Friday Sermon: Which of the Favours of Your Lord Will You Deny? Surah Ar-Rahman

By Babatunde Jose

The teachings of Al- Qur’an are universal, addressed to all people throughout the world regardless of their creed and colour. They enlighten man’s soul, purify his morals, condemn all wrongs, order good deeds and call for the establishment of justice and fraternity through obeying Allah as the supreme authority. Surah Ar-Rahman has benefits in education, indicating that the properties of educators are generous, compassionate, gentle, polite and morality to their students and anyone (Personal Competence).

Surah Rahman is the 55th chapter of the Quran and has 78 verses. It is often referred to as “The Beneficent.” It highlights the attributes of Allah, particularly His mercy and generosity. The surah is notable for its repeated refrain, “Fabi ayyi ala’i rabbikuma tukaththiban?” (So, which of the bounties of your Lord will you deny?), which serves to remind and awaken the listener to the blessings they receive from Allah.

The repetition of this question challenges those who deny the existence or power of Allah and invites them to reflect on their own limited abilities in comparison to the infinite power of Allah.

Surah Rahman also contains other instances of repetition. For example, the phrase “Then which of the blessings of your Lord will you both (jinns and men) deny?” is repeated six times in the surah.

Similarly, the phrase “So which of the favors of your Lord would you deny?” is repeated five times in the surah. This repetition further emphasizes the importance of gratitude and encourages the listener or reader to reflect on the countless blessings that Allah has bestowed upon them.

Another example is the repetition of the phrase “Which of the powers of your Lord can you (people) deny?” This phrase is repeated nine times in the surah, and it serves to highlight the power and might of Allah.

Overall, the repetition in Surah Rahman serves to emphasize key points and make them more memorable for the listener or reader. The repetition of the question “Which of your Lord’s blessings would you deny?” throughout the surah reminds us of Allah’s countless blessings and encourages us to express gratitude to Him. It also serves as a rhetorical device to challenge those who deny or reject the existence of Allah, inviting them to reflect on the blessings that are evident in the world around them.

The repetition of this question, along with other phrases such as “Then which of the blessings of your Lord will you both (jinns and men) deny?” and “So which of the favors of your Lord would you deny?” further emphasizes the importance of recognizing and acknowledging Allah’s blessings and encourages us to think about the ways in which we may be ungrateful or unaware of these blessings.

Finally, the repetition of the phrase “Which of the powers of your Lord can you (people) deny?” serves to highlight the power and might of Allah and challenges those who deny His existence or power to reflect on their own limited abilities in comparison to the infinite power of Allah.

Surah Rahman also includes other forms of repetition, such as parallelism and refrains. Parallelism is a literary device in which similar ideas are expressed using different words or phrases. For example, in verse 13, the phrase “Then which of the favors of your Lord will you deny?” is repeated twice, with slightly different wording: “Which of the favors of your Lord will you deny? He created man from clay.” This repetition creates a sense of rhythm and balance and helps to drive home the message of gratitude and recognition.

In the great astronomical universe there are exact mathematical laws, which bear witness to Allah’s Wisdom and also to His favors to His creatures; for we all profit by the heat and light, the seasons, and the numerous changes in the tides and the atmosphere, on which the constitution of our globe and the maintenance of life depend.

To be taken both literally and figuratively. A man should be honest and straight in every daily matter, such as weighing out things which he is selling: and he should be straight, just and honest, in all the highest dealings, not only with other people, but with himself and in his obedience to Allah’s Law. Not many do either the one or the other when they have an opportunity of deceit.

Justice is the central virtue, and the avoidance of both excess and defect in conduct keeps the human world balanced just as the heavenly world is kept balanced by mathematical order.

How can Allah’s favors be counted? Look at the earth alone. Life and the conditions here are mutually balanced for Allah’s creatures. The vegetable world produces fruit of various kinds and corn or grain of various kinds for human food. The grain harvest yields with it fodder for animals in the shape of leaves and straw, as well as food for men in the shape of grain. The plants not only supply food but sweet-smelling herbs and flowers.

The whole Surah is a symphony of Duality. The things and concepts mentioned in this Surah are in pairs: man and outer nature; sun and moon; herbs and trees; heaven and earth; fruit and corn; human food and fodder for cattle; things nourishing and things sweet-smelling; and so on throughout the Surah. Then there is man and Jinn. “Will ye deny?” that is, fail to acknowledge either in word or thought or in your conduct. If you misuse Allah’s gifts or ignore them that is equivalent to ingratitude or denial or refusal to profit by Allah’s infinite Grace.

The ships-sailing ships and steamers, and by extension of analogy, airplanes and airships majestically navigating the air-are made by man, but the intelligence and science which made them possible are given by man’s Creator; and therefore the ships also are the gifts of Allah.

The most magnificent works of man-such as they are – are but fleeting. Ships, empires, the wonders of science and art, the splendors of human glory or intellect, will all pass away. The most magnificent objects in outer Nature – the mountains and valleys, the sun and moon, the Constellation Orion and the star Sirius – will also pass away in their appointed time. But the only One that will endure forever is the “Face” of Allah. Tekbir!

Every single creature depends on Allah for its needs: of all of them the Cherisher and Sustainer is Allah. “Seek (its needs)”: does not necessarily mean ‘seek them in words’: what is meant is the dependence: the allusion is to the Source of supply.

Allah is still the directing hand in all affairs. He does not sit apart, careless of mankind or of any of His creatures. But His work shows new splendor every day, every hour, every moment.

Allah gives to both good and evil men a chance in this period of probation; but this period will soon be over, and Judgment will be established. To give you this chance, this probation, this warning, is itself a favor, by which you should profit, and for which you should be grateful.

If you think that because you do things in secret, or because some of your sins do not seem to meet their inevitable punishment or some of your good deeds seem to go unnoticed, do not be deceived. Judgment will soon come. You cannot possibly escape out of the zones in which your lives have been cast, without authority from Allah. Be grateful to Allah for the chances He has given you.

Blessed be the name of thy Lord, Full of Majesty, Bounty and Honor.

The question in Surah Rahman is a wake-up call for all of us. It reminds us that our time in this world is short. We don’t know when we will die or when the Day of Judgment will come. So, we need to make the most of every moment and every blessing. We need to use our time and energy to do good and get closer to Allah. We need to change our bad habits and develop good ones. We need to be kind and generous to others. And we need to remember that everything we have is a gift from Allah. It is not because of our own efforts or abilities. This should make us humble, and it should also make us more grateful.

At this hour, we pray to Allah to grant divine healing to the sick as we remember our sister Sobura, who is currently afflicted. May Allah open the gate of divine healing for her and ease her pains as she currently undergoes chemotherapy.

May Allah teach us how to be grateful for all we have been given.

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend!