out of the zones in which your lives have been cast, without authority from Allah. Be grateful to Allah for the chances He has given you.
Blessed be the name of thy Lord, Full of Majesty, Bounty and Honor.
The question in Surah Rahman is a wake-up call for all of us. It reminds us that our time in this world is short. We don’t know when we will die or when the Day of Judgment will come. So, we need to make the most of every moment and every blessing. We need to use our time and energy to do good and get closer to Allah. We need to change our bad habits and develop good ones. We need to be kind and generous to others. And we need to remember that everything we have is a gift from Allah. It is not because of our own efforts or abilities. This should make us humble, and it should also make us more grateful.
At this hour, we pray to Allah to grant divine healing to the sick as we remember our sister Sobura, who is currently afflicted. May Allah open the gate of divine healing for her and ease her pains as she currently undergoes chemotherapy.
May Allah teach us how to be grateful for all we have been given.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend!
Friday Sermon: Charity: Believer’s Shade on the Day of Ressurection
“Give (in charity) and do not give reluctantly lest Allah should give you in a limited amount; and do not withhold your money lest Allah should withhold it from you.”
Allah enjoins all Muslims to spend in charity as much as possible. Spending in charity is an obligation which is not only desirable and beneficial to the giver, but also spiritually rewarding. The prophet (SAW) said: “The believer’s shade on the Day of Resurrection will be his charity.” – Al-Tirmidhi, Hadith 604 He went on to say: “Give (regular charity) out of your property, for truly it is a purifier, and be kind to your relatives and acknowledge the rights of the poor, neighbours and (those in need who seek your help).” – Fiqh-us-Sunnah, Volume 3, Number 3
In saying these, the Holy Prophet (SAW) was only corroborating what the Quran said. For Allah says in the Holy Quran Chapter 63 Surah Munafiqoon verse 10: And spend something (in charity) out of the substance which We have bestowed on you, before Death should come to any of you and he should say, “O my Lord! Why didst Thou not give me respite for a little while? I should then have given (largely) in charity, and I should have been one of the doers of good”. (Quran 63:10)
Allah also says in the Holy Quran, Surah Baqarah, verse 261: The parable of those who spend their substance in the way of Allah is that of a grain of corn: It groweth seven ears, and each ear hath a hundred grains. Allah giveth manifold increase to whom He pleaseth: And Allah careth for all and He knoweth all things. (Quran 2:261)
Allah goes on in the same Surah Baqarah, verse 254: O ye who believe! Spend out of (the bounties) we have provided for you, before the Day comes when no bargaining (will avail), nor friendship, nor intercession. Those who reject Faith–they are the wrongdoers. (Quran 2:254)
In same Surah Baqarah verse 274, Allah says: Those who (in charity) spend of their goods by night and by day, in secret and in public, have their reward with their Lord: On them shall be no fear, nor shall they grieve. (Quran 2:274)
In Surah Baqarah verse 110, Allah warns us: And be steadfast in prayer and regular in charity: And whatever good ye send forth for your souls before you, ye shall find it with Allah: For Allah sees well all that ye do. (Quran 2:110)
The Hadith is full up with several narrations enjoining the virtues of giving charity and as believers, it is incumbent on us to follow these admonitions.
