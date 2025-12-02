USA
US Lawmakers Meet Today over Reported Christian Genocide
The US House of Appropriation Committee will today lead a joint congressional briefing addressing allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria.
A notice shared on X by US Congressman Riley Moore, shows that the House Appropriations Committee Vice Chair and National Security Sub-committee Chairman Mario Díaz-Balart will convene the briefing, alongside other Appropriators and members of the Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees.
The notice notes that representatives from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and other experts will be part of the meeting.
“President Trump asked me and @HouseAppropsGOP to investigate the persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” he wrote.
Moore said that the briefing aimed “to spotlight the escalating violence and targeted persecution of Christians in Nigeria.”
He added that the roundtable would collect testimony for a comprehensive report directed by President Trump on the alleged massacre of Nigerian Christians and the steps Congress could take to support the White House’s efforts to protect vulnerable faith communities worldwide.
“As part of this investigation, the committee is hosting a roundtable to continue building on the work we’ve done so far. We will never turn a blind eye to our brothers and sisters in Christ who suffer for their faith,” he stated.
The briefing comes as part of US efforts to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria amid allegations of a Christian genocide in the country.
President Bola Tinubu recently cleared Nigeria’s delegation for the new US–Nigeria Joint Working Group, launched to make commitments from high-level talks in Washington, led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.
The group, made up of top ministers and security officials, seeks to strengthen counterterrorism operations, improve intelligence sharing, bolster border security, and enhance coordination on humanitarian and civilian protection issues.
The initiative comes amid growing concerns over terrorism, banditry, and targeted attacks on Christians in Nigeria, drawing heightened US scrutiny and renewed warnings on safeguarding vulnerable communities.
Trump added Nigeria to countries on watchlist for Christian genocide on October 31.
He referenced alleged grave violations of religious freedom, including the persecution of Christians.
He alleged that Christianity faced an existential threat in Nigeria, with thousands of Christians reportedly killed by radical Islamist groups.
He also warned that the US could take action including the possibility of military intervention if Nigeria failed to address the issue.
Nigeria was first designated a CPC by President Donald Trump in 2020, but his successor, President Joe Biden, removed the country from the list after assuming office.
USA
Trump Signs Spending Bill to End Longest Government Shutdown
US President Donald Trump has signed a federal spending bill, officially ending the longest government shutdown in American history.
The legislation, passed by the House of Representatives in a 222–209 vote, followed narrow approval in the Senate just two days earlier. The bill restores funding to federal agencies after 43 days of closure, bringing relief to millions of government employees and citizens affected by halted services.
Speaking after signing the measure on Wednesday night, Trump described the deal as a political victory, asserting that Democrats unnecessarily prolonged the shutdown.
“They didn’t want to do it the easy way. They had to do it the hard way, and they look very bad,” he said.
The temporary funding bill maintains government operations only through 30 January, creating a new deadline for lawmakers to negotiate a long-term budget solution.
As part of the agreement, Senate leaders committed to an early December vote on Obamacare subsidies, a key priority for Democrats during the shutdown standoff.
In addition to reopening federal offices, the bill provides full-year funding for the Department of Agriculture, military construction projects, and several legislative branch offices.
It also ensures retroactive pay for federal workers affected by the shutdown and allocates funding to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, which helps about one in eight Americans access food.
The shutdown, which began in October, forced the suspension of many government services, leaving an estimated 1.4 million federal employees either furloughed or working without pay. It also disrupted food assistance programmes and caused widespread delays in domestic air travel.
With federal operations now resumed, attention in Washington has turned to whether Congress and the White House can reach a longer-term funding agreement before the new deadline at the end of January.
USA
Kamala Harris Mulls Second Attempt at US Presidency
Former US Vice President Kamala Harris said in a British television interview previewed Saturday that she may “possibly” run again to be president.
Harris, who replaced Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate but lost to Donald Trump, told the BBC that she had not yet decided whether to make another White House bid.
But the 61-year-old insisted she was “not done” in American politics and that her young grandnieces would see a female president in the Oval Office “in their lifetime, for sure”.
“I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones, and there are many ways to serve,” Harris told the British broadcaster in an interview set to air in full on Sunday.
“I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future, beyond what I am doing right now.”
The comments are the strongest hint yet that Harris could attempt to be the Democratic Party nominee for the 2028 election.
The interview follows the release of her memoir last month in which she argued it had been “recklessness” to let Biden run for a second term as president.
She also accused his White House team of failing to support her while she was his deputy, and at times of actively hindering her.