The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said that Allah Says: ‘Spend (on charity), O son of Adam, and I shall spend on you.’ Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 4.11
Narrated by Abu Hurairah. A man asked the Prophet (SAW), “O Allah’s Messenger (SAW)! What kind of charity is the best?” He (SAW) replied. “To give in charity when you are healthy and greedy hoping to be wealthy and afraid of becoming poor. Don’t delay giving in charity till the time when you are on the death bed when you say, ‘Give so much to so-and-so and so much to so-and so,’ as at that time the property is not yours but it belongs to so-and-so (i.e. your inheritors).” Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 2.492
Narrated by Haritha bin Wahab. I heard the Prophet (SAW) saying, “O people! Give in charity as a time will come upon you when a person will wander about with his object of charity and will not find anybody to accept it, and one (who will be requested to take it) will say, “If you had brought it yesterday, I would have taken it, but today I am not in need of it.” Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 4.793
Narrated by Adi bin Hatim I heard the Messenger of Allah (SAW) saying, “Save yourself from the (Hell) Fire even with half a date (to be given in charity); and if you do not find a half date, then with a good pleasant word.” Sunna of Abu-Dawood, Hadith 2860
Narrated by Abu Sa’id al-Khudri .The Prophet (SAW) said: ‘A man giving a dirham as sadaqah (charity) during his life is better than giving one hundred dirhams as charity at the moment of his death.’ Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 6.543
Narrated by Abdullah bin Umar. Allah’s Messenger (SAW) said, “Envy is not permissible except of two men. A man whom Allah has given the knowledge of the Book and he recites it during the hours of the night, and a man whom Allah has given wealth, and he spends it in charity during the night and the hours of the day.”Sahih Al-Bukhari Hadith 3.764
Narrated by Asma. Allah’s Messenger (SAW) said, “Give (in charity) and do not give reluctantly lest Allah should give you in a limited amount; and do not withhold your money lest Allah should withhold it from you.”
Abu Kabshah al Anmari reported that the Prophet (SAW) said: “I swear upon three (things) and ask you to memorize my words: ‘Sadaqah (charity) given from a property never decreases it; a man who suffers injustice and is patient with it, Allah will grant him strength; a man who starts begging, Allah will cause him to be poor.” Related by Tirmidhi.
Abu Hurairah reported that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Allah receives charity by His right hand, and then He causes it to grow for each of you. Just as you raise a horse, colt, foal, or young weaned camel, so that morsel becomes as large as the Mount of ‘Uhud.” Sahih Muslim Hadith 7061
Narrated by Abdullah ibn ash-Shikhkhir. Allah’s Messenger (SAW) said: ‘The son of Adam claims: ‘My wealth! My wealth! O son of Adam, is there anything as your belonging except that which you consumed, which you utilized, or which you wore and then it was worn out, or that which you gave as charity and sent it forward (for the life hereafter)?’ Al-Tirmidhi Hadith 1527
Narrated by Mu’adh ibn Jabal. The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: ‘Charity obliterates sins just as water extinguishes fire.’
There are many who constantly give in charity. They have been endowed by God and cheerfully give in charity to their fellow men. They establish foundations, relief agencies and hearken to the cries of the needy; during Ramadan they contribute to feeding the poor, they give to the aged and destitute and are fond of contributions to the mosque and churches. These men and women often grant scholarships to discerning pupils who would have dropped out of school for lack of funding. They are often self effacing and do not boast about their acts of giving.
On Monday, 24th November one of such men we have described turns 77. Many of us know him and he knows himself, but most important, Allah knows him. A quintessential philanthropist and Mumin, we pray that Allah will preserve him and teach him to number his days. May Allah bless his new age, grant him good health and bless his progeny. Here is wishing happy birthday to our invisible man of God. May his days be long and in good health, Amen.
May Allah give us the Grace to give in charity and may he obliterate our sins.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend!
Friday Sermon: Accountability on the Day of Judgment
The most important events that will happen on the Day of Judgment are when we will be held accountable for our deeds and when we will be questioned by our Lord Allah (S.W.T.). There are many Quranic verses and Hadiths that tell us about these events so that the believers will prepare themselves for the most important, final test. They can prepare for this test with their strong faiths and with their righteous deeds. But are we prepared?
Allah (S.W.T.) says: For to Us will be their Return; Then it will be for Us to call them to account. (Quran 88: 25-26)
He also says: Then shall We question those to whom Our message was sent and those by whom We sent it. And verily We shall recount their whole story with knowledge, for We were never absent (at any time or place). (Quran 7:6-7)
Allah (S.W.T.) describes that Day: On the Day when every soul will be confronted with all the good it has done, and all the evil it has done, it will wish there were a great distance between it and its evil. But Allah cautions you (to remember) Himself. And Allah is full of kindness to those that serve Him.” (Quran 3:30)
The good believer will have an easy reckoning and Allah (S.W.T.) will cover up his sins after He reminds him about them. Then he will forgive him from his sins, and allow him to enter paradise. This is concluded from a Hadith reported by Imams Bukhari and Muslim in which the Prophet (SAW) said: “Allah will bring the believer very close and privately and ask him “Do you know this sin? Do you know that sin? The believer’s reply will be, “Yes Oh Lord,” until he is reminded about all of his sins, and he thinks he will perish. Then Allah will say “I covered up your sins during your life, and I will forgive your sins today. Then he will be given his book of good deeds. But the unbelievers and hypocrites will be asked about their deeds loudly in front of the creatures.
If we delay the penalty for them for a definite term, they are sure to say, “What keeps it back?” Ah! On the day it (actually) reaches them, nothing will turn it away from them, and they will be completely encircled by that which they used to mock at! (Quran 11:18)
Allah will confront His servant directly, without a mediator. The Messenger (SAW) said: “Allah will talk to everyone directly, without a translator. The person will look to his right, and will not see anything but his deeds. Then the person will look in front of himself and will see nothing but the hellfire facing him. So protect yourself from Hellfire even by giving a charity of half a date.” Reported by Imam Bukhari
Prayer will be the first thing a person will be questioned about on the Day of Judgment. The Messenger (SAW) told us in an authentic Hadith: “The first thing the people will be accountable for on the Day of Judgment is prayer, Allah will say to His angels (even though he already knows): “Look at my servant’s prayers. Were they complete or not?” If they were complete, it will be written as complete. If they were not fully complete Allah will say: “See if my servant has voluntary prayers, If he has them Allah will say: Complete his obligatory prayers shortage with his voluntary prayers.” Then the rest of his deeds will be dealt with in the same manner.” Reported by Imams Ahmad, Abu Dawood, An-Nisa’i, and Al-Hakim
We will be asked on the Day of Judgment about all of the blessings and bounties that Allah gave us in this life. Some of these blessings may include our good health, our wealth, our food and drink, our ride and our home, etc. Allah (SWT) says in the Noble Quran: Then, shall ye be questioned that Day about joy (ye indulged in!) (Quran 102:8)
Allah (SWT) describes that situation: On the Day when their tongues, their hands, and their feet will bear witness against them as to their actions. (Quran 24:24).
They will say to their skins: “Why bear ye witness against us?” They will say: “Allah hath given us speech, –(He) Who giveth speech to everything: He created you for the first time, and unto Him were ye to return. (Quran 41:21)
Also Allah (SWT) will ask us in the Day of Judgment about all of our covenants and promises that have been made in our lives. Those promises may be made to Allah (SWT) or made to people. Like the promises our leaders make to us about providing us electricity, water and security.
And so Allah (SWT) says: Come not nigh to the orphan’s property except to improve it, until he attains the age of full strength; and fulfill (every) engagement, for (every) engagement will be inquired into (on the Day of Reckoning).Quran 17:34)
Whoever they are, that are responsible for our woes should not forget that there will be a day of reckoning. A Day of Judgment when they would have to account for their stewardship.
The prophet Muhammad (SAW.) said: “The son of Adam will not pass away from Allah until he is asked about five things: how he lived his life, and how he utilized his youth, with what means did he earn his wealth, how did he spend his wealth, and what did he do with his knowledge.” Reported by Imam At-Tirmithi.
The sins and iniquities of our leaders have risen to high heaven and certainly, God will visit his wrath on them. It was a Catholic Bishop who once said that God will have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah, if he fails to punish the iniquities of our leaders.