USA
Trump Pardons Binance Founder Zhao after Conviction for Money Laundering
US President, Donald Trump, has pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire who built the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and later served prison time for compliance failures linked to money laundering and illicit activity.
The decision ends a months-long push by Zhao, known widely in the crypto world as “CZ”, to clear his record. The Binance founder has long been seen as one of the most influential figures in the digital asset space and a key supporter of the Trump family’s crypto ventures.
“Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice,” Zhao wrote on social media on Thursday.
The case against Zhao
Zhao served a four-month sentence for violating the Bank Secrecy Act, becoming the first person ever jailed under the law, which requires financial institutions to verify customers’ identities and report suspicious transactions.
Prosecutors said Zhao’s violations were unprecedented, accusing Binance of facilitating more than 1.5 million illegal crypto trades worth nearly $900 million. Those transactions allegedly included dealings with sanctioned groups such as Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, al-Qaida, and Iran.
Judge Richard Jones, who oversaw the case, said Zhao’s refusal to comply with US banking rules allowed Binance’s explosive growth. Prosecutors cited Zhao telling employees, Better to ask for forgiveness than permission, when referring to the company’s approach to regulation.
“I failed here,” Zhao told the court during sentencing. “I deeply regret my failure, and I am sorry.”
Zhao’s rise is one of tech’s most striking rags-to-riches stories.
Born in rural China, he immigrated to Canada with his family after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. As a teen, he worked at McDonald’s before turning to tech in college.
He launched Binance in 2017, and within a few years, it had become a global powerhouse in digital finance.
White House defends pardon
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the pardon, saying the counsel’s office had thoroughly reviewed the request.
She accused the previous Biden administration of pursuing “an egregious oversentencing” and adopting a very hostile stance toward the crypto industry.
“President Trump wants to correct this overreach,” Leavitt said, drawing a clear contrast between the two administrations’ approaches to digital finance.
Trump’s move continues his pattern of using presidential clemency to aid political allies, public figures, and others convicted of controversial crimes.
Since taking office, the Trump administration has dropped several enforcement actions against crypto firms initiated under Biden and even dissolved a Justice Department unit focused on crypto-related crimes.
Trump and his sons have also embraced crypto. Their venture, World Liberty Financial, launched a dollar-backed stablecoin that gained early traction after an Abu Dhabi investment fund used $2 billion worth of the token to buy a stake in Binance.
Following news of Zhao’s pardon, the value of another Trump-linked token, World Liberty Finance’s secondary coin, surged sharply, outperforming every major cryptocurrency on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap.
Book of Infamy: Umo Eno, Umar Bago, Egbetokun Listed Among Media Unfriendly Public Officers
Tinubu Names Immediate Past CDS Chris Musa As New Defence Minister
US Lawmakers Meet Today over Reported Christian Genocide
Transformation College Opens Registration for 2026 Academic Programs
Osun Gov Adeleke Dumps PDP, Silent on Next Party to Join
Just In: Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, Resigns, Tinubu Accepts
Alex Otti Pays Solidarity Visit to Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto Prison
Wike, Bala Mohammed: The Secretariat They’re Fighting Over Today is a Product of Atiku – Fabiyi
Panorama: A Moment of Truth: Why the North Must Give Tinubu His Due Credit
Ghana’s Inna Mariam Patty Called to the Bar of England & Wales with Distinction
Season of Compensations: Tinubu Submits 32 Ambassadorial Nominees to Senate
67 Healthy Garlands for His Excellency, Dr. John Mahama, the President of Ghana
Three Years Anniversary: Gov Ademola Adeleke Promises More Dividends of Democracy
Strategic Patience, Malice to None: Dele Momodu Unpacks the Atiku Abubakar Myth in Birthday Tribute
Trending
-
Headline5 days ago
Wike, Bala Mohammed: The Secretariat They’re Fighting Over Today is a Product of Atiku – Fabiyi
-
Opinion4 days ago
Panorama: A Moment of Truth: Why the North Must Give Tinubu His Due Credit
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
Ghana’s Inna Mariam Patty Called to the Bar of England & Wales with Distinction
-
Headline3 days ago
Season of Compensations: Tinubu Submits 32 Ambassadorial Nominees to Senate
-
Featured2 days ago
67 Healthy Garlands for His Excellency, Dr. John Mahama, the President of Ghana
-
Featured3 days ago
Three Years Anniversary: Gov Ademola Adeleke Promises More Dividends of Democracy
-
Opinion5 days ago
Strategic Patience, Malice to None: Dele Momodu Unpacks the Atiku Abubakar Myth in Birthday Tribute
-
Headline5 days ago
Military Coup: Jonathan, Other Leaders Trapped in Guinea-Bissau