It is out of the Mercy of Allah (SWT), that he told us about these important questions ahead of time so that we can prepare ourselves. The good believer is the one who prepares himself for those difficult events by getting closer to Allah (SWT), by doing good deeds, and by staying away from what Allah has forbidden, and by fulfilling promises and covenants, so that he will be among those who receive their book of deeds on the Day of Judgment in their right hand and Allah will enter them into paradise.
As for those who have visited woes on their people, a special place in hell shall be reserved for them. Those who have ears, let them listen now, for, No sinner shall go unpunished.
To end on a humorous note, let them remember that ‘diaris God oo!’
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: The Quran Speaks: Of Justice, Equity and Fairness
Today, Allah, through the Holy Quran speaks to us about the concepts of justice, equity and fairness. These are three interrelated concepts that combine to make a spiritual whole. The word ‘justice’ appears 24 times in the Quran in 22 verses. Such is the importance of this term in the eyes of the Almighty. So much so that the word ‘Justice’ is one of the central ideas of the Quran because it is one of the most important attributes of Allah Himself
Justice is the sum-total, in a sense, of all recognised rights and duties, as it often consists of nothing more than a balanced implementation of rights and duties, and of due regard for equality and fairness. The Quran is emphatic on the objectivity of justice, so much so that it defies any level of relativity and compromise in its basic conception. A perusal of the Quranic evidence on justice leaves one in no doubt that justice is integral to the basic outlook and philosophy of Islam.
There is no gainsaying the fact that the major themes of the Quran include God-consciousness, fairness, equity, justice, equality and balance in all our dealings. These concepts are drummed into the believers every Juma’at service in the form of admonitions where we are enjoined to heed the words of Allah in Surah Al-Nahl:
Allah commands justice, the doing of good, and liberality to kith and kin, and He forbids all shameful deeds, and injustice and rebellion: He instructs you that ye may receive admonition. (Quran 16:90)
As a reflection of Allah’s attributes of Al-’Adl (The Just One) and Al-Muqsit (The Upholder of Equity), we are urged to establish justice and deal with all in a manner that assures equity, fairness and balance and safeguards the rights, property, honour and dignity of all people.
Allah (SWT) said in the Holy Quran, Surah Al-Hadid:
We sent aforetime Our apostles with Clear signs and sent down with them the Book and the Balance (of Right and wrong), that men may stand forth in justice; and We sent down Iron, in which is (material for) mighty war, as well as many benefits for mankind, that Allah may test who it is that will help, unseen, Him and His apostles: For Allah is Full of Strength, Exalted in Might (and able to enforce His Will). (Quran 57: 25)
God assures us that even though He is All-Powerful and none can challenge His Authority, He deals with all with truth, kindness, justice, and the rights of none will be transgressed on the Day of Judgment. Allah says in Surah Al Anbia’ Ayah 47:
We shall set up scales of justice for the Day of Judgment, so that not a soul will be dealt with unjustly in the least. And if there be (no more than) the weight of a mustard seed, We will bring it (to account): And enough are We to take account. (Quran 21:47)
The narrow dictionary equivalents for Justice and Equity are the words Insaaf, ‘Adl and Qist. But the words are more comprehensive in their meaning and application. The words ‘Adl and Qist, in their various forms, are used in the Qur’an about twenty seven times each.
The root meanings of the word ‘Adl include the sense of Justice, Equity, Fairness, Non- Discrimination, Counter-Balance, to Rectify, Put in Order, Evenness, Proportion and the like. When Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said “help the oppressor and the oppressed”, he was stressing this same concept. The Companions responded that they understood what “helping the oppressed” meant, but what did he mean by “helping the oppressor”? He replied, “By preventing the oppressor from oppressing others”. The root meanings of the word Qist include Equity, Fairness, Justice, Fair Distribution, Correctness, Balance, and Scale. Are our leaders ensuring justice, erquity and fairness in their dealing with us?
In Surah Al Ma’idah, Ayah 9, it is said that we should stand firmly for Allah as witness to fairness:
O ye who believe! Stand out firmly for Allah, as witnesses to fair dealing, and let not the hatred of others to you make you swerve to wrong and depart from justice. Be just: That is next to Piety: And fear Allah. For Allah is well acquainted with all that ye do. (Quran 5:9) Are we fair with each other, as a people? The same these is obtained in Surah Al Nisa’, Ayah 135 (Quran 4:135)
According to Surah Ash-Shu’ara, Ayah 181-184, Prophet Shu’aibu tells his people:
“Give just measure, and cause no loss (to others by fraud). “And weigh with scales true and upright.”And withhold not things justly due to men, nor do evil in the land, working mischief.”And fear Him Who created you and (Who created) the generations before (you).” (Quran 26:181-184)
God instructs Prophet Muhammad (SAW) , in Surah Al Shurah, Ayah 15:
Now then, for that (reason), call (them to the Faith), and stand steadfast as thou art commanded nor follow thou their vain desires; but say: “I believe in the Book which Allah has sent down; and I am commanded to judge justly between you. Allah is our Lord and your Lord. For us (is the responsibility for) our deeds, and for you for your deeds. There is no contention between us and you. Allah will bring us together, and to Him is (our) final goal. (Quran 42:15)
Surah Al Hadeed, Ayah 25 says, in part:
We sent aforetime Our apostles with Clear signs and sent down with them the Book and the Balance (of Right and wrong), that men may stand forth in justice; and We sent down Iron, in which is (material for) mighty war, as well as many benefits for mankind, that Allah may test who it is that will help, unseen, Him and His apostles: For Allah is Full of Strength, Exalted in Might (and able to enforce His Will). (Quran 57:25)
Other aspects of justice referred in the Quran are the following:
Allah doth command you to render back your Trusts to those to whom they are due; and when ye judge between man and man, that ye judge with justice: Verily how excellent is the teaching which He giveth you! For Allah is He Who heareth and seeth all things. (Quran 4:58)
“And O my people! Give just measure and weight, nor withhold from the people the things that are their due: Commit not evil in the land with intent to do mischief. (Quran 11:85)
On Equity Allah says:
O ye who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, and whether it be (against) rich or poor: For Allah can best protect both. Follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest ye swerve, and if ye distort (justice) or decline to do justice, verily Allah is well acquainted with all that ye do. (Quran 4:135)
To Him will be your return–of all of you. The promise of Allah is true and sure. It is He Who beginneth the process of creation, and repeateth it, that He may reward with justice those who believe and work righteousness; but those who reject Him will have draughts of boiling fluids, and a Penalty grievous, because they did reject Him. (Quran 10:4)
Fairness: A person’s faith does not become perfect until he observes fairness with respect to himself and others. In exchange, God shall increase his honour and glory. Man, by nature, prefers his own self and loves everything that is associated with him. He also possesses a dislike for everything bad and evil. Similarly, (justice demands that) if he does not desire anything bad and evil for himself, he should not desire it for the others too.
The Quran says: If ye fear that ye shall not be able to deal justly with the orphans, marry women of your choice, two, or three, or four; but if ye fear that ye shall not be able to deal justly (with them), then only one, or (a captive) that your right hands possess. That will be more suitable, to prevent you from doing injustice. (Quran 4:3)
In one way or the other we are all guilty of infractions in some of the injunctions in these ayahs, particularly our leaders. It was once said, that the issues of injustice, unfairness and inequitable dispensation of resources is an all pervasive malaise. From the flinching tramp, the woman who digs for gold, the rich with their insatiable thirst for more, to the legislator, who is the sole beneficiary of his legislations and the executive who corners the people’s commonwealth to feather their own nests, we are all guilty. When justice, equity and fairness depart from a society, that society is finished.
In the end, let us be reminded always by Allah’s injunctions where he said: “And O my people! Give just measure and weight, nor withhold from the people the things that are their due: Commit not evil in the land with intent to do mischief. (Quran 11:85)
May Allah’s condemnation never fall on us, Amin!
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